Best wall-mounted toothbrush holder

Which wall-mounted toothbrush holders are best?

Storing your toothbrush upright and letting it air dry after brushing your teeth is an excellent way to prevent microbial growth between the bristles of your toothbrush. Toothbrush holders make it simpler to practice good toothbrush hygiene and provide some extra storage space to decrease bathroom clutter. The SIMPLELIFE Wall-Mounted Toothbrush Holder is easy on the eyes, easy to install and small enough for tiny bathrooms.

What to know before you buy a wall-mounted toothbrush holder

Type of toothbrush holder

You can sort toothbrush holders into two different categories, including free-standing and mounted.

Free-standing toothbrush holders sit on top of the bathroom counter and don’t have any installation required. Free-standing holders are perfect if you prefer a fuss-free setup.

Mounted toothbrush holders are meant to attach to smooth surfaces, including tiles, mirrors and walls. A mounted toothbrush holder might be the best option for you if you like keeping your bathroom surfaces clear and uncluttered or if you don't have any extra bathroom counter space to spare.

Covered vs. uncovered

You can either cover your toothbrush in its holder or keep it uncovered. Covering your toothbrush can end up causing more harm than good, even if you’re trying to keep bacteria off of your toothbrush bristles. Since covers don’t have the right ventilation, your toothbrush bristles will stay moist and become a breeding ground for bacteria quickly.

If you want to keep bacteria and other bathroom germs away from your toothbrush bristles, store your toothbrush far from the toilet. And if you don’t feel comfortable leaving the bristles exposed, try a covered holder with effective ventilation to keep the airborne bacteria and dust from going on your toothbrush while also letting your toothbrush bristles dry properly.

Capacity

Check the capacity of a toothbrush holder before buying it, since the number of toothbrush slots can differ from one toothbrush holder model to another. Some toothbrush holders are meant to only hold up to two toothbrushes, while other holders can fit six toothbrushes or more. Consider buying a toothbrush holder with a few extra compartments or slots if keeping your counter organized is a top priority.

Mounting method

Installing a mounted toothbrush holder usually involves either adhesive strips or suction cups. The easy on-and-off of suction cups can work well for people who are renting their homes, but keep in mind that suction cups need a smooth surface, such as untextured glazed tiles or mirrors, for simple, secure installation.

Buy a toothbrush holder that uses adhesive strips if you don’t have any smooth surfaces or are concerned about the suction cups coming undone. This mounting method usually offers a stronger hold and can be attached to a diverse array of surfaces.

What to look for in a quality wall-mounted toothbrush holder

Toothpaste dispensers

Mounted toothbrush holders often come with built-in toothpaste dispensers or separate dispensers that you can install next to the holder. These dispensers are helpful for households with small kids who have trouble squeezing out the toothpaste without help. These dispensers are also designed to reduce waste and squeeze out the last drop of toothpaste.

UV lights

The best mounted toothbrush holders include UV lights to sanitize toothbrush heads thoroughly. UV light exposure is a very effective method of eliminating bacteria and viruses on toothbrush bristles, and it provides superior results compared to cleaning toothbrushes in saline or mouthwash.

Additional storage space

Choose a toothbrush holder with additional storage space for things, such as hand wash, razors, combs and more if you want to cut back on bathroom clutter. Search for a wide, flat top that can work as a shelf on a wall-mounted toothbrush holder.

How much you can expect to spend on a wall-mounted toothbrush holder

Wall-mounted toothbrush holders range in price from about $5-$20, based on the materials, quality and features of the holder.

Wall-mounted toothbrush holder FAQ

Do toothbrush holders work with electric toothbrushes?

A. Yes, for the most part. Most modern toothbrush holders are meant to accommodate both electric and manual toothbrushes, but this isn’t always the case, so check the toothbrush compatibility before making your purchase.

How much weight can a wall-mounted toothbrush holder hold?

A. The amount of weight varies from one toothbrush holder model to another and typically depends on a number of factors, including the strength of the adhesive used for mounting and the size of the toothbrush holder itself. Some big wall-mounted toothbrush holders can hold up to 10 pounds, but don’t overload your holder, since you could easily break it.

What’s the best wall-mounted toothbrush holder to buy?

Top wall-mounted toothbrush holder

SIMPLELIFE Wall-Mounted Toothbrush Holder

What you need to know: This product is easy on the eyes, easy to install and small enough for tiny bathrooms.

What you’ll love: This holder features a simple, compact design and can hold up to four toothbrushes. The suction cup on the product allows for easy removal and installation.

What you should consider: Your toothbrush can easily slip out of this holder if it’s bumped.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wall-mounted toothbrush holder for the money

CAMCO Pop-a-Toothbrush Wall-Mounted Toothbrush Holder

What you need to know: This holder is compact and easy on your budget.

What you’ll love: This product comes with a compact design that works well in small bathroom spaces, as well as a cover to shield your toothbrush from germs. The holder also adheres simply to the wall with double-sided tape.

What you should consider: The slots on this holder might be too large for the toothbrushes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Stainless Steel Toothbrush/Razor Holder

What you need to know: This product is sturdy and well built and mounts with a strong adhesive.

What you’ll love: This product is available with two or three slots for toothbrushes and/or razors and comes with a sleek, stainless steel design.

What you should consider: This holder is hard to remove from the wall without damaging it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

