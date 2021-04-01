When cooking with a grill mat, keep an eye on any grease that may be pooling up on the mat. If you notice this happening, use a paper towel and a pair of tongs to blot the grease up before it can spill over the edge and create a flare-up.

Grilling is a rewarding experience, but it’s not without its frustrations. Flareups and losing food between the grill grates are two everyday occurrences that can diminish the grilling experience. Purchasing a quality grill mat can extinguish these concerns from your life.

The best grill mats can withstand the high temperatures associated with grilling and are durable enough to be used repeatedly. Our favorite, for both durability and performance, is the Kona Best BBQ Grill Mat.

What to know before you buy a grill mat

What is a grill mat?

A grill mat is a fiberglass cloth that has been coated with polytetrafluoroethylene. PTFE is the same substance used to coat non-stick cookware. You can use a grill mat on an outdoor electric, charcoal or gas grill, and even an indoor oven rack.

Why you need a grill mat

A grill mat provides a level, non-stick surface for grilling. In some instances, it can deliver more even heating to your cooking surface. A grill mat not only helps prevent dangerous flare-ups but also keeps smaller food from falling between the grill grates.

Dangers of a grill mat

When you grill fatty meats such as pork and beef, a grill mat keeps the oils and fats from dripping into your grill. Be careful: If the oil and fat build-up spill over the edge of the grill mat, it could create a flare-up that creates a hazardous situation. For this reason, it’s best to keep a multipurpose fire extinguisher on hand for emergencies.

What to look for in a quality grill mat

Black grill mats vs. copper grill mats

Both black grill mats and copper grill mats are manufactured using the same materials. The difference between the two is a copper grill mat also has copper threads woven into the fiberglass. Copper is used to provide a more even heating surface and is best for grills with hot spots or not-so-hot spots. While copper cooks more evenly, a black grill mat often produces more clearly defined sear marks, hides grill residue better and tends to cost less.

Grill mats with a high-temperature rating

Most grill mats have a maximum temperature rating of 500 degrees. For most recipes, this should be sufficient. If you want a little more heat, some models will withstand temperatures of up to 600 degrees.

Grill mats that fit your grill

Grill mats tend to be rectangular. However, they do come in a variety of sizes. When shopping for a grill mat, look for one that is large enough or too large for your grill. We suggest a grill mat that is too large because you can cut it down. It’s better to cut down one large grill mat than to try and piece several smaller grill mats together.

How much you can expect to spend on a grill mat

Grill mats can range from $3-$10 each. When shopping, focus on the features mentioned in the previous sections to ensure you are getting a quality grill mat.

Grill mat FAQ

Is a grill mat safe?

A. A grill mat is a fiberglass cloth coated with PTFE, the same synthetic used on non-stick pans. As long as you use it properly and discard it when you find any signs of damage, yes, a grill mat is safe to use.

What are some examples of improper use that could damage a grill mat?

A. Heating a grill mat above recommended temperatures causes the PTFE coating to break down, making the grill mat unsafe. If you are using more than one grill mat, make sure they do not overlap during cooking. Also, using metal utensils on a grill mat may damage it. Always check your owner’s manual to learn the best usage practices for your particular grill mat.

How do I clean my grill mat?

A. The quicker you clean your grill mat, the easier it will be to clean. Soaking a grill mat in warm soapy water and wiping it down afterward is the best way to clean it. Alternatively, you can place a dishwasher-safe grill mat in the top rack of your dishwasher. Never use abrasive cleaning tools or abrasive detergents as that can wear down the PTFE coating on your grill mat. In general, it is always best to consult your owner’s manual to learn the best cleaning practices for your particular grill mat.

What’s the best grill mat to buy?

Top grill mat

Kona Best BBQ Grill Mat

What you need to know: This pair of rugged grilling mats will make the avid griller happy with reliable performance.

What you’ll love: With a 600-degree maximum temperature, these mats are suitable for all of your grilling needs. They are thicker than average grill mats, yet still produce sear marks. Additionally, these mats come with a seven-year warranty.

What you should consider: Some individuals have found cleaning these mats to be more difficult than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top grill mat for the money

Aoocan Grill Mat

What you need to know: This is a decent lower-priced option for individuals who would like to give grill mats a try.

What you’ll love: You can use these grill mats on an outdoor grill or in your kitchen oven. They are rated to withstand up to 500 degrees, and the company offers a risk-free trial period with a money-back guarantee.

What you should consider: While these items are affordable, they are not quite as durable as higher-priced options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

Grillaholics Grill Mat

What you need to know: These durable grill mats are from a company that stands behind its product with a lifetime manufacturer’s warranty.

What you’ll love: This set of two grill mats are manufactured so they will be the only two grill mats you ever need to buy. These mats are suitable for temperatures up to 500 degrees and can also serve as a baking mat in your oven.

What you should consider: This is the highest-priced offering on our shortlist.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.