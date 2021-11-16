Best stapler

The right stapler for your needs may help reduce strain, especially if you find a model that’s electric and automatically dispenses staples for you.

Which staplers are best?

Staplers are a basic office tool that many professionals use to fasten multiple pieces of paper or other thin materials together. While most models seem to offer the basics just fine, upgraded stapler models can reduce work significantly for the user or offer a thicker packet of pages to staple — among other potential benefits still.

If you’re not sure which stapler is best, the BOSTITCH Impulse Electric Stapler offers simple stapling for up to 45 sheets of paper and 5,000 staples to get you started.

What to know before you buy a stapler

Uses

Depending on how you plan to use your stapler, the best staplers may vary from person to person. For example, if you don’t use your stapler very much but just need one to keep around in case, you may select a cheaper model and a different one than those who spend much of their day stapling documents.

Number of sheets

If you have a specific-sized packet you tend to assemble, it may be worthwhile to consider a stapler that can staple the number of sheets you need stapled at once. Most staplers say exactly how many sheets they can staple, and it’s worth abiding by this number to avoid breaking your stapler. While manual staplers can typically handle 10-15 sheets of paper, others prefer electric staplers that allow the user to staple as many as 25 or more sheets.

Electric vs. manual staplers

Depending on their situation, many elect to go with an electric stapler for their added needs, ease of use and their higher sheet capacities when stapling. The main benefits of manual staplers, on the other hand, are largely their price and simplicity, though they won’t offer as many benefits or features as most electric staplers.

What to look for in a quality stapler

Staple capacity and storage

A stapler’s staple capacity mostly affects how often it needs to be refilled, and while it isn’t always a dealbreaker, many look for staplers that feature a large staple bank. In addition, you can find a number of stapler models that include extra storage for staples that aren’t in use, allowing the user to go even longer between staple purchases.

Staple remover

Some staplers also include some kind of staple remover or are bundled with a separate piece of hardware that features four pointed teeth for removing staples. This can be particularly useful for rectifying staple mistakes, or for taking apart packets that have already been stapled together.

Paper sensor and other electric features

Many electric staplers include added features, most commonly including a paper sensor that only requires the user to slip the packet into the mouth to staple sheets together. Electric staplers may also include bonus features like a refill indicator light, high-volume stapling and jam-free staple pathways for reducing annoying backups.

How much you can expect to spend on a stapler

Out of the many office supplies out there, staplers are easily one of the cheaper tools for how useful they are. In most cases, you can find cheap staplers for as low as $6, with standard manual staplers sometimes costing up to $20. Electric staplers and other high-end models may cost $20-$60, with a number of high-tech models costing even more.

Stapler FAQ

Are electric staplers better than regular staplers?

A. Electric staplers may not be inherently “better” than regular staplers, depending largely on your needs, though they often allow the user to staple more pages together with thicker materials, and they significantly reduce the manual labor needed to deploy a staple, even if it isn’t that much to begin with.

Why do staplers jam?

A. Staplers can jam for a variety of reasons, though staples not coming through the stapler’s opening correctly often get caught while being deployed. Still, many electric staplers have opted for anti-jam technology and automated movement, resulting in fewer jams than a standard manual stapler.

What’s the best stapler to buy?

Top stapler

BOSTITCH Impulse 45-Sheet Electric Stapler Value Pack with 5,000 Staples

What you need to know: Beyond coming with 5,000 staples to get the user started, this robust electric stapler can staple up to 45 sheets at once without straining the user’s hand at all.

What you’ll love: On top of its powerful 45-sheet stapling, this model is fairly quiet, despite being completely electric and automatic. It includes a convenient staple refill indicator light and a no-jam system that won’t be overwhelmed, even if you spend a lot of time stapling.

What you should consider: Some users found this model more expensive than what they were willing to spend on a stapler.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top stapler for the money

Swingline 747 Iconic Desktop Stapler with 25-Sheet Capacity in Rio Red

What you need to know: For those on a budget, this classic manual stapler from Swingline features an ergonomic, elongated shape to minimize strain, and a cool bright red design.

What you’ll love: The low price is a major selling point for some, in addition to the bright red color and classic elongated Swingline design of this model, which can staple up to 25 sheets of paper. This model also comes in two types of black, as well as chrome or gold.

What you should consider: This isn’t a bundle, so it doesn’t come with extra staples or anything else.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Swingline Compact Full Strip 20-Sheet Electric Stapler with AC Adapter or Battery Power

What you need to know: This electric stapler from Swingline can staple up to 20 sheets of paper and features a portable, easy-to-hold design that makes it easy to staple throughout the day.

What you’ll love: With the ability to staple up to 20 sheets of paper, this strong electric stapler can be powered via either an AC adapter or with six AA batteries. It also includes an adjustable guide for differently sized pieces of paper and includes a 2-year warranty upon purchase.

What you should consider: A few who needed an electric stapler required a model that could staple more than just 20 sheets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

