How to get the best results when grilling outdoors

If you take a stroll through the neighborhood this time of year, you may salivate. As the weather heats up, more and more people move their cooking outdoors to the grill. While some depend on internet tips, others turn to essential and innovative products to get results. With such an abundance of outdoor cooking gear available, it can be challenging to find items that are truly the best. To help you out, here are 10 top products that Amazon users give the thumbs-up.

What tools do you need for outdoor grilling?

Cooking out on the patio is a little different from cooking in the kitchen. While some of the products and tools you need to get the job done are similar, there are a few that are specific to outdoor cooking.

Meat thermometer : When you grill, you don’t always know the exact temperature of the grill (or the meat). A meat thermometer ensures you cook everything to a safe temperature.

: When you grill, you don’t always know the exact temperature of the grill (or the meat). A meat thermometer ensures you cook everything to a safe temperature. Grill mat : Many foods don’t cook easily on a rack of thin bars. A grill mat gives you a flat surface so you can cook nearly anything on a grill that you would cook on a skillet or in an oven.

: Many foods don’t cook easily on a rack of thin bars. A grill mat gives you a flat surface so you can cook nearly anything on a grill that you would cook on a skillet or in an oven. Grilling basket : A grilling basket serves a similar purpose as a grill mat, only it doesn’t create a barrier between the heat source and your food. It’s a suitable alternative that some people like even more than a grill mat.

: A grilling basket serves a similar purpose as a grill mat, only it doesn’t create a barrier between the heat source and your food. It’s a suitable alternative that some people like even more than a grill mat. Tongs : When cooking inside, you have a variety of tools that you can use to move and flip your food. Outside, a high-quality set of tongs is a no-brainer. They’re a multipurpose tool that lets you accomplish a wide variety of cooking tasks.

: When cooking inside, you have a variety of tools that you can use to move and flip your food. Outside, a high-quality set of tongs is a no-brainer. They’re a multipurpose tool that lets you accomplish a wide variety of cooking tasks. Grilling gloves : When you cook outside, you’re frequently exposing your hands to heat (or even fire). To keep your skin from becoming well-done, you need a set of grilling gloves that offer protection without sacrificing dexterity or gripping ability.

: When you cook outside, you’re frequently exposing your hands to heat (or even fire). To keep your skin from becoming well-done, you need a set of grilling gloves that offer protection without sacrificing dexterity or gripping ability. Grill brush and scraper : When you cook inside, you need to wash off the pans and utensils. When cooking on a grill, between each use, you must scrape off the built-up carcinogens. To do this, you need a grill brush and scraper.

: When you cook inside, you need to wash off the pans and utensils. When cooking on a grill, between each use, you must scrape off the built-up carcinogens. To do this, you need a grill brush and scraper. Fire extinguisher: Many people neglect purchasing this necessary piece of safety equipment. If you’re doing any type of cooking — either indoor or outdoor — a properly rated fire extinguisher is a must.

Best grilling products on Amazon

Meater Plus

This smart meat thermometer is 100% wire-free. It’s a long-range device that lets you monitor your cooking progress so you can reach and sustain the precise temperatures required to give you the perfect level of doneness. The long-lasting battery provides you up to 24 hours of continuous cooking per charge.

Cuisinart Deluxe Grill Set

With a 4.7-star rating, consumers on Amazon agree with BestReviews: this is a top-quality grill set. This comprehensive collection comes with every piece of equipment you need to make your backyard cooking a success, and a durable aluminum carrying case is included in the price as well.

Weber Small Stainless Steel Vegetable Basket

Not everything you love, such as vegetables, can be cooked directly on a grill. To do that, you need a grill basket. This highly rated model is purposely small so it can fit on any size grill. It’s made of durable stainless steel and is compact enough to use while grilling other items.

Kona Best BBQ Grill Mat

Another option for cooking items that could slip between the grill bars is to use a grill mat. This nonstick product also reduces the risk of flare-ups and helps keep your grill clean. It can be reused over 1,000 times (per side) and is suitable for both pro and amateur grillers. Over 5,000 Amazon customers gave the Kona grill mat a five-star rating.

Allwin-Houseware Premium Silicone Tongs

The beauty of these grilling tongs is their heat-resistant, non-slip, silicone-coated ends that are safe for temperatures up to 500 degrees. The tongs are BPA-free and odor-free. They have a locking clip and a built-in hanger. Purchase includes two sets of tongs: a 9-inch model and a 12-inch model.

Cuisinart Nonstick Grilling Basket

Besides vegetables, this basket allows you to cook fish and other delicate food on the grill. It has a lid that locks, sealing the food inside so you can flip it without the need to shake and potentially lose items over the edge. The elongated heat-resistant handle lets you grill in comfort.

Rapicca BBQ Gloves

If you want to grill without discomfort, a pair of grilling gloves is helpful. This offering can keep you safe at temperatures up to 900 degrees. The gloves are 14 inches long and are coated with a non-slip texture to make it easy for you to handle wet items or greasy meat.

Weber Handle Grill ‘N Go Light

Even if you have string lights or a fire pit, they might not be bright enough to let you see what you’re doing after sunset. This popular grill light from Weber is bright enough to illuminate your entire cooking surface. The built-in motion sensor preserves battery life.

GrillArt Grill Brush and Scraper

To keep your grill safe and in optimal working condition, you need to keep it clean. This grill brush and scraper is BestReviews’ favorite. It contains no wire bristles, so your food will remain metal-free. The wide scraper saves you time, while the flexible design lets you clean those hard-to-reach spots.

First Alert Home1 Rechargeable Standard Home Fire Extinguisher

One last item that you never want to forget is a fire extinguisher. This multipurpose model is suitable for wood, paper, trash, plastics, gasoline, oil and electrical equipment fires. The metal pull pin helps prevent accidental discharge or tampering.

