The best calming treats for dogs

Some dogs are picky with their treats, in which case you’ll need to choose the flavor carefully, according to their likes and dislikes.

Which calming treats for dogs are the best?

Some dogs are naturally more active and boisterous than others, but you’ll also find dogs who are affected by stress and anxiety. Calming dog treats can help de-stress your dog and help him deal with stress, anxiety, or excess energy. Calming dog treats have their place but shouldn’t be used as an alternative to exercise, mental stimulation and training.

It’s important to choose the right option for your dog, so read on to learn more about the best calming dog treats. We’ve also included some recommendations at the end, with LegitPet Calming Hemp Treats for Dogs as our top pick.

Calming treats for dogs considerations

Calming ingredients

Calming dog treats can get their antianxiety and de-stressing properties from a range of calming ingredients. Most treats contain several for optimum effect. These are some of the most common.

L-tryptophan and theanine: These amino acids are both capable of increasing serotonin in the brain. Serotonin causes feelings of happiness and well-being.

These amino acids are both capable of increasing serotonin in the brain. Serotonin causes feelings of happiness and well-being. Passionflower: By slightly boosting the brain’s levels of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), it can lessen feelings of anxiety in dogs and humans alike.

By slightly boosting the brain’s levels of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), it can lessen feelings of anxiety in dogs and humans alike. Chamomile: Thanks to this flower’s mild calming effects, it may help stressed or anxious dogs to feel calmer.

Thanks to this flower’s mild calming effects, it may help stressed or anxious dogs to feel calmer. Valerian root: This helps most dogs with anxiety, especially those showing compulsive behaviors such as excessive chewing and licking. That said, a small percentage of dogs get more anxious from valerian root.

This helps most dogs with anxiety, especially those showing compulsive behaviors such as excessive chewing and licking. That said, a small percentage of dogs get more anxious from valerian root. Melatonin: A synthesized version of this natural sleep hormone is occasionally added to calming to treats for its relaxing effect. It can especially help dogs that don’t sleep well due to stress or anxiety.

Package size and dosage

It’s important to know both how many calming dog treats you receive in a package and what the correct dosage is for your dog. Only then will you know how much these treats will cost you monthly.

For example, if your chosen product contains 100 individual treats in a package and the dosage is one treat per day, a single pack will last you more than three months, but if the dosage is five treats per day, it will only last you 20 days. Of course, big dogs have larger doses than small dogs, so adjust your expectations accordingly.

Calming treats for dogs features

Organic

You might choose to buy certified organic calming dog treats if you’re concerned about pesticide use.

Treat type

Most calming dog treats are small chews or crunchy treats, but you’ll occasionally find other treat types such as calming rawhide-style chews or calming dental treats.

Grain-free

There’s no need to pay more for grain-free treats unless your dog has a legitimate allergy. In fact, whole grains are excellent for heart health.

Calming treats for dogs price

Dog calming treats vary in price from $10-$50, depending on various factors including package size, active ingredients, and overall quality.

Calming treats for dogs FAQ

Q. Do calming treats work on all dogs?

A. In theory, calming treats should work equally well on all dogs, but in practice, they seem to work better on some dogs than others. This can vary based on a range of factors including the severity and cause of the dog’s stress or anxiety, the dog’s size, temperament, and natural reaction to the calming ingredients in each treat. For example, in rare cases, dogs can become more anxious after consuming valerian root, whereas most dogs become calmer. For the best results, you should pair your chosen calming dog treats with behavioral training.

Q. How quickly do calming treats work?

A. This depends on your chosen treats. Some start calming your dog down within 30 minutes, whereas others need to be taken daily for a couple of weeks until you see the full calming effect.

Calming treats for dogs recommendations

Best of the best

LegitPet’s Calming Hemp Treats for Dogs

Our take: Effective calming treats containing a range of active ingredients, including hemp, L-tryptophan, valerian root, and chamomile.

What we like: Made in the USA using all-natural ingredients. Pack contains 120 chews. No corn, dairy, soy, or other filler ingredients.

What we dislike: As with all calming products, they don’t seem to work for some dogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck

Zesty Paws’ Calming Dental Sticks for Dogs

Our take: These calming dental chews both calm your dog and clean their teeth simultaneously, all at an affordable price.

What we like: Calming ingredients include suntheanine, melatonin, hemp, and valerian root. Peppermint flavor helps freshen breath. No artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

What we dislike: It may take a couple of weeks to see noticeable improvements.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

VetriScience Laboratories’ Composure Calming Treats for Dogs

Our take: Daily calming treats that help dogs manage stress without any side effects.

What we like: Made with a “colostrum calming complex” biopeptide blend, plus it contains L-theanine and thiamine. Calming effects achieved within 30 minutes. Can be purchased in three flavors dogs love, including chicken liver, bacon or peanut butter.

What we dislike: It may not work for severe anxiety.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

