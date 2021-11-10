Most popular reptile heating pad at Chewy

Which popular reptile heating pad at Chewy is best?

Providing a proper heat source is one of the most critical ways you can ensure your pet reptile remains healthy. Traditionally, reptile keepers have used lamps or ceramic heat emitters to keep their animals comfortable. However, reptile heating pads that provide your pet with a dedicated hot spot within its tank have grown in popularity.

The Zoo Med ReptiTherm Under Tank Heater is designed to allow your pet to warm itself from below to aid in both comfort and digestion. It is easy to install and provides your reptile with a consistent source of gentle heat.

What to consider before you buy a popular reptile heating pad at Chewy

Use of heaters

Reptiles and amphibians are cold-blooded animals. Unlike mammals and birds, they can’t internally regulate their body temperature. This means they need to absorb heat by spending time in warm areas or basking in direct sunlight, then cool down by resting in the shade, in water or underground. The cold-blooded nature of reptiles makes them vulnerable to illness or even death if they are exposed to improper temperatures, which means that creating an ideal environment is necessary for their physical well-being.

Habits and species

Reptile heating pads aren’t universal across all species. Animals such as tree frogs and chameleons that spend little or no time on the ground should be warmed using lamps or heat emitters. Nocturnal reptiles that are more active at night, however, often seek out rocks that were warmed by the daytime sun, making heating pads ideal for these animals. Learn everything you can about your pet in order to maintain proper environmental conditions.

Size of enclosure

A heating pad allows you to create a warming zone within your pet’s habitat that it can seek out when desired, then leave to cool off. Select a heating pad that is sized appropriately so as to warm a large enough portion of your reptile’s terrarium but still allow your pet to find relief if it gets too hot.

Substrate

Most reptile heating pads adhere directly to the bottom of a glass tank. Because of this, they can create a surface that is too hot for your pet to comfortably rest on if proper substrate isn’t used. Reptile keepers who line their tanks with newspaper need to exercise caution, as their animals make almost direct contact with the heating pad. Owners also need to make sure that they don’t provide their pet with so much substrate that the heat is unable to reach it. Pay close attention to the manufacturer’s installation instructions.

What to look for in a quality popular reptile heating pad at Chewy

Even heating

Seek out a reptile heating pad with a good reputation for even heating. Hot spots reduce the surface area that your heater will be able to warm and could potentially harm your pet. Many reputable manufacturers of reptile and amphibian supplies provide high-quality heating pads designed for maximum consistency.

Easy installation

Your heating pad should be easy to install. Most heating pads feature an adhesive surface that easily sticks to the underside of your glass terrarium.Some smaller pads may allow you to simply place your pet’s container on top of them. This is especially common when it comes to reptile hatchlings, which are often kept in small containers for observation due to their fragility.

Reliability

An unreliable heat source can spell doom for especially sensitive reptiles. Unlike a lamp that emits light, there is no visual indication as to whether or not your heating pad is working. Keep in mind that heating pads are designed to warm on contact, not to heat your pet’s enclosure. Regularly place your hand on the area under which you have installed your heater to ensure that it is functioning. Purchase your pad from a trusted source and never buy one that has been previously used as its removal may have damaged its internal heating elements.

How much you can expect to spend on a popular reptile heating pad at Chewy

Depending on size, a reptile heating pad costs $13-$30.

Popular reptile heating pad at Chewy FAQ

Does your reptile still need a heat lamp if you use a heating pad?

A. Yes. Many reptiles enjoy basking in the sun, so research your pet’s species carefully and make sure you’re providing it with an environment that keeps it happy and healthy. To maintain a high ambient temperature in your pet’s habitat, you need an additional source of heat.

Can you use a reptile heating pad for aquatic animals?

A. No. Reptile heating pads are meant to be used under dry terrariums. Using one to heat an aquatic environment can result in damage to your tank. For aquatic turtles and frogs, use an aquarium heater to warm their water appropriately.

Can you put your reptile heating pad inside your pet’s terrarium?

A. No. Reptile heating pads are meant to be placed underneath the glass and substrate in your pet’s enclosure. Direct contact with the pad is unsafe and can result in burns.

What’s the best popular reptile heating pad at Chewy to buy?

Top popular reptile heating pad at Chewy

Zoo Med ReptiTherm Under Tank Heater

What you need to know: Zoo Med is one of the most popular suppliers of reptile and amphibian accessories.

What you’ll love: This heating pad is available in four sizes, making it easy to determine which one is right for your terrarium. It also works great for hermit crabs and plants.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that their tanks have cracked due to the heat emitted from this pad.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Top popular reptile heating pad at Chewy for the money

Fluker’s Ultra-Deluxe Premium Heat Mat

What you need to know: This affordable heating pad is great for temporary enclosures or for heating baby reptiles.

What you’ll love: This pad is said to provide consistent warmth at 100 degrees Fahrenheit. It can be placed underneath your terrarium or on the side.

What you should consider: Due to its size, this heater is only recommended for very small terrariums.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Worth checking out

Zilla Heat Mats Reptile Terrarium Heater

What you need to know: This heating pad provides the gentle warmth reptiles need for comfort and digestion.

What you’ll love: Available in three sizes, this heating pad from Zilla allows you to create a warming zone in your terrarium. It’s ideal for nocturnal species as well as desert and jungle dwellers.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that this pad does not get warm enough to provide the heat they were expecting.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Reptile heating pad tips

A heating pad is not enough. While excellent for allowing your pet to self-regulate its body temperature, heating pads are not designed to warm the air of your terrarium. To properly warm your pet’s environment, you need to invest in a heat lamp or ceramic heat emitter.

While excellent for allowing your pet to self-regulate its body temperature, heating pads are not designed to warm the air of your terrarium. To properly warm your pet’s environment, you need to invest in a heat lamp or ceramic heat emitter. Give your pet options. It’s important to create a temperature gradient within your pet’s terrarium so it can comfortably regulate its body heat by moving to different areas of the enclosure. The smaller your terrarium, the more challenging this becomes. Use multiple thermometers installed in your pet’s habitat to ensure your reptile is able to seek out relief.

It’s important to create a temperature gradient within your pet’s terrarium so it can comfortably regulate its body heat by moving to different areas of the enclosure. The smaller your terrarium, the more challenging this becomes. Use multiple thermometers installed in your pet’s habitat to ensure your reptile is able to seek out relief. Consider your room temperature. The temperature of the room in which your terrarium is kept will have an effect on your ability to properly warm your reptile. Cooler rooms require additional heat sources to ensure your pet’s comfort, whereas warmer locations may necessitate less heat to prevent your reptile from experiencing temperatures that are too high.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Derek Walborn writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.