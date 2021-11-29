Best wood folding table

Purchasing a wood folding table or two can make it a little easier to accommodate everyone while keeping your tables looking cohesive.

Which wood folding table is best?

If you regularly host dinner parties or holiday dinners, then you know it can be challenging to accommodate everyone at the party. Purchasing a wood folding table or two can make it a little easier to accommodate everyone while keeping your tables looking cohesive. The Need Home Office Desk 47-Inch Folding Computer Table Workstation is the perfect wood folding table.

What to know before you buy a wood folding table

Benefits

A wood folding table has a number of different benefits. You can use them in a wide range of different situations, from hosting large dinner parties and family holidays to using it as a bar or buffet station at your cocktail parties.

You can also use it as a temporary workspace for DIY and crafting projects such as sewing clothing and making quilts, or as a work surface for holding potting plants or gardening tools. Finally, you can use the wood folding table as a desk or cubicle for fitting in temporary workers at an office.

Shape

Most wood folding tables are either rectangular or square, so you can push two or more of these folding tables together to boost your work surface or seating area. However, some people like the style and intimacy of oval or round folding tables. You can also choose a half-round folding table if you want the benefits of a round or oval style with an edge to place against a wall.

Weight capacity

The weight capacity of a wood folding table can give you a great indication of the strength of the table. Some wood folding tables provide up to a 500-pound capacity, while other folding tables provide up to a 1,000-pound capacity.

What to look for in a quality wood folding table

Size

The size you need varies depending on the shape of the wood folding table. For example, 42-inch or 48-inch square tables work well, while rectangular folding tables work best in dimensions that are 24-36 inches wide by 60-96 inches long.

Frame gauge

Search for at least an 18-gauge frame for wood folding tables.

Portability

Wood folding tables that weigh less than 50 pounds usually are the simplest tables to move if you’re looking for something portable.

How much you can expect to spend on a wood folding table

Wood folding tables can range in price from about $40-$650. The most basic wood folding tables cost about $40-$75, while midsize wood folding tables go for $75-$200. Large wood folding tables vary in price from about $200-$650.

Wood folding table FAQ

Which kind of folding table works best for outdoor use?

A. A folding table with a plastic tabletop works well if you want to take your folding table outdoors for events such as barbecues and picnics. Plastic tabletops are weather-resistant and water-resistant, so you don’t need to worry about the rain or other elements. Plastic tabletops are very simple to clean and extremely portable because they are so lightweight.

Which safety features should you look for in a wood folding table?

A. The most crucial safety feature to search for when buying a wood folding table is locking legs. This locking mechanism keeps your wood folding table from collapsing when you add things to the top of the table.

The simplest and safest locking mechanism to use is a gravity locking ring, which slides down the legs of the table to lock them. You can purchase a wood folding table with a locking mechanism for the tabletop, so the tabletop stays flat when it’s jostled.

Do wood folding tables typically come with warranty protection?

A. Not all wood folding tables come with warranty protection. Budget-friendly and lower-end wood folding tables typically don’t provide warranties. Higher-end and more-expensive wood folding tables tend to offer one-year to two-year warranties.

What’s the best wood folding table to buy?

Top wood folding table

Need Home Office Desk 47-Inch Folding Computer Table Workstation

What you need to know: This table is 47 inches long and comes in six color options, including teak-black, black, white and teak-white.

What you’ll love: This table is multi-functional in that you can use it as an exhibition table, meeting table, dining table, training table, office desk, writing desk, computer table or computer desk.

What you should consider: The edges of this wood folding table are fairly sharp, which can be dangerous for kids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wood folding table for the money

Shahoo Home Office Folding Desk

What you need to know: This home office folding desk is about 40 inches long with no assembly required.

What you’ll love: This inexpensive wood table comes in two color options, including firewood and black, with a strong structure, excellent design, durable desktop and a foot pad.

What you should consider: You need to request the manufacturer’s warranty from customer service.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The Office Oasis Small Computer Desk With Cable Management Tray

What you need to know: This wood folding table is 36 inches long and comes with a cable management tray.

What you’ll love: The table is heavy duty, sturdy and perfect for small spaces. You can easily organize all of your cables with the built-in cable tray organizer and included zip ties.

What you should consider: Some of these wood folding tables have come with scratches and mars on the tabletop.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.