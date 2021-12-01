Helping your dog maintain excellent oral health starts with the use of a quality dog toothbrush.

Which dog toothbrush is best?

One of the most commonly overlooked aspects of a dog’s health is their oral care. Well-intentioned owners often believe that dental chews and plaque-reducing bones are all that a dog needs to have healthy teeth. However, according to PetMD, regular tooth brushing is the best thing that an individual can do for their dog’s oral health.

Our selection for the best dog toothbrush is the BC Pets Dog Toothbrush. This comprehensive kit comes equipped with two silicone finger toothbrushes, as well as a two-ended brush and a dual head brush.

What to know before you buy a dog toothbrush

Size of your dog’s mouth and teeth

As you research which dog toothbrush is best for your fur baby, it isn’t immediately clear which choice is best. The first consideration that you should make is the size of your dog’s mouth. When selecting your personal toothbrush, this is not something you have to think about. Since humans generally have similarly sized teeth and mouths (with the exception of buying smaller toothbrushes for children), sizing is not a common toothbrush-related concern.

This is definitely not the case for dogs. For example, the tooth/mouth size of a Toy Poodle is vastly different than that of a Great Dane. Therefore, purchasing a brush style and size that is right for your pup is essential.

Dog breed

According to the American Kennel Club, small dog breeds are at a higher risk of developing periodontal disease. This is primarily due to tooth crowding that occurs because of their compact mouths. Tooth crowding causes bacteria and tartar build up, which leads to oral health problems.

If your pup is on the smaller side, you’ll want to stock up on toothbrushes for regular cleanings. This may mean opting for a budget-friendly brand, or a larger multi-pack.

Style of toothbrush

Dog toothbrushes come in three common styles: finger brushes, two-ended brushes and dual head brushes. The style that you select largely depends on your preference, as well as the size of your dog.

As their name suggests, finger toothbrushes are placed over your index finger, which you then use to clean your dog’s teeth. This style is recommended for anxious dogs, and for smaller breeds. The two other styles — two-ended and dual head — most resemble human toothbrushes. Varying sizes of each can be purchased.

What to look for in a quality dog toothbrush

Long-lasting

Although dog toothbrushes aren’t meant to last forever (just like human toothbrushes), they should be durable enough to withstand several months of use. Quality brands are made with durable bristles that won’t bend or fall off too easily.

Simple to use

For most dog owners, using a toothbrush to clean their pup’s teeth is an uncommon grooming habit. Today’s most trusted brands make it easy to use dog toothbrushes, no matter your comfort or experience level. Whether you select a finger brush or a two-sided design, most canine oral health care kits come with detailed instructions for proper use.

Comfortable grip

Another crucial dog toothbrush feature is a comfortable grip. If your dog is not used to receiving tooth cleanings, the first few sessions may take some time to complete. Since you’ll likely be holding the brush for a while, and at odd angles, having a comfortable grip will make the experience far more pleasant for you.

Dog toothpaste

While not required, some owners may wish to use toothpaste to enhance their dog’s oral health routine. It is incredibly important to note that it is dangerous to use regular toothpaste on dogs, especially those containing xylitol. Gentle brands of dog-safe toothpaste are sometimes included in toothbrush kits.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog toothbrush

Nearly all dog toothbrush kits are priced between $5-$10.

Dog toothbrush FAQ

What happens if I do not brush my dog’s teeth?

A. Brushing your dog’s teeth on a regular basis is essential for promoting excellent oral health. While dog bones and dental treats are a marvelous addition to your pup’s oral care routine, these items should not be used as the sole method of care. Not brushing your dog’s teeth can result in various oral diseases due to excess build-up and bacteria.

How often should I brush my dog’s teeth?

A. Many veterinarians now recommend brushing your dog’s teeth at least once daily. If this frequency is not possible, establishing a consistent care plan can also be effective in preventing oral diseases.

What’s the best dog toothbrush to buy?

Top dog toothbrush

BC Pets Dog Toothbrush

What you need to know: Providing four durable brushes, the BC Pets Dog Toothbrush kit gives you a wide range of cleaning options.

What you’ll love: Owners with multiple dogs (or with a growing puppy) will find this canine oral health kit to be especially versatile and useful. The set includes two finger toothbrushes, one two-ended brush and one dual-head brush. The ergonomic two-ended toothbrush features both small and large soft bristles, making it easy to clean teeth of all sizes.

What you should consider: The bristles may be too firm for dogs with sensitive gums.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dog toothbrush for the money

Arm & Hammer for Pets Tartar Control Kit for Dogs

What you need to know: Specifically designed to control tartar, this kit comes with a toothbrush, toothbrush cover and 100% dog-safe toothpaste.

What you’ll love: Easily and affordably care for your dog’s teeth with this toothbrush/toothpaste combo kit. The toothpaste is designed to be safe for dogs, and has a banana flavoring. Using the toothbrush and toothpaste is easy for first-timers.

What you should consider: Occasionally, the bristles on this design wear out too quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Worth checking out

BOSHEL Dog Toothbrush Pack

What you need to know: The BOSHEL Dog Toothbrush Pack comes with two long-handled dual head toothbrushes, as well as one finger toothbrush.

What you’ll love: This multi-pack of brushes is a great choice for owners who’ve never brushed their dog’s teeth. Providing several easy to use, comfortable and durable brushes, individuals have several effective options at their disposal.

What you should consider: The bristles can be too hard for dogs with sensitive gums.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Valerie Jacobsen writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.