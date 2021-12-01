Best Kong dog bed

A Kong dog bed not only provides comfort and support for your pet while sleeping, but it comes from a trusted brand and is designed for durability.

Which Kong dog bed is best?

The Kong brand is best known for its collection of indestructible pet toys designed for aggressive chewers. What you might not be aware of is the pet product line offers durable dog beds that help with pets who love to dig or chew on their beds.

If you’re looking for a dog bed that comes from a trusted brand of durable products, the Kong Durable Lounger Bed is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a Kong dog bed

Support

A dog bed is essential not only for your pet’s comfort but their long-term health. As your pet ages, a dog bed should continue to provide the necessary support they need to help with arthritis or other joint issues. Some pet beds are made with memory foam that contours to your dog’s body to help distribute weight evenly, relieving pressure that may cause pain and discomfort.

Comfort

You want to look for a dog bed that’s not too plush so your dog doesn’t have trouble getting in and out of it. Find one that doesn’t have too much inner filling to ensure they get the support they need. A dog bed is essential for your pet’s health, providing them the support and comfort they need as they get older. If your dog has mobility issues or arthritis or needs joint support, a dog bed should be placed on a firm surface to help improve their health.

Reinforced seams

A Kong dog bed is designed to be durable and is made with reinforced seams to help with aggressive chewers. These durable pet beds are sturdy and meant to last. Dog beds come in many shapes and sizes, so it’s important to measure your pet before determining which one is right for them.

What to look for in a quality Kong dog bed

Chew proof

While your dog destroying their new pet bed may be frustrating (and costly) for you, it can be harmful for them if they ingest materials that aren’t digestible. It’s always important when introducing a new pet bed to keep a close eye on your dog to ensure their safety.

Tear resistant

If your four-legged companion loves to dig, you want to find a pet bed that’s resistant to tearing. Find one that comes from a trusted brand, like Kong, so you know the product will withstand the test of time.

Water resistant

Whether your dog is a drooler or just loves being outside all the time tracking everything inside, you should find a Kong pet bed that’s water resistant. The waterproof material wicks away moisture from the interior fill to keep your pet dry and comfortable.

Machine washable

Most dog beds have an exterior liner that is easy to unzip and put in the washing machine. Based on your dog’s activity level, you should wash their bed regularly to ensure a comfortable night’s rest.

How much you can expect to spend on a Kong dog bed

You can find a dog bed that costs under $25 for a comfortable mat or up to $45 for one that’s water resistant, has reinforced seams and offers better support.

Kong dog bed FAQ

How many beds does a dog need?

A. Your pet should have at least one dog bed to call their own. Whether you allow them on the furniture or not, a dog bed provides their own private space to relax. If you have a larger home, you should consider getting a few dog beds so they can find comfort and support they need throughout the house in their favorite spots to relax. If you crate your dog, you should also make sure they have a pet bed inside to ensure security and comfort. When traveling, you should also provide a dog bed in the car for added stability.

What kind of bed is best for your dog?

A. With so many dog beds on the market, finding the right one for your pet can seem like an overwhelming task. When determining which one is best for your pet, think about their sleep positions (curled up or stretched out), then measure them to be sure you find one that best fits. From there, you can choose the design, size and material to provide your four-legged friend with the best comfort and support.

What’s the best Kong dog bed to buy?

Top Kong dog bed

Kong Durable Lounger Dog Bed

What you need to know: The water-resistant dog bed’s exterior walls also provide extra support while the reinforced seams ensure its longevity.

What you’ll love: This popular dog bed comes in three colors and each zippered section has separate fillers, making it easier to clean. The durable material is designed for aggressive chewers and meant to withstand the test of time from puppy to adulthood.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said their determined pet has been able to tear through the material.

Where to buy: Sold by PetSmart

Top Kong dog bed for the money

Kong 4-Sided Cuddler Dog Bed

What you need to know: If your dog loves to chew and snuggle, this cuddler is engineered for strength and comfort.

What you’ll love: This cozy, four-sided dog bed provides extra security and comfort. It’s easy to keep clean, and the material is durable, sturdy and designed to last.

What you should consider: The pet bed is only available in red and some reviewers said the zipper wasn’t strong enough to withstand aggressive chewing.

Where to buy: Sold by PetSmart

Worth checking out

Kong Orthopedic Mat Dog Bed

What you need to know: Designed for support and strength, this Kong mat dog bed is ideal for crates and cars.

What you’ll love: There’s a skid-resistant bottom on this dog bed that ensures it stays in place, which is ideal for car rides. The cover is machine washable and there are two colors to choose from.

What you should consider: Some people said the material was thin and their pet was able to chew through it.

Where to buy: Sold by PetSmart

