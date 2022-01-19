Best necklace for dogs

Dog necklaces are fun accessories to purchase for your pups if you want them looking their best every day or simply want to dress them up for a special occasion.

Which necklace for dogs is best?

Dog necklaces are fun accessories to buy for your dogs if you want to dress them up for a special occasion or simply want them looking their best. The ABAXACA Designer Dog Collar Necklace is perfect if you’re searching for a stylish accessory for your favorite pup.

What to know before you buy a necklace for dogs

Fit

When fitting a necklace for your dog, make sure that it’s snug without being too tight, especially if it’s doubling as a dog collar. Let there be enough space so that you can fit two fingers between your dog’s neck and the necklace easily.

Color

Dog necklaces come in a wide variety of colors, including gold, black, pink, blue, purple and more. Your dog probably won’t care which color you choose, so select the color you like best.

Decoration

Dog necklaces feature many different decorations, including pearls, rhinestones, studs, glitter and more. As long as the necklace is not uncomfortable for your dog, choose the decorations you prefer.

What to look for in a quality necklace for dogs

Comfort

Place the comfort of your dog first, ahead of appearance and vanity. Buy a dog necklace that’s free of nickel and other skin allergens, especially if your dog has any skin sensitivities or allergies.

Non-toxic

Make sure that the dog necklace you buy is made of dog-safe, non-toxic materials and that it’s durable and won’t break easily. The lining of the necklace that touches your pup’s neck should be soft or smooth, so it doesn’t damage their coat or scratch or irritate their skin.

Attach ID tags

If you plan on using a dog necklace instead of an everyday collar for your dog, purchase a necklace that lets you attach all of your dog’s ID tags. Dogs must wear their ID tags at all times, especially if they are not microchipped if they get out of the yard or house and get lost.

How much you can expect to spend on a necklace for dogs

Dog necklaces range in price from about $5-$35, depending on the quality, construction, features and material of the necklace.

Necklace for dogs FAQ

What is a dog necklace?

A. Dog necklaces are just what they sound like, necklaces for dogs. Some of these are actually necklaces, while others are simply fancy collars.

Make sure to buy a necklace made for dogs and composed of non-toxic materials so that it won’t harm your dog if they chew on it, break it or ingest it. There are many dog necklace styles, including real diamond and gold necklaces, costume jewelry and rhinestone necklaces.

Are dog necklaces safe, and can you put your dog’s ID tags on them?

A. Yes, they’re safe, as long as the necklace you purchase is specifically made for dogs. Some dog necklaces double as dog collars and let you place your dog’s ID tags on them. Don’t force your dog to wear an uncomfortable necklace or one that will hinder their overall safety, ability to play or natural movement.

What other ways can you help your dog feel and look their best?

A. Dog necklaces are a fun way for you to show the world how much you value and love your dog, but there are plenty of other ways you can help your dog look and feel their best besides buying them necklaces. For instance, your dog needs to be bathed and groomed regularly to stay happy and healthy. They need to go to regular vet checkups and appointments with trusted groomers to look their best and feel healthy.

You can also feed your dog a healthy diet and wash them at home with a dog-safe conditioner and shampoo to help keep their coat looking incredible. Mental stimulation, exercise and a stress-free, happy life are other crucial factors for ensuring your dog remains healthy, happy and good-looking.

What’s the best necklace for dogs to buy?

Top necklace for dogs

ABAXACA Designer Dog Collar Necklace

What you need to know: This sparkly, versatile necklace is perfect if you’re searching for a stylish accessory for your favorite pup.

What you’ll love: This product comes in several different sizes to accommodate various dog breeds. The necklace has an appealing link design in gold-colored stainless steel, and the clasp is decorated with cubic zirconia for extra bling.

What you should consider: The loop of this necklace is small, so it won’t fit all leash clips.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top necklace for dogs for the money

PetFavorites Designer Pearl and Crystal Dog Necklace

What you need to know: This frilly, sweet necklace looks amazing on many different dog breeds and comes at a reasonable price.

What you’ll love: This eye-catching, inexpensive product will get your pet noticed with a rhinestone-encrusted bone charm, faux pearls and an adjustable clasp. The necklace comes with a choice of three colors and three sizes.

What you should consider: This necklace is not very durable, so it doesn’t work well for rambunctious dogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Petoo Slip-On Chain Necklace Collar

What you need to know: This necklace and dog collar combo is easy for your dog to wear due to the simple slip-on style.

What you’ll love: This product features stainless steel, a choice of multicolor, gold and black finishes and a slip-on design in several sizes to fit most dog breeds. It can be customized with an ID charm and works as a necklace and a dog collar.

What you should consider: The durability of this necklace might be questionable since a few of them unexpectedly break.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.