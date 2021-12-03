Best soft-sided carrier for dogs

Whether you are taking your dog with you on a flight or simply want to transport them more easily in the car, a soft-sided carrier for dogs is a great thing to have on hand.

Which soft-sided carrier for dogs is best?

Whether you are taking your dog with you on a flight or simply want to be able to transport them more easily in the car, a soft-sided carrier for dogs is great to have on hand. Soft-sided carriers for dogs are pet carriers made of soft materials, such as mesh, that allow you to transport your dog while keeping them comfortable and calm.

The Coopeter Pet Carrier With Telescopic Walking Handle is a top-rate soft-sided carrier for dogs.

What to know before you buy a soft-sided carrier for dogs

Consider your dog’s specific needs

Your dog’s needs should be at the top of the list of factors that you consider. For example, if your dog is fairly squirmy and anxious, they will probably prefer a breathable soft-sided carrier with mesh walls. This kind of carrier will also enable your dog to see you and their surroundings. If your dog gets restless, you might also want to choose a carrier with a built-in leash.

Benfits

Soft-sided carriers for dogs have a number of advantages, including a diverse array of styles, patterns, shades and colors, cost efficiency and better air circulation when compared to plastic carriers, portability and storage.

Soft-sided carriers tend to be very lightweight, which makes them more portable for both short-distance travel and long-distance travel. They are also a great option when it comes to storage since they don’t take up much space.

Size

You must measure your dog to figure out the right carrier size for them. It’s crucial that your dog has enough room in their carrier. You should measure your dog’s length by beginning at the collar on their back and ending at the base of their tail. Then you can measure their height from the top of their shoulder to the ground. Add a few inches to both the height and the length to get the appropriate carrier size.

What to look for in a quality soft-sided carrier for dogs

Materials

You should pay close attention to the carrier materials and select something that is breathable, particularly for the summer months. You should also find a carrier that can withstand wear and tear for a fairly long time.

Closures

It’s super important to keep your dog as safe as possible while they’re inside their carrier. Consider getting a carrier with a built-in leash, as well as closures that provide extra protection, including Velcro, buttons and zippers.

Adjustable straps

You should look for a carrier with adjustable straps to reduce the weight you feel while you’re carrying your dog around all day.

How much you can expect to spend on a soft-sided carrier for dogs

Soft-sided carriers for dogs vary in price from about $25-$100, depending on the features, the quality and the materials of the carrier.

Soft-sided carrier for dogs FAQ

What’s the difference between a dog carrier and a dog crate?

A. Both dog crates and dog carriers are typically called kennels. That being said, they are not the same thing, even though they are both places where you can keep your dog. A dog crate is not meant to be picked up or moved around, at least when your dog is inside the crate. On the flip side, a dog carrier is a soft-sided container for transporting your dog from one place to another.

Are soft-sided dog carriers safe?

A. Yes, top-quality soft-sided carriers for dogs are safe for your dog. They keep your dog safe during trips, and you can use them to transport your dog on flights.

Does a soft-sided carrier for dogs count as one of your carry-ons?

A. A soft-sided carrier for dogs with a dog inside typically counts as a carry-on bag. You can usually fit a sturdy dog carrier under your airplane seat, but not all seats or spaces under them are quite the same.

If you have a larger dog, they may need to fly in the cargo department. You should check with the airline company before you book your flight and speak to your veterinarian for advice before making the decision to fly with your pet.

What’s the best soft-sided carrier for dogs to buy?

Top soft-sided carrier for dogs

Coopeter Pet Carrier With Telescopic Walking Handle

What you need to know: This versatile soft-sided carrier for dogs from Coopeter is a great option for longer airplane trips with layovers in airports.

What you’ll love: This soft-sided carrier includes mesh windows, a machine-washable fleece bed, a shoulder strap for improved versatility and wheels. The carrier is also very simple to store when you’re at home.

What you should consider: The handle attachment on this soft-sided carrier is not very comfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top soft-sided carrier for dogs for the money

Petsfit Airline-Approved Soft-Sided Expandable Pet Carrier

What you need to know: This feature-packed soft-sided carrier for dogs from Petsfit is an excellent choice for long waits of any kind.

What you’ll love: This carrier features a plush and machine-washable bed, as well as an expandable mesh window to give your dog fresh air. The sides of the carrier are reinforced with wire to keep them flexible.

What you should consider: The zipper on this soft-sided carrier might not be a safe option for all dogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

AmazonBasics Soft-Sided Mesh Pet Travel Carrier

What you need to know: This no-fuss soft-sided carrier for dogs is perfect for dog owners who just want something simple.

What you’ll love: This product comes with a machine-washable and removable fleece pad to keep your dog as comfortable as possible, as well as a shoulder strap and handles.

What you should consider: There is only one color option that comes with this soft-sided carrier for dogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

