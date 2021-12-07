Best cute cat bed

If you’re having a hard time getting your cat to sleep in its new bed, try sprinkling a little catnip or treats on the floor of the bed. This will encourage your cat to climb inside and create a positive association with the new space.

Which cute cat bed is best?

Cats can sleep just about anywhere in the house, any time they want. However, as a responsible cat owner, it’s imperative to provide your cat with a comfortable, designated spot where they can catch some shut-eye. If you neglect to find your cat a suitable cat bed, you might find your cat has claimed your bed as its own.

To prevent this type of sleeping-arrangement skirmish in your home, the Cat Ball Bed is a top choice. This uniquely designed cat bed features semi-enclosed construction with two entry points. The half-inch high-density foam padding, soft fabrics and numerous funky patterns to choose from make this cat bed an absolute must-have.

What to know before you buy a cute cat bed

Sizing

Cat beds come in all shapes and sizes. And while cats do love to squeeze into small spaces, purchasing a cat bed that’s too small for your cat might cause them to sleep in other areas of the house. When it comes to cat beds, a good rule of thumb is always, bigger is better. Big cat beds also have enough room to store some cat toys.

Support

A well-supported cat bed ensures that your cat feels safe and comfortable while resting. It’s best to purchase a cat bed with thick padding and comfortable fabrics. These features will be inviting for your cat. And poor sleep posture or lack of support can cause cats muscle pain, the same as with humans.

Cleaning

Your cat is bound to make any place they sleep a bit messy. Whether it be hair or food, you will likely need to clean their bed from time to time. So it’s important to choose a machine-washable cat bed. Some cat beds feature materials such as suede and wool that can get ruined with just one cycle in the washing machine. Cotton cat beds are much more machine-wash friendly.

What to look for in a quality cute cat bed

Materials

It’s important to find cat beds made with comfortable and durable materials. Anything with a soft outer layer and well-supported padding should keep your cat happy and well-rested. If your cat tends to use a scratching post, consider a hard cat bed with a built-in scratching post.

Style

Most people tend to leave their cat’s bed out in the open, meaning it will be visible to guests. That’s why it’s important to choose a cat bed that blends in nicely with the decor and style of your home. While your kitty’s comfort is important, you should also consider your home’s overall aesthetics.

Enclosed or open design

Most cat beds have either an enclosed or open design. Enclosed cat beds have a dome-like structure that gives your cat a little more privacy. Open cat beds often feature large sleeping pads with more space for your cat to stretch out. Your cat’s personality and preferences will help you choose between these styles.

How much you can expect to spend on a cute cat bed

Cat beds range from under $10 to $150 and above. Cat beds above $150 usually offer boutique designs or medical support features for cats with special needs.

Cute cat bed FAQ

What material is best for cat beds?

A. Most cat beds use polyester, cotton, wool and foam. Manufacturers often use polyester and wool for the bed’s outer layer and foam and cotton for the padding.

Can you wash a cat bed in the washing machine?

A. This depends on the bed’s materials and design. If there are materials such as suede or wool in your cat bed, putting it through the wash might ruin the fabric. Also, some cat beds have a washable cover you can remove, while others are all one piece. Check the product description before making a purchase so you know how to clean it.

What makes a cat bed cute?

A. Just about any cat bed can serve the practical function of giving your cat somewhere to rest. What separates a cute cat bed from a standard cat bed is a hefty dose of quirk or novelty to spice things up. Whether it’s a creative design, playful patterns or built-in toys, cute cat beds stand out from the pack with distinctiveness and charm.

What’s the best cute cat bed to buy?

Top cute cat bed

Cat Ball Bed

What you need to know: The Cat Ball Bed is a welcoming and spunky cat bed with a cozy design.

What you’ll love: It has two different-sized entryways, giving your cat the option of squeezing in or breezing through. The small entryway can serve as a little window for your cat to peek through. This bed collapses and folds up easily, making it perfect for storage or travel.

What you should consider: If your cat isn’t a fan of enclosed spaces, they likely will feel cramped in this bed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cute cat bed for the money

Rabitgoo Cat Bed

What you need to know: This Rabitgoo cat bed is a fluffy and cloud-like cat bed. The plush polyester lining and comfy cotton filling create a design your cat will love to doze off in.

What you’ll love: The dense cotton-based padding offers a supportive yet soft bed for your cat to sink into. The nonslip rubber pad on the underside of the bed ensures steady footing for your cat.

What you should consider: The bed might have a slight smell at first, but most users said this faded after a few days.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

PetFusion Ultimate Cat Scratcher Lounge

What you need to know: If you want a cat bed that doubles as a durable scratching post, check out PetFusion’s Ultimate Cat Scratcher Lounge.

What you’ll love: The stylish figure-eight design provides an ample slope for your cat to nestle in for naps. The manufacturer uses an outer layer of dense, recycled cardboard built to withstand scratching.

What you should consider: This cat bed doesn’t provide any padding, which can be a dealbreaker for cats who prefer soft spaces for sleeping.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Nick Rezzonico writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.