Best dog toothpaste

Which dog toothpaste is best?

Dog owners spend a lot of time making sure their dogs get plenty of exercise and looking for the right food for their dogs. However, many overlook their pet’s oral and dental health. Dog toothpaste can help keep your dog’s teeth free of tartar and plaque, since human toothpaste ingredients are toxic to dogs. The Petrodex Enzymatic Poultry Toothpaste is a superior dog toothpaste.

What to know before you buy a dog toothpaste

Ingredients

It’s crucial to check out the ingredient list when you are thinking of purchasing a dog toothpaste. Dog toothpaste should not include any fluoride. Your dog will swallow any toothpaste, which means they could build up toxic levels of fluoride in their body. Also make sure that whatever dog toothpaste you buy doesn’t include any xylitol, which is an artificial sweetener that is toxic to dogs.

Some helpful ingredients you should search for in a dog toothpaste are sorbitol, tetrapotassium phosphate, other emulsifiers and silica. Silica helps remove any tartar and plaque from your dog’s teeth; sorbitol sweetens the toothpaste in a safe way; and emulsifiers help remove and break down tartar.

Enzymatic formula

Some dog toothpastes include enzymes such as lactoperoxidase and glucose oxidase, which speed up the chemical reactions of antibacterial properties. These enzymes are safe for your dog to consume, and they help prevent plaque and tartar buildup. These enzymes work better as a preventive tactic and don’t really help remove existing tartar and plaque..

Start early

Begin using dog toothpaste as early as possible on your dog. Dog toothpaste is safe to use on puppies.

What to look for in a quality dog toothpaste

Flavor

Dog toothpastes come in a wide range of flavors. Some common flavors include peanut butter, malt, bacon, beef and poultry, but there are also mint flavors. You might have to test out a few flavors to find one your dog enjoys.

Packaging

Some dog toothpastes come in squeeze tubes similar to human toothpaste. Other dog toothpastes come in pen-style toothpaste tubes along with brush-tip applicators.

Accessories

There are many dog toothpastes that come with accessories to help you brush your dog’s teeth. These accessories include toothbrushes meant to fit your dog’s mouth and rubber applicators that you wear on the end of your finger to rub the toothpaste all over your dog’s teeth. There are some dental scraping tools that enable you to remove the buildup and tartar from your dog’s teeth.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog toothpaste

Dog toothpaste varies in price from about $3-$25 depending on the accessories included, the ingredients and the size of the tube. The most basic and budget-friendly dog toothpastes cost about $3-$8, while midrange dog toothpastes go for $8-$16 and high-end dog toothpastes range in price from about $16-$25.

Dog toothpaste FAQ

How regularly do you need to brush your dog’s teeth with dog toothpaste?

A. You should brush your dog’s teeth with dog toothpaste about once per day. That said, if your dog is not very cooperative in allowing you to brush their teeth and they snack on dental chews or eat dry and hard food on a regular basis, then it’s okay to brush their teeth every other day, since the act of chewing on these snacks and hard food helps remove debris from their teeth.

Is it OK if your dog swallows some dog toothpaste?

A. Dogs can’t rinse toothpaste out of their mouths the way humans do, so do not brush their teeth with human toothpaste; they will end up swallowing the toxic ingredients. Dog toothpaste includes ingredients that are safe for your dog to consume.

Can swallowing dog toothpaste lead to an upset tummy?

A. Dog toothpaste ingredients are okay for your dog to swallow and consume, but they might still irritate their stomach and lead to an upset stomach. Abrasive ingredients such as baking soda and silica, in particular, can lead to problems such as diarrhea and vomiting.

What’s the best dog toothpaste to buy?

Top dog toothpaste

Petrodex Enzymatic Poultry Toothpaste

What you need to know: This poultry-flavored dog toothpaste from Petrodex is dog-approved and helps fight bad breath and plaque.

What you’ll love: This dog toothpaste uses enzymes to keep your dog’s teeth clean and comes at an affordable cost per ounce.

What you should consider: Some people have said this dog toothpaste has an unpleasant smell for humans.

Top dog toothpaste for the money

Vet’s Best Enzymatic Dental Gel Toothpaste

What you need to know: This natural and affordable dog toothpaste from Vet’s Best helps reduce tartar and plaque on dogs’ teeth.

What you’ll love: This enzyme dog toothpaste contains all-natural ingredients and works well for dogs with sensitive mouths and gums. The toothpaste comes in a convenient and easy-to-use squeeze tube.

What you should consider: This dog toothpaste features a sticky texture that can get messy.

Worth checking out

Virbac CET Enzymatic Poultry Toothpaste

What you need to know: This dog toothpaste from Virbac helps your dog fight bad breath while reducing plaque formation.

What you’ll love: This product has an enzymatic formula that keeps your dog’s teeth clean and works well for dogs with sensitive tummies.

What you should consider: The price per ounce of this toothpaste is fairly high compared to other dog toothpaste options.

