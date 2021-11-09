Best Adidas volleyball shoe

To break in your new Adidas volleyball shoes fast, wear them around the house for a few hours before stepping on the court.

Which Adidas volleyball shoe is best?

Adidas has a reputation for producing high-quality, game-ready footwear, and its volleyball shoes are no exception. Adidas volleyball shoes are a great option for stepping up your performance on the court without sacrificing comfort. If you are looking for a pair of high-quality Adidas volleyball shoes, our top choice are the Adidas Crazyflight Bounce 3 Volleyball Shoes.

What to know before you buy Adidas volleyball shoes

Fit

Since volleyball requires quick movements, it’s important to find a pair of shoes that fit snugly while also being flexible enough to handle sudden starts and stops. Shoes that are too tight will cause discomfort, while shoes that are too loose may lead to injuries. You also want to ensure that your shoes are comfortable enough to be worn for long periods of time. With a variety of Adidas volleyball shoes on the market, there are some models that offer all-around cushioning, shock absorption or form-fitting designs.

Support

Volleyball is a fast-paced sport, and players are constantly jumping, sprinting and changing direction. With a high-quality construction, most Adidas volleyball shoes offer midsole cushioning and shock-absorbing insoles, making them a great option when it comes to comfort and safety.

While the movements required in volleyball can be incredibly hard on your feet, they are equally hard on your ankles. If you are someone who struggles with ankle pain or is prone to injury, you may find it worthwhile to purchase a supportive ankle brace. Most ankle braces can be worn with your sneakers or volleyball shoes, making it easy to get some added ankle support for game time.

Construction

Built for the court, Adidas volleyball shoes utilize the highest-quality materials and construction to ensure optimal game-time performance. The overall construction of Adidas volleyball shoes can be broken down into three main aspects; the upper, midsole and sole.

Upper: The upper portion of a volleyball shoe is typically made of nylon or mesh. These materials ensure that your shoes will be lightweight, breathable and durable enough to last you through the season. To ensure added comfort and flexibility, most Adidas volleyball shoe uppers also utilize form-fitting and moisture-wicking fabric.

The midsole is a crucial component for comfort and support. Most Adidas volleyball shoes have a midsole that features memory foam cushioning for added comfort and shock absorption. Sole: Due to the smooth, wooden surface of most volleyball courts, the ideal shoe sole has to provide solid traction for stability during quick movements. To ensure the optimal grip, Adidas volleyball shoes utilize a gum rubber sole, which is stickier than other traditional indoor sports shoe soles. This gum sole grip provides the best traction, making them the optimal choice for on-court stability.

What to look for in a quality Adidas volleyball shoe

Ankle cut

While most Adidas volleyball shoes have a traditional ankle cut that falls right below the ankle, there are some options that feature a mid-cut design, which falls right above the ankle and provides a substantial amount of ankle support and improved stability. If you prefer more ankle support or are prone to injuries, then a mid-cut Adidas volleyball shoe may be the best choice.

Weight

Since volleyball is such a fast-paced sport, it’s important to find a pair of shoes that are lightweight and breathable. Thankfully, most Adidas volleyball shoes utilize materials like nylon or mesh to minimize weight. These lightweight materials help to reduce fatigue, improve speed and keep you comfortable during game time.

How much you can expect to spend on Adidas volleyball shoes

You can expect to spend $60-$150 on a pair of Adidas volleyball shoes. Typically traditional volleyball shoes, with their relatively simple design, are cheaper, while the shoes with extra cushion or a high ankle cut tend to be more expensive.

Adidas volleyball shoes FAQ

How are volleyball shoes supposed to fit?

A. Since volleyball requires constant quick movements on the court, it’s important to find a pair of shoes that are flexible enough to move with you while also keeping you stable. When shopping for your shoes, try to find a pair that fit snugly but are not so tight that you find it difficult to move. A good way to ensure the best fit is to use the “thumb rule”: If there is a thumb’s width of space between your toes and the toe of the shoe, that’s a solid fit.

Can you wear an ankle brace with your volleyball shoes?

A. Yes, and it is recommended. During volleyball, the ankles take on a lot of impact due to the constant jumping, sudden starts and fast changes in direction required. It is recommended that volleyball players, especially those who are prone to injuries, opt to wear some form of preventative ankle support while playing or practicing. You can easily find a supportive ankle brace to wear with your volleyball shoes, or you could opt for a high-cut pair of volleyball shoes for built-in ankle support.

What’s the best Adidas volleyball shoe to buy?

Top Adidas volleyball shoe

Adidas Crazyflight Bounce 3 Volleyball Shoes

What you need to know: These lightweight shoes are perfect for volleyball players of any skill level.

What you’ll love: The lightweight construction of these shoes offers improved game-time performance and breathability. With a bounce insole for extra cushioning, these shoes are comfortable enough to be worn for hours at a time. The lock-in lacing system helps to secure a snug fit for added stability on the court. The gum rubber sole has a traction-ready grip, making the perfect for quick movements

What you should consider: These shoes do have a traditional ankle cut, so there is little to no ankle support built in.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Adidas volleyball shoe for the money

Adidas Original Ligra 6 Volleyball Shoe

What you need to know: These affordable volleyball shoes are perfect for anyone who is looking to improve their game without breaking the bank.

What you’ll love: These traditional ankle-cut volleyball shoes have a lightweight and breathable construction. With a cushioned midsole, these shoes provide solid shock absorption for comfortable gameplay. The adjustable lacing system allows for some variability when it comes to overall fit, making it easy to wear an ankle brace while playing. The gum rubber sole provides solid traction on the court.

What you should consider: Some consumers noted issues with discomfort around the front ankle area, as the tongue of these shoes does stick out more than some other models. It is recommended you wear high socks to prevent any discomfort.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Adidas volleyball shoe for ankle support

Adidas Crazyflight X 3 Mid Volleyball Shoe

What you need to know: These midcut volleyball shoes are excellent for anyone who wants added ankle support.

What you’ll love: The nylon and mesh upper boasts a form-fitting ankle collar, ensuring a comfortable feel with sturdy support. Lightweight and breathable, these shoes are perfect for game time. The gum rubber sole has a ribbed pattern for added traction on the court. These shoes are available in two color options.

What you should consider: Some consumers have noted issues with the sizing in these shoes; it is recommended you size down when ordering.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

