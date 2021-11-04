Best fish oil supplement for cats

Other tips to help your cat have a healthy, shiny coat: regular grooming with a gentle bristle hairbrush, bathing them with an oatmeal shampoo for dry skin or using grooming wipes, but do not bathe them too often as this can cause dry, flaky skin.

Which fish oil supplement for cats is best?

A distinct sign of a healthy, happy kitty is a bright, shiny coat. What that shiny or not so shiny coat tells us is also important, as it is one of the many visible traits that can help determine or indicate any health concerns in cats.

If you’ve noticed flaky dry skin on your cat or they have trouble stretching and jumping, adding a top quality fish oil supplement like Vital Pet Life Salmon Oil Supplement in their diet can improve your cat’s overall health.

What to know before you buy a fish oil supplement for cats

Use

Fish oil supplements are composed of omega-3 fatty acids that include eicosapentaenoic acid and docosahexaenoic acid. These essential fatty acids are not produced inside the body, so it’s important that they are incorporated into your pet’s daily diet. High amounts of omega-3 are found in fish like salmon, tuna, sardines and pollock, and they have been known to provide a multitude of health benefits, ranging from healthy skin and coat to joint, heart and brain function in cats.

Consult with your vet

Although the fish oil supplements discussed here are meant for cats and feature many health benefits, it is highly recommended to consult with your veterinarian before giving them to your pet. Your vet will help determine if your cat would benefit from fish oil, as well as if their digestive system is sensitive or strong enough to digest and process it. Side effects from fish oil supplements can include intestinal discomfort, diarrhea, oily or flaky skin and fish odor smell on breath and skin.

Product forms

Cats can be very particular about what they eat. Thankfully, fish oil supplements come in different forms, which helps make administering the supplements a less difficult process. The most common form is liquid, which usually comes in a bottle with a pump or dropper for easy dosing. Other forms include capsules and chews. Chews usually have a flavor and scent that appeals to most cats so it’s easier for them to eat the supplements. Capsules can be hard to give to your cat if they are not used to oral medication, but you can open the capsule and add the liquid to your cat’s food as an option.

What to look for in a quality fish oil supplement for cats

Human-grade ingredients

We all want the best for our pets, and since fish oils are essential nutrients for both humans and animals, it makes sense to search for high quality ingredients. Human grade means that the ingredients follow the same requirements in making food for humans. That does not mean it is for our consumption, but that the quality is superior to other foods or supplements for pets. It’s still important to consult a veterinarian before adding to your pet’s diet.

Functional packaging

Packaging that is difficult to keep sealed or prone to leaking is not ideal and can cause messes. Keep an eye out for packaging that has locking lids or pumps that lock in place when you aren’t using them. If you are thinking of buying chews or capsules, make sure they come in a sealed container that your pet can’t get into.

Omega-3 fatty acids

As mentioned earlier, omega-3 fatty acids like DHA and EHA are the essential high fat oils that carry many health benefits. EHA and DHA are noted for helping with inflammation in the heart and joints, as well as brain development and function. Pet foods may contain canola or vegetable oil which are safe, but they do not carry the same nutritional value that omega-3 fatty acids do.

How much you can expect to spend on a fish oil supplement for cats

Fish oil supplements are relatively inexpensive. However, higher quality or organic ingredients cost more. These supplements can range from $11-$35 in cost.

Fish oil supplement for cats FAQ

Can I give my cat fish oil capsules meant for humans?

A. The amount of omega-3 fatty acids in capsules for humans is a lot higher in fat and calories than the recommended amount for cats. If ingested, it can cause intestinal discomfort. Supplements formulated for cats have lower, easier to digest amounts of fish oil, making them a safer option.

How do I add fish oil into my cat’s diet?

A. Follow the dosage instructions listed on the supplement bottle or package label. Adding fish oil to your cat’s food is the easiest method, but if you are using chews, follow the dosage and give them to your cat along with a few of their favorite treats.

What’s the best fish oil supplement for cats to buy?

Top fish oil supplement for cats

Vital Pet Life Salmon Oil Supplement

What you need to know: A fish oil supplement that targets dry skin and hair, as well as joint pain and inflammation to promote better health in these areas.

What you’ll love: Made from pure salmon oil sourced and made in the US, and is formulated to work for both cats and dogs.

What you should consider: It does have a fishy smell and additionally some reviewers mentioned inconsistencies with the formula.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top fish oil supplement for cats for the money

Essential Pet Products Alaska Wild Salmon Oil Soft Chews

What you need to know: Bite size soft treats that are safe for kittens, adult and senior cats.

What you’ll love: These chews contain omega-3 fatty acids and are made from wild Alaskan salmon to help improve a cat’s skin and coat.

What you should consider: Chews contain starches and other ingredients aside from salmon oil which may be cause for concern if your cat has food allergies.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Worth checking out

Finest For Pets Omegease Fish Oil

What you need to know: Easily mixes with your pet’s food to make administering a breeze.

What you’ll love: This supplement is made with sustainably caught sardines, anchovies, herring, and mackerel from the North Atlantic, containing extra omega-3, six and nine fatty acids.

What you should consider: This product is pricier than others, and users reported that the bottle leaks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

