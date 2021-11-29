Most popular Chewy dog collars

Popular online retailer Chewy offers an extensive selection of stylish and reliable collars for dogs of all sizes.

Which Chewy dog collars are best?

These days, dog collars come in every shape, pattern and size. Having this endless amount of options can make it challenging to decide which one is right for your dog. Thankfully, there are easy ways to sort through the many top-rated dog collars available on Chewy.

The pick for the Best of the Best popular Chewy dog collar is the GoTags Nylon Personalized Dog Collar. Available in four sizes and five bright colors, you can personalize this affordable choice with the dog’s name and owner’s phone number.

What to know before you buy a Chewy dog collar

Dog’s neck width

Even before you begin browsing dog collars on Chewy, it is wise to measure your dog’s neck. Knowing this measurement is necessary when purchasing a collar since guesstimating isn’t effective. Once you know your dog’s neck width, you can browse products that are available in the correct size.

Unsure about how to properly measure your dog for a new collar? Always take this measurement at the center of the neck. Do not measure too tightly, and ensure that you can fit two of your fingers underneath the cloth tape measure.

Puppy or adult

Another seemingly obvious consideration is whether you’re buying for a puppy or a fully-grown adult dog. If you are purchasing this collar for a puppy, there are several items to consider. While it isn’t possible to use the same collar for the duration of your puppy’s entire life and you’ll ultimately have to purchase more than one collar, do your best to get the most out of your money.

You can achieve this in several ways. First, know when your dog is expected to reach full maturity. Small breeds typically reach their peak size and weight between 10 to 12 months of age. For medium breeds, the age for full growth is 12 to 15 months, and for large and giant breeds, this extends to 18 to 24 months. Buying your puppy’s “adult” collar too soon can result in having to purchase a new collar in a few months. Instead, consider purchasing a larger collar that you can adjust to your puppy’s current neck width. This way, the collar can grow with them over time and will save you money.

Collar or harness

Although every dog should have a collar, your situation may be more suited to a harness. Dogs who pull at their leash on walks may benefit from a harness over a collar (at least in the short term). While opinions on this can vary, dog harnesses encourage loose leash walking and ultimately train pups to walk side-by-side with their owners. Harnesses can also be gentle on your dog’s throat if they tend to pull excessively.

What to look for in a quality Chewy dog collar

Fun colors and patterns

One great thing about the most popular Chewy dog collars is that they come in many colors and patterns. You can easily find a collar that coordinates with your dog’s leash or with their favorite doggie outfit. Instead of being limited to what’s at the pet store, Chewy offers a wide range of options every day of the week.

Personalization

Some dog owners prefer to have their pup’s info printed directly onto the collar as an alternative to a dog collar tag. In the event that a dog runs away from home, this can be critical in reuniting them with their owner.

Browsing available options on Chewy, you’ll notice that there are various ways that you can personalize a dog collar. Certain designs print the name, address and phone number on the collar buckle. Others print basic information (such as the dog’s name and owner’s phone number) on the fabric. The design that works best for you is completely up to personal preference.

Durable

All dog products, including collars, must be durable. In minutes, dogs can chew through lesser quality fabrics and break free of all control and identifying information. To prevent a scary situation with your dog, always ensure that their collar uses high-quality fabric or leather. This is especially important if any pets in your home are destructive chewers.

Reflective or light-up

Do you take your dog out for walks in the morning or evening hours? If you are like most owners, you probably do. Having a reflective or light-up feature on your dog’s collar can provide added visibility for drivers. Those who walk their dogs when it is dark outside should absolutely invest in a collar with enhanced reflective capabilities.

How much you can expect to spend on a Chewy dog collar

Popular, highly-rated dog collars on Chewy cost $6-$30.

Dog collar FAQ

Should I buy a standard collar or harness for my dog?

A. This decision will depend on a variety of factors. If you are unsure which option is right for your dog’s specific needs and behavioral concerns, ask your veterinarian or dog trainer for tailored advice.

Are all dog collars the same?

A. Definitely not. Dog collars have numerous features that provide enhanced safety, improved visibility and that are just for fun. Review some of today’s most popular dog collar features to get an understanding of what you’d like for your pup’s new collar.

What are the best Chewy dog collars to buy?

Top Chewy dog collar

GoTags Nylon Personalized Dog Collar

What you need to know: Available in multiple sizes and color options, you can personalize this popular and cost-effective collar with your dog’s name and your phone number.

What you’ll love: Providing enhanced safety if your dog gets loose, this personalized collar prominently displays your contact info and dog’s name. The collar is available in red, black, blue, orange and pink. Sizes range from extra small (8-inch to 12-inch neck width) to large (18-inch to 26-inch neck width).

What you should consider: When adjusted, the personalization can be hidden.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Top Chewy dog collar for the money

Frisco Solid Nylon Dog Collar

What you need to know: When searching for a simple and durable dog collar, this affordable option delivers the highest quality for your money.

What you’ll love: You can purchase the Frisco Solid Nylon Dog Collar in pink, blue, red or black. Made using the Ultra-Weld seal, this classic design is extremely strong. Sizes range from extra small to large, with the largest priced at only $8.

What you should consider: Rare reports of having challenges using the buckle with dogs who have extra fur.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Worth checking out

Blazin’ Safety LED USB Rechargeable Nylon Dog Collar

What you need to know: Owners who want to be as visible as possible when walking their dogs at night can do with the Blazin’ Safety LED USB Rechargeable Nylon Dog Collar.

What you’ll love: Lit up with a bright LED strip, this collar delivers 350 yards of extended visibility. It can be charged using any USB port and lasts up to 8 hours on one charge. The collar has three lighting modes, including strobe, solid and blinking.

What you should consider: Select reports state the lighting is too bright for some people’s preferences.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Valerie Jacobsen writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.