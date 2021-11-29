Best recycled paper

Which recycled paper is best?

Purchasing recycled paper and other recycled products ignites a domino effect that lessens the effect of greenhouse gases and conserves Earth’s natural resources. Resources far beyond trees are used to make paper that is depleted on a large scale daily. This style of paper is made for journaling and personal letters as well as office printing or school projects. Before purchasing recycled paper, consider how many sheets come in a pack, what the paper was recycled from, and if the paper is compatible with different printers and styles of printing.

If you are looking for a paper processed without chlorine and compatible with all printers and printing styles, PrintWorks 100 Percent Recycled Multipurpose Paper is the top choice.

What to know before you buy recycled paper

Quantity

Printer paper and stationery paper may be designed the same but often are sold in different quantities. Generic recycled printer paper typically is sold in large sheet amounts and is of best use in school and office settings. This is initially more expensive due to the quantity. Paper for specific stationery purposes that is unable to be run through the printer is more expensive in individual sheets but is usually not sold in sheet quantities of more than 50.

Origin

Some recycled paper is made from scraps of paper that have been conserved, while other paper is made from objects such as old paper cups. Although the paper is made from plants or trees, it is the secondhand use of these resources that make purchasing recycled paper more sustainable. The product description on the website should list exactly what the item was made with and how best to use the paper.

Printing compatibility

Some recycled paper is too thin to print on. Paper that is thin and does not involve various materials typically is compatible with printers. Recycled printer paper functions just like that of non-recycled paper. In certain cases, recycled paper is not compatible with double-sided printing and works best when only one side of the paper is used in the printing process. If you use a printer often, opt for recycled paper that is compatible with printing on both sides.

What to look for in quality recycled paper

Sustainable packaging

Since one of the main purposes of recycled paper is that it is more sustainable, the recycled paper itself should not be packaged in plastic. This quality is important for those who switch to recycled paper looking to live a more sustainable life. Recycled paper that is bound or packaged in plastic still uses materials that harm the environment.

Durability

Although recycled paper is made from materials that have already been utilized, it is just as durable as new paper. The durability depends on what materials are included when processing the paper. Any paper, regardless of how it is made, is easily ripped and punctured if it is thin.

How much you can expect to spend on recycled paper

The best recycled paper can cost $2-$50 depending on the quality of paper and what the paper is made from. Paper made from high-quality materials that are sold in packs of large quantities will be priced higher.

Recycled paper FAQ

Are there other natural elements that are saved with the use of recycled paper besides trees?

A. Aside from lessening the exploitation of national forests with the overproduction of paper products, recycled paper works to save space, water, energy and oil, all of which are involved in the production process that converts trees to paper. Without the need for large factories to produce new paper, other natural resources are saved, and there is less of a need for large landfills and locations for factories.

How does using recyclable paper help humans?

A. By using recycled paper, people reduce the need for methane and other greenhouse gas production. Methane is what traps heat in the earth, causing global warming that leads to other catastrophic events. If there is less of a need for the factories, resources and energy that produce paper, there will be less of an impact on global warming.

What’s the best recycled paper to buy?

Top recycled paper

PrintWorks 100 Percent Recycled Multipurpose Paper

What you need to know: This recycled paper comes in different quantities and each sheet is made from recycled food and beverage containers.

What you’ll love: Each sheet is bright and is processed without chlorine. This paper is locally sourced with a mission to reduce humans’ carbon footprint. This paper is compatible with inkjet and laser printing and is produced sustainably in the U.S.

What you should consider: Although the paper itself is advertised to be environmentally conscious, each reem is wrapped in plastic. This paper does not work as well when printing on both sides of the paper.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top recycled paper for the money

Of the Earth 25 Seed Embedded Recycled Lotka Printer Paper

What you need to know: This paper is made with tree-free recycled materials, is cream in color and comes in a pack of 25 specially coated sheets of paper.

What you’ll love: Each sheet is embedded with wildflower seeds you can plant in the ground as paper. This paper is lightweight and works best with single-sided printing. You can use it as copy and printer paper, and it is multipurpose. This paper never goes bad.

What you should consider: This paper is very thin and has arrived crushed in certain situations. Some people had trouble with the wildflower seeds growing when planted.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Albumlovehandmade Recycled Eco-Friendly Paper

What you need to know: These handmade sheets of paper are thick, come in various colors in qualities of up to 10, and the edges are decked. Each sheet of paper differs in size and texture. Some include dry flowers.

What you’ll love: Each sheet is individually pulled and made from recycled scraps. This paper is most commonly used for journaling and crafts. They are smaller in size and sold in sets of colors specific to the buyer’s preference.

What you should consider: This paper can’t be used for printing and though the photos show cream and beige color options, they are more of a pink tone.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.