Best high-end dog sofa

Dog sofas raise your dog’s sleeping area off the floor slightly, which may help keep them warmer in cool weather.

Which high-end dog sofas are best?

Your canine companion deserves the best, so why not buy a high-end dog sofa for them to sleep on? Whether it’s for daytime naps or to sleep on at night, a high-end dog sofa should look great and be exceptionally comfortable for your pup.

Since top-quality dog sofas can be expensive, it’s essential to consider size, comfort and durability factors carefully. The Enchanted Home Pet Panache Sofa Dog Bed is the top choice if you want a comfortable, stylish, high-end dog couch.

What to know before you buy a high-end dog sofa

Size

High-end dog sofas come in various sizes, from compact models best for small breed dogs to extra-large options that suit giant breeds or several smaller dogs that like to share beds. Check the measurements carefully since sizes can vary between manufacturers, and sometimes a “large” dog sofa might fit a 50-pound dog and other times it might fit a 100-pound dog. As dog sofas have large frames, make sure to pay attention to both the overall size of the sofa and the size of the sleeping area, as the latter may be as much as 10 inches smaller than the full dimensions. If unsure what size sofa your dog needs, measure the amount of space they take up while lying down.

Comfort

Like any dog bed, you must make sure a canine sofa is comfortable enough for your pet. Ideally, choose a canine couch with a memory foam cushion, whether that’s a solid memory foam or shredded memory foam. Not only is memory foam comfortable, but it’s also supportive and minimizes pressure points, which is excellent for dogs with joint pain and can reduce the occurrence of joint pain in later life. Other high-density foam is a good alternative to memory foam, but polyester hollowfibre filling isn’t ideal as it flattens down over time and doesn’t offer adequate support.

Durability

High-end dog sofas cost more than lower-end offerings, so you should expect to get quality construction for your money. While no plush dog bed will stand up to destructive chewing and digging, it should stand up well to general wear and tear. A quality model should have a strong frame and be upholstered with a thick, durable fabric.

What to look for in a quality high-end dog sofa

Style

If you’re spending money on a high-end dog sofa, it should look good as well as be comfortable and supportive for your canine companion. You can find dog sofas in various styles, some with the kinds of detailing you might find on human furniture, like tufting and nailhead accents.

Color

Dog sofas are available in a range of colors. While you may not be able to find an exact match for your existing furnishings, you should be able to find one in a similar hue or in a color that complements your other furniture.

Ease of cleaning

Ease of cleaning is important with a dog sofa, as it will quickly get dirty and smelly. Look for a model with removable cushion covers with a frame material that can be easily spot cleaned.

How much you can expect to spend on a high-end dog sofa

You can expect to pay at least $100 on a high-end pet sofa, while extra-large handmade options can cost as much as $700.

High-end dog sofa FAQ

Do dogs really need a high-end sofa?

A. Dogs don’t need a high-end sofa, but they need a comfortable place to sleep. A dog bed should be warm, comfortable and supportive, but beyond that, it’s more about your own preferences than your dog’s. Pet sofas look good and you can choose one to match or complement other pieces of furniture in your home. What’s great about high-end dog sofas is that they should be durable and well-made so they’ll last for years to come, while cheap dog beds will only last a year or two.

Should dogs sleep on hard or soft surfaces?

A. Just like people, dogs should sleep on surfaces that are neither too soft nor too hard. Sleeping surfaces that are too soft don’t offer enough support while sleeping surfaces that are too hard are uncomfortable. Many high-end dog sofas have foam mattress areas, which offer dogs an ideal balance of comfort and support.

What are the best high-end dog sofas to buy?

Top high-end dog sofa

Enchanted Home Pet Panache Sofa Dog Bed

What you need to know: This is a luxury pet sofa that’s perfect for dogs who like to curl up or lean their head on something while they snooze.

What you’ll love: This high-end pet sofa is suitable for dogs up to 60 pounds. The cushion is comfortable and supportive and has a removable and washable cover. A pocket on the back of the sofa can hold your dog’s favorite toys.

What you should consider: The cushion pad can flatten over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy and Amazon

Top high-end dog sofa for the money

Moots Premium Leatherette Dog Sofa

What you need to know: This top-notch dog sofa is reasonably priced when you consider the size and quality.

What you’ll love: The soft cushion cover is removable and washable, while the rest of the sofa is made from faux leather that easily wipes clean. The shredded memory foam cushion filling is comfortable, supportive and maintains its loft.

What you should consider: Size recommendations are a little conservative, so it may be better to size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy and Amazon

Worth checking out

La-Z-Boy Chaise Sofa Dog Bed

What you need to know: This is a chaise lounge for dogs from a well-respected manufacturer of human furniture.

What you’ll love: Thanks to its attractive design with studded detailing, this dog sofa will fit right into a stylish home. It’s well-made and comfortable with a bolstered edge for your dog to rest their head on.

What you should consider: The sizes aren’t large enough to fit big dogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy and Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.