Best magnetic bookmark

Which magnetic bookmarks are best?

Is your bookmark always falling out of your current read? Then it might be time to upgrade from using a paper bookmark to a magnetic one. Magnetic bookmarks work by clamping together over the tops of pages to hold your place. Some can even mark the exact paragraph where you stopped reading. With bookmarks featuring popular culture, plants, animals and art, there is sure to be the perfect magnetic bookmark for you. A top choice is the CarleyDesignsCo Bookish Magnetic Bookmark that features cute book illustrations.

What to know before you buy a magnetic bookmark

Individual bookmark vs. sets

When considering a magnetic bookmark, you’ll have to choose between buying one individually or several in a multipack. If you like to read one book at a time, then you might only need one bookmark. But if you tackle a whole shelf of books at once, then a pack of bookmarks will be useful. You usually get a better bang for your buck purchasing bookmarks in a set, and you will have a replacement in case you lose one.

Shapes

Magnetic bookmarks come in a variety of shapes. The most common is a rectangle that folds in half or rectangular strips with a point at the end. Others are shaped around the illustration on the print. Any of the shapes work fine for holding your place.

Materials

Most magnetic bookmarks are some type of laminated paper. This protects the print underneath. You can find bookmarks made from other materials as well, like fabric or leather. Leather can be thicker than the other materials, and while they won’t damage your books, they often will prevent your book from lying as flat as it would otherwise.

What to look for in a quality magnetic bookmark

Popular culture

Many magnetic bookmarks feature characters from popular TV shows, movies, books and comics. They have illustrations of famous characters, locations and objects from your favorite fandoms, like “Harry Potter,” “Supernatural,” “Star Wars,” “The Office” and “The Lord of the Rings.”

Plants

House plants have increased in popularity over the last several years, and you can find many magnetic bookmarks that feature your favorite leafy friends. Bookmarks that have illustrations of cacti, snake plants, monsteras, peperomias and succulents are all available. Other bookmarks are decorated with pictures or drawings of flowers.

Patterns

If you want something simple, many bookmarks come with patterns from the cute to the elegant. These patterns can be flowers, hearts, polka dots, scribbles or plaid. Magnetic bookmarks also sometimes have patterns that imitate prints like marble or leopard.

Artwork

For a more sophisticated style, you can find magnetic bookmarks with renditions of famous works of art. From the impressionistic to the abstract, there are many different styles available. Vincent Van Gogh, Edgar Degas and Frida Kahlo are all popular artists featured on bookmarks.

Animals

For the animal lover, many magnetic bookmarks have cute drawings of animals. There are regular house pets, like cats and dogs, and more exotic animals, like sloths and whales.

Humor and inspiration

Readers know the power of words to inspire feelings like hope or laughter. If you want a good laugh or a dose of motivation every time you open the book you’re reading, look for a bookmark that features a quote. Many of these quotes are funny nods to readers, quotes from authors or quotes from famous novels.

How much you can expect to spend on a magnetic bookmark

You can expect to spend about $5 for an individual magnetic bookmark or between $9-$20 for a multipack.

Magnetic bookmark FAQ

Will a magnetic bookmark rip my book pages?

A. A magnetic bookmark should not rip your pages. Try attaching your bookmark to a group of pages. This will keep too much weight off of a single page.

Are magnetic bookmarks better than regular ones?

A. The kind of bookmark you use is a matter of personal preference, but the magnetic bookmark has one large advantage over regular paper ones. A magnetic bookmark won’t fall out of your book. This will ensure your bookmark saves your place, even if your book goes for a rough backpack ride.

What are the best magnetic bookmarks to buy?

Top magnetic bookmark

CarleyDesignsCo Bookish Magnetic Bookmark

What you need to know: These “bookish” magnetic bookmarks are perfect for any bibliophile.

What you’ll love: With cute illustrations and funny phrases, you’ll love ending your reading sessions by slipping one of these bookmarks into your current novel. The magnets are strong and won’t slip and ruin your pages. You can purchase them individually or in a set of four.

What you should consider: These bookmarks are handmade, so they are more expensive than other mass-produced options.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top magnetic bookmark for the money

EvandRoz You Are Here Magnetic Bookmark

What you need to know: If you are looking to not spend a lot of money, this single magnetic bookmark is cute and humorous.

What you’ll love: This bookmark will allow you to mark the exact paragraph where you stopped reading. Featuring a pointing finger and the phrase “you are here,” you can place this bookmark on the side of the page, rather than just on top.

What you should consider: This bookmark is small, so it might be easy to lose when you’re not actively using it.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

ABSOFINE Store Impressionist Painting Magnetic Bookmarks

What you need to know: This set of seven magnetic bookmarks is perfect for any art lover.

What you’ll love: Using these bookmarks is like using a clipping of a great work of art to mark your spot. Each of these bookmarks has a beautiful rendition of an impressionist painting, including Vincent Van Gogh’s “Starry Night.”

What you should consider: A few customers have reported missing or duplicate items in their order.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

