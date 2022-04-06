Which Dyna-Glo grills are best?

Flipping burgers, turning sausages and charring steaks in the backyard on a warm summer day is a quintessential activity for homeowners. With so many brands available, it can be challenging to pick a quality grill. Dyna-Glo grills stand among the better options, no matter what power source or size profile you need.

The best Dyna-Glo grill is the Dyna-Glo Signature Series Barrel Charcoal Grill And Side Firebox. It offers plenty of cooking space and can serve as a smoker for your next 12-hour brisket cooking session.

What to know before you buy a Dyna-Glo grill

Charcoal Dyna-Glo grills

Charcoal is the classical grill fuel type. It imparts a unique flavor to your food based on a given charcoal’s wood source that can’t be replicated with special techniques on non-charcoal grills. It takes time to prepare charcoal for grilling and much longer to get up to your intended temperature once prepared. It requires more cleaning than gas grills. It’s the cheapest type of grill but has the most expensive fuel type.

Gas Dyna-Glo grills

Gas Dyna-Glo grills are fueled by either propane or natural gas. Both sources heat faster and more evenly than charcoal, plus both fuels are cheaper. However, the grills have a higher entry cost.

Propane grills are more common than natural grills. Propane is more expensive but requires no special hookups — just hook up your bottle and grill. Some propane grills can be converted to use natural gas.

grills are more common than natural grills. Propane is more expensive but requires no special hookups — just hook up your bottle and grill. Some propane grills can be converted to use natural gas. Natural grills are less common as they require a home with a natural gas line. Installation can be expensive as most homeowners don’t have the experience to safely install them on their own. However, they are the cheapest to own in the long term.

What to look for in a quality Dyna-Glo grill

British Thermal Units

The most common measure of a Dyna-Glo gas grill’s heating ability is given in BTUs. The higher the BTUs, the hotter the grill can get. Some have 10,000 or less, others can have up to or more than 100,000.

Cooking surface area

The cooking surface area is given in square inches. A higher surface area can feed more people at once, but requires more fuel to heat, so it’s recommended to buy a grill with just enough area to feed your family. One person requires 75-100 square inches. Dyna-Glo grills can have cooking surface areas between 300-800 square inches.

Side tables

Side tables don’t seem like a necessity until you try grilling without one or two. Imagine holding plates of raw and cooked food while opening and closing a grill top and using various accessories to move raw, cooking and cooked food between those plates and the grill with only two hands.

How much you can expect to spend on a Dyna-Glo grill

The most basic Dyna-Glo grills typically cost $150-$200. More involved or larger grills usually cost $250-$350. The very best usually cost $350-$550.

Dyna-Glo grill FAQ

How good a brand is Dyna-Glo?

A. Dyna-Glo is an old brand — they’ve been manufacturing grills for over 100 years. Their warranties usually last about five years, with their grills tending to last roughly that length of time or longer with good maintenance. They do have some issues with rusting across the brand. When all is said and done, Dyna-Glo is a good-quality midrange grill brand.

How do I clean my Dyna-Glo grill?

A. There are a few steps to keeping a Dyno-Glo grill clean. The simplest is to let your grill run at maximum temperature for a few minutes after you’re done cooking to turn any food remnants to ash. Then let the grill completely cool before finely cleaning the grill grates. If the grates aren’t removable, scrub them in the grate with a bristle brush. If they are removable, you can let them soak in a solution of warm water and dish soap before wiping them clean and thoroughly drying them. You’ll also need to remove and empty out any drip pans and ash traps, giving those a good scrub too if they seem like they need it.

What’s the best Dyna-Glo grill to buy?

Top Dyna-Glo grill

Dyna-Glo Signature Series Barrel Charcoal Grill and Side Firebox

What you need to know: This top model serves as both a grill and a smoker.

What you’ll love: It has 730 square inches of cooking space. It has porcelain-enameled cook grates and a removable side ash pan, both of which make cleaning easy. It has cool-touch handles and an analog temperature gauge. Amazon offers expert assembly and a cover for an extra fee.

What you should consider: Some consumers had issues with smoke leaking out, which can greatly affect cooking effectiveness depending on the leak’s severity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top Dyna-Glo grill for the money

Dyna-Glo Three-Burner Open Cart Propane Gas Grill

What you need to know: This low-cost option is perfect for small families.

What you’ll love: It has a 139-square-inch cooking rack. It has wheels and weighs 47.4 pounds for moderately easy repositioning. It has a porcelain coating over most of its sections and a removable grease cup for easy cleaning. It has two side tables. It’s available in three colors.

What you should consider: Some consumers felt the construction was flimsy. It doesn’t offer enough cooking space to service a family-and-friends gathering.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Dyna-Glo Heavy-Duty Stainless Charcoal Grill

What you need to know: This pick is perfect for serious grill masters and large families.

What you’ll love: The charcoal tray and flue are adjustable for fine-tuning heat levels. It has a temperature gauge. It has three porcelain-enameled cooking grates and 686 total square inches of cooking space. It has two side tables and an underbody wire storage rack.

What you should consider: Some consumers had durability issues, including easily dented lids, and a few reported buildups of rust.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

