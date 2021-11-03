A quality rolling cart is heavily versatile and built to last for many years. When they’re used correctly, they can also save you from throwing out your back.

Which rolling carts are best?

No matter how strong you felt carrying all the grocery bags inside in one go, sometimes you need a little help. The best rolling carts, like the CAXXA 3-Tier Rolling Metal Storage Organizer, are incredibly versatile. They can be used to help lug around heavy tools for a DIY project, used as a storage device or even assist in transporting heavy stacks of paper around the office without throwing out your back.

What to know before you buy a rolling cart

Versatility

Rolling carts are essentially easily transported shelves. While many choose to use them to help out in the kitchen, others find them more useful in an office or school setting.

However, the best rolling cart depends on what you plan on using it for. Commercial kitchens benefit more from heavy-duty utility carts, while smaller ones help teachers move their supplies from one room to the next.

Weight

When purchasing the best rolling cart, you must also consider its size and weight. While the cart does 90% of the work, you still need to be able to haul it around.

Consider what you plan on using it for and the type of terrain it’ll travel on. For example, if you need it to help haul mulch to your backyard, then a lightweight storage rolling cart might not be able to handle the load.

However, while heavy, a rolling flatbed cart has a balanced weight. That allows its users to haul heavy loads without exerting too much pressure.

Size

To avoid dealing with the hassle of getting a refund, you must also consider the cart’s size relative to its storage space. For example, in a kitchen, a flatbed rolling cart might be over the top. However, a three-tier lightweight cart less than two feet long might fit perfectly in your pantry when it’s not in use.

What to look for in a quality rolling cart

Materials

No matter how hard you try, accidents are inevitable. Rolling carts used to serve cocktails can get sticky spills, while craft supply carts can get overwhelmed with loose paint and melted hot glue. There are also the messes you must consider when you use them in a commercial kitchen.

When purchasing a quality rolling cart, look for ones made of durable, easily cleanable material. That includes carbon steel frames, mesh baskets, or polypropylene.

Locking wheels

The best carts typically have four locking caster wheels that can rotate 360 degrees. No matter what you plan on using your cart for, it is always possible that it can become a runaway cart leading to a headache-inducing mess.

While you might get away with locking one or two wheels, it’s advantageous to select a model that locks all four wheels into place. The last thing you want is to have it suddenly slip out from underneath you loading or unloading supplies.

Basket depth

If you’re using a flatbed or a utility rolling cart, then basket depth isn’t much of a concern. However, smaller carts used in the bathroom, kitchen or office benefit from deep baskets.

The best storage carts have baskets with at least 3.5 inches of depth to safely keep all your items in place during transport.

How much you can expect to spend on a rolling cart

Depending on the size and features, you can expect to spend anywhere between $25-$200 on a quality rolling cart.

Best rolling carts FAQ

What can I use a rolling cart for?

A. There are many uses for a rolling cart, but the best one depends on what you’ll use it for. Typically, most three-tier rolling carts are used as a means of storage. You can use it to organize all your craft materials or cleaning supplies. They’re also great to use as a coffee corner or roll into your living room to entertain guests with cocktails.

Do I push or pull a rolling cart?

A. One of the many reasons to use a rolling cart is to avoid throwing out your back or straining your arms. The best way to operate one is to push the cart. When you push rather than pull, you distribute the force among several muscle groups putting less pressure on your shoulders.

What are the best rolling carts to buy?

Top rolling carts

CAXXA 3-Tier Rolling Metal Storage Organizer

What you need to know: CAXXA features an aesthetically pleasing rolling cart that makes a beautiful addition to any room while effectively utilizing space.

What you’ll love: The mesh baskets allow enough ventilation, making it easy to clean and perfect for storing toiletries, toys, books and even drinks. The added benefit here is that this rolling cart is extremely easy to install and can be put together in under 10 minutes.

What you should consider: The size might prove to be too small for some people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top rolling carts for the money

Alvorog 3-Tier Rolling Utility Cart

What you need to know: When a rolling cart is too tall, you need the Alvorog convertible cart to help fit small spaces.

What you’ll love: If you use a cart near your office desk, it can become cumbersome to always walk up to it to grab your supplies. Alvorog offers a rolling cart that can convert from three tiers down to two that can easily fit underneath your desk. It also comes with additional accessories like a partition plate, hanging cup and hooks to maximize space and storage capabilities.

What you should consider: Each basket can only hold up to 22 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Honey-Can-Do 3-Tier Teacher’s Activity Rolling Cart

What you need to know: Honey-Can-Do had teachers in mind when they designed this large rolling cart with additional clear pockets.

What you’ll love: There are color-coded bins to help with easy organization, locking wheels to prevent a runaway cart and clear side pockets, so you’ll always know what’s in them. The design is not only engaging and intriguing for young children, but it also helps them easily put away items by using bright, identifiable colors.

What you should consider: It’s on the more expensive end of rolling carts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Kohl’s

