Best nanny cam

Which nanny cams are best?

When you’re away from home, a nanny cam is an excellent means of documenting any incidents that occur. With advancements in technology and affordability, there has never been a better way to keep your loved ones protected. With a dependable nanny cam like the Google Nest Wired Indoor Camera for Home Security, you can rest assured that you can keep an eye on any situation.

What to know before you buy a nanny cam

Wireless vs. wired nanny cams

Before you choose a nanny cam, you need to decide on a wired or wireless camera system. Both come with a distinct set of pros and cons that may be the deciding factor for your final purchase.

Wireless nanny cams: Wireless nanny cams are generally easier and more user-friendly. They also often offer cloud storage of recordings. However, they are also far more vulnerable to hacking. They may also suffer from blind spots, have poor-quality videos due to inconsistent Wi-Fi coverage, run out of battery power or require monthly fees for high-tech features.

Open surveillance vs. concealed observation

Since you have likely decided to get a nanny cam as a means of keeping your loved ones and home safer, the next question becomes how discreet you want your surveillance to be.

Where there is some debate over whether keeping yard signs or stickers from a well-known home security provider is an effective deterrent without actually having a security system, there is a certain logic to giving someone the idea that their actions are under surveillance.

What to look for in a nanny cam

Easy integration into existing smart home systems

If you have already taken steps toward creating a smart home, integrating a nanny cam into your preexisting setup is ideal. That being said, those who are fans of a particular smart home solution would be best served by selecting a nanny cam that can be seamlessly incorporated into your technological ecosystem of choice.

For example, the Google Nest collection of products comes with the ability to control virtually every aspect of your home. Anyone who wants to ensure that a camera can be inserted into your home network of devices without issue should consider compatibility issues.

Advanced options

To ensure your family’s safety, purchase a unit that can actually perform its most essential functions. For example, a camera that contains motion detection technology should be able to be configured so that it doesn’t accidentally set off the alarm.

Also, look for night vision features and the ability to distinguish people from animals. Adjustable sound detection based on the decibel level, cloud storage, and instant notifications is also important features to look for.

Clear footage

While the purchase of a nanny cam may help set you to mind at ease when you are away from home, it won’t provide you much comfort if all the footage sent to you is effectively useless. Assuming that you have either connected your nanny cam via ethernet or ensured that its location can receive uninterrupted Wi-Fi, the issue might be that the camera simply lacks the technical capabilities to produce easily viewable footage.

That being said, each model of nanny cam has been chosen with this idea in mind and all are capable of recording footage in 1920 by 1080 or 1080p resolution and in full HD quality. Whether you would like to have any footage sent to your preferred mobile device and cloud storage service or prefer to use a MicroSD card to keep everything in one place, you can rest easy knowing the recording will be easily accessible.

How much you can expect to spend on a nanny cam

Depending on your desired features as well as any budgetary considerations, a quality nanny cam can cost anywhere from $40-$129, and sometimes much more.

Nanny cam FAQ

Is it legal to install a nanny cam in my home without telling people?

A. Absolutely. As it currently stands, it is perfectly legal to record people in your own place of residence without requiring consent or informing others in all fifty states. This principle also applied to hidden cameras. However, you cannot use a nanny cam in private rooms such as bedrooms or bathrooms and other legal issues can still arise from their usage.

Can a secret recording be used as evidence in a court of law?

A. This can depend on a number of factors, including whether the footage includes a breach of privacy, human rights, confidentiality, a breach of trust and confidence or violates someone’s data protection rights. If you are at all concerned over the legality of recording a third party without their knowledge, it is always advisable to speak with a legal professional beforehand.

What are the best nanny cams to buy?

Top nanny cam

Google Nest Wired Indoor Camera for Home Security

What you need to know: A nanny cam with excellent features that integrate seamlessly with the Google Nest product line.

What you’ll love: This unit features the ability to stream video in full 1080p HD over Wi-Fi 24 hours a day. It also sends notifications and mobile alerts. With a flexible mount, it’s easy to set up.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with the app experiencing bugs as well as issues with the forced subscription.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top nanny cam for the money

Amcrest 1080P Wi-Fi Camera Indoor Nanny Cam

What you need to know: This affordable nanny cam that delivers some impressive features for the price.

What you’ll love: This camera is especially great at distinguishing between animals and humans. It also has Amazon Alexa connectivity and can send you frequent alerts.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with the unit only working with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi as well as the app freezing and crashing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

WNAT Hidden Camera Smoke Detector Real-Time View Nanny Cam

What you need to know: This discreet nanny cam can operate for up to 180 days without needing to be recharged.

What you’ll love: This unit offers a built-in 5500 mAh large-capacity battery that can record up to 180 days on standby or 20 hours of continuous footage as well as being able to live-stream footage in 1080p. It’s also got human body sensing, motion detection, and the ability to send notifications to your mobile device.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with a lack of audio recording capabilities as well as a buggy app.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

