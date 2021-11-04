Best desk chair mat

Desk chair mats might seem boring, but they can play a huge role in protecting the beauty of your hardwood floors and carpet, as well as the health of your joints.

Which desk chair mat is best?

What to know before you buy a desk chair mat

How thick is your carpet?

It’s crucial to think about the thickness of your carpet before purchasing a desk chair mat. Thinner desk chair mats work well with low-pile carpeting, but thicker desk chair mats are needed for heavily padded carpets.

Mat size

You should also consider the size of the area you want to protect with your mat and buy the right- sized mat for the area.

Hue

Consider how the desk chair mat might coordinate with the rest of the room. Think about whether you want a clear mat, a wooden mat or a patterned mat.

What to look for in a quality desk chair mat

Materials

Desk chair mats typically come in either tempered glass, polycarbonate, vinyl or PVC, but some desk chair mats are composed of natural materials like sisal or wood.

Studs

Desk chair mats used on carpeting typically include small studs on the underside to protect the carpet.

Anti-static

You can protect your electronics from data loss and damage caused by static electricity by purchasing an anti-static desk chair mat.

How much you can expect to spend on a desk chair mat

Desk chair mats tend to cost somewhere between about $30-$100 or more. The most basic desk chair mats range in price from about $30-$50, while midrange desk chair mats go for $50-$100 and high-end desk chair mats cost about $100 or more.

Desk chair mat FAQ

What’s the best way to unpack a rolled up desk chair mat so that it lies flat?

A. Many polycarbonate, PVC and vinyl desk chair mats are shipped in a roll, and it can be difficult to unpack and flatten your rolled-up desk chair mat, particularly if it’s a bigger mat. You should first take your desk chair mat into the room in your home where you want to use it, then you should unpack the mat and cut the bands that are holding the roll together.

You can make it easier to unroll your desk chair mat by giving the mat some time to warm up to room temperature. Once your desk chair mat has reached room temperature, you should kneel on the mat and slowly unroll it. If it’s too big to unroll while you are kneeling, you should put a heavy object on one end of the mat to keep it flat.

Once the desk chair mat is unrolled, you can put flat and heavy items like books on the corners to help flatten it. Putting the mat near a sunny window will help warm it up and speed up the flattening process.

Can you clean your desk chair mat?

A. Desk chair mats are perfect for keeping your carpet clean of any dirt and debris, but all of the dirt needs to go somewhere and it often goes to the mat. You can clean your desk chair mat in order to reduce and prevent discoloration and keep your mat from bringing dirt into other portions of your carpet.

Clean both sides of your mat with a mixture of water and mild soap and a damp cloth. Use a small brush or toothbrush to delicately clean around the studs of the mat on the underside of it. You can then rinse both sides carefully and enable the mat to fully dry before placing it back in its original position.

What’s the best desk chair mat to buy?

Top desk chair mat

Gorilla Grip Premium Polycarbonate Chair Mat for Hard Floors

What you need to know: This brilliant desk chair mat from Gorilla Grip features a low-profile design from a trusted brand.

What you’ll love: It can be bought either with or without the lip and comes in two different sizes. It also provides a transparent design for a low-profile mat and a durable and hard surface that doesn’t warp or compress over time.

What you should consider: Your desk chair mat might come with a permanent crease or bend, according to some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top desk chair mat for the money

Aibob Office Chair Mat for Hardwood Floors

What you need to know: This clear desk chair mat from Aibob is perfect for offices, since it will protect your hardwood floor without taking away from the aesthetics.

What you’ll love: This Aibob desk chair mat is composed of a durable and clear plastic material that enables your desk chair to freely move over it. It also includes a textured surface that helps prevent any slips.

What you should consider: It comes rolled up, so it can take a few days for the mat to flatten out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Anji Mountain Rug’d Collection Chair Mat

What you need to know: This stylish desk chair mat from Anji Mountain is designed much like a rug with the functionality of a mat.

What you’ll love: This Anji Mountain desk chair mat comes with a non-slip bottom surface meant to reduce and prevent damage to your carpet. It also comes in a wide range of different designs, as well as two different levels of thickness.

What you should consider: This desk chair mat for carpeted floors is not very durable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

