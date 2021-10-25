The Crayola Company produces 465 million markers a year. Visit a Crayola Experience location to see how the company makes them.

Which magic marker is best?

Magic markers are essential to any art supply collection. Whether in a kindergarten classroom or a professional art studio, markers provide a unique medium to add color. They are perfect for coloring on paper or for bold writing on posters. Whether you need fine line or broad line, permanent or washable, you definitely want your markers to come in a rainbow of colors. If you are looking for high-quality markers that are vibrant and long-lasting, Crayola Ultra-Clean Washable Markers are the top choice.

What to know before you buy magic markers

Fine or broad line

When choosing magic markers, you must decide if you need fine line or broad line. Fine line markers are thin, and you can use them to color small spaces or to draw details. They are also ideal for writing. Broad line markers are thick, and you can use them to color larger areas. They are great for writing bigger letters on posters and chart paper. At times, you might even want to use a combination of the two to add texture to patterns.

Permanent vs. washable

Sometimes you need a permanent marker if you are writing on materials other than paper. If you are personalizing something made of plastic or ceramic, you need a permanent marker that will not wipe off. For children, however, washable markers work best. They will not stain skin, clothing or furniture. They make cleaning after art time much easier.

Dry erase

You will need dry erase markers if you are writing on a whiteboard. These are the only markers that you can use because any other type will stain and ruin the board. These markers come in both fine and broad line and a wide variety of colors to make presentations pop. Use a paper towel or an eraser to remove marks after you are done.

Non-toxic materials

Look for markers that are non-toxic to prevent any medical emergencies from entering your art room. Young children are especially vulnerable to these problems, so you should choose markers for your playroom or classroom that do not have toxic materials or strong fumes.

What to look for in quality magic markers

Choice of colors

The larger the set of markers, the more choice of colors you will have. Basic sets include the usual colors of the rainbow, but you can find boxes that contain pastel, metallic and other vibrant colors. From jungle green to majestic purple, you can find the perfect color for your masterpiece.

Scent

Some companies make scented markers with smells to match the colors. You can choose from pink bubblegum, yellow banana and green apple in some sets. This makes for a fun option when creating personal projects. Permanent markers tend to have strong smells that people sometimes find overwhelming. Check all labels to see if your markers require extra safety measures.

Durability

When you look for markers, you need ones that can withstand misuse and overuse. Look for markers with strong tips that will not split apart or push into the barrel if you press too hard. Some markers tend to dry out if you leave the caps off for too long, so you should pick brands that are known to last longer.

Carrying case

Larger sets of markers come in their own carrying cases, which is great for storage. Some even have handles that make them portable and ideal for bringing on a trip to grandma’s house or to move from one classroom table to another. These sets keep markers organized.

How much you can expect to spend on magic markers

Depending on the size of the box, you can expect to pay from $5-$20 for magic markers. However, during sales, you can get them for as low as $1 a box.

Magic Markers FAQ

Are Crayola markers non-toxic?

A. Yes. All Crayola markers are non-toxic and safe for children ages 3 and up.

Do Crayola markers wash off of walls?

A. Yes. Washable Crayola markers wash off of walls in case accidents happen.

What’s the best magic marker to buy?

Top magic marker

Crayola Ultra-Clean Washable Markers

What you need to know: Crayola markers are the gold standard. Recommended by teachers, parents and children, they have the brightest colors and last the longest of all of the markers.

What you’ll love: Non-toxic, odorless, safe and washable, these markers come in a rainbow of vibrant colors. You can choose from fine line and broad line. They do not dry out easily, even if the cap is left off for a short period of time.

What you should consider: When not on sale, they can be a bit expensive compared to other brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Staples and Amazon

Top magic marker for the money

BIC Child’s First Magic Marker

What you need to know: These markers are made especially for young children.

What you’ll love: Little kids will find the extra-large barrel easy to hold. The marker tips are super-strong, so children who press too hard will not push them in. They do not dry out easily if little ones forget to put the caps back on. All of this saves you from having to buy new boxes of markers.

What you should consider: Some parents say that they had trouble washing the ink off of their children’s hands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sharpie Permanent Marker

What you need to know: When you need a permanent marker, you need Sharpies. They are synonymous with long-lasting ink.

What you’ll love: Sharpies come in a variety of point tips, so you can always find the perfect size for your project. The permanent ink dries quickly on paper, plastic, metal and other surfaces. The colors are bright and vibrant.

What you should consider: Sharpie markers have a strong odor that can give you a headache.

Where to buy: Sold by Staples and Amazon

