Best collapsible pet crate for travel

If your pet is a heavy chewer, keep a watchful eye on them so they don’t create a hole that rips open, allowing a cinematic escape.

Which collapsible pet crate for travel is best?

The days of giving up your vacation because you couldn’t fit your pet’s crate on an airplane or train are long gone. In fact, the best travel crates, like the EliteField 3-Door Collapsible Dog Crate, collapse for much easier storage when not in use.

What to know before you buy a collapsible pet crate for travel

Size

There’s a certain balancing act when it comes to travel crates. While they’re not as spacious as your favorite pet pen, a perfectly proportioned travel crate can serve multiple uses.

The best collapsible travel crates need to be small enough to follow an airline’s guidelines but also large and tall enough so your pet doesn’t feel cramped.

The perfect-sized collapsible pet crate for travel allows your pet to stand and turn without hitting its head on the ceiling. If your pet has longer legs and you plan to fly with them in-cabin, that alone disqualifies many pet crates. Typically, most major airlines have a maximum in-cabin height between 8 and 11 inches.

For any road trips, you must also consider the crate’s overall size relative to your vehicle.

Security and closure

While most collapsible dog crates for travel are inescapable, you must consider the closure mechanism. For example, if you have a rowdy and playful pup, they may accidentally discover the zipper and learn how to pull it open.

On the other hand, wire crates have sufficient locking mechanisms that your pet is unlikely to open. However, that doesn’t mean they’re the fairer of the two.

You must keep an eye on your pet, especially puppies, because they like to chew on the metal sidings and can cause them to stretch. This may present a danger if the wires get pulled apart and your pet’s head gets stuck in between.

Also, a crate that can be opened from the side or opens one side entirely is beneficial for your pet. This allows for increased accessibility. However, because these crates are collapsible, if they open too easily, the entire crate could collapse.

Versatility

As briefly mentioned earlier, the best collapsible pet crates have multiple uses. They’re perfectly sized to bring your pup in-cabin on an airplane and can easily comfort and hold your pup for road trips.

Getting a versatile pet crate is not only budget-friendly but also prevents having to train your pet to accept several crates.

What to look for in a quality collapsible pet crate for travel

Convenience

Compared to large, non-collapsible pet crates, ones made for travel are typically much lighter and more portable. Crates without a firm structure can sag in the middle, making it highly uncomfortable for your pet.

If you plan on walking around with your pet in its crate, you must confirm the overall weight to ensure you won’t tire out too quickly.

Another factor to consider regarding convenience is the size of the crate when collapsed. Typically, they don’t take up too much room, but if you’re limited on storage space, every inch counts.

Extra storage space

Similar to baby strollers, the best travel crates have a variety of pockets along the side to help store any of their treats or toys. Extra storage space is helpful if you plan on walking around with your pet in their crate.

That you, you not only have their treats, food and a bottle of water, but you also free your hands by placing your keys and phones in the pockets.

Material

Most collapsible travel crates for pets are made from heavy-duty material. However, if your pet is a constant chewer, soft-sided crates may give away after some time, regardless of how durable the fabric is.

When the travel crate uses heavy-duty material, it helps prevent your escape artist from fleeing into the night. In addition, sturdy sidings protect your pet from getting hurt when heavy items inevitably shift through transit.

How much you can expect to spend on a collapsible pet crate for travel

Depending on the materials used and overall size, you can expect to spend $75-$200 on a quality collapsible pet crate for travel.

Best collapsible pet crate for travel FAQ

Is a soft collapsible pet crate better for travel?

A. It’s a matter of personal preference. Soft crates are much lighter and more flexible. That makes them the preferred choice if you want something lightweight and secure. Additionally, soft-sided crates fit under airplane seats much easier, and some even have sides that extend to make more room for your pup.

How tall should a collapsible pet crate for travel be?

A. At a minimum, a pet crate for travel should be tall enough for your pet to stand up straight without hitting its head on the top. If you put yourself in your pet’s shoes, you wouldn’t want to be confined to a cramped crate where you must hunch every time you get up.

What’s the best collapsible pet crate for travel to buy?

Top collapsible pet crate for travel

EliteField 3-Door Collapsible Dog Crate

What you need to know: Ensure total comfort for your pet with this spacious and lightweight dog crate.

What you’ll love: Although it may be on the pricier end, it’s made with high-quality material that gives it an aesthetic look without compromising its durability. The structure is formed with steel tubes, and it features three mesh doors that ensure appropriate ventilation. There are also several spacious external pockets to help free up your hands. It also comes with a fleece bed and carrying bag for when it’s not in use, making it a breeze to store when traveling.

What you should consider: Playful puppies may discover how to open the zipper to escape.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top collapsible pet crate for travel for the money

Amazon Basics Portable Folding Soft Travel Crate

What you need to know: There’s no need to break the bank with this soft collapsible pet crate.

What you’ll love: The collapsible frame uses PVC for a durable hold with soft fabric sides. Unlike most travel crates, this one is available in various sizes from 21 to 41 inches, making it roomy enough for medium-sized dogs. This product features zippers to help ensure that your dog can’t accidentally escape and wander around. The water-resistant lining makes for an easy clean-up when you get to your destination.

What you should consider: Depending on the airline, the medium, large and extra-large sizes may not be allowed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

MidWest Homes for Pets Folding Wire Crate

What you need to know: Create a safe, visible and breathable space for your pet with a durable wire crate.

What you’ll love: You can select from a double or single door option for all the crates of various sizes. When the sizes range from 22 to 48 inches, it’s challenging to find one your pet won’t be comfortable in. This collapsible crate also comes with rollers, a plastic tray and a carrying handle. If that’s not enough, you also get a limited one-year warranty.

What you should consider: These crates are slightly larger than standard measurements, which means some crate covers won’t fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

