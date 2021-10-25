Best office corkboard

The office corkboard is still being used in most professional settings, helping keep businesses organized.

Which office corkboard is best?

The office corkboard is still going strong in most professional settings, helping keep businesses organized. That said, there are so many different options on the market and factors to consider, such as ease of installation, the backing, materials, frame, surface and size. The VIZ-PRO Cork Notice Board is the perfect option for anyone looking for a professional office corkboard.

What to know before you buy an office corkboard

Ease of installation

Office corkboards can differ a lot from one model to another in terms of how simple it is to install the office corkboard onto your wall. You can mount the office corkboard in different ways, including with brackets, hooks and wires.

Types

Most office corkboards are basic bullet boards composed of natural cork or a synthetic material that looks and acts like cork. You also can find some combination office corkboards that combine the elements of a dry-erase whiteboard with a bulletin board.

Size and shape

Office corkboards come in a variety of size options, from about 216 square inches up to 32 square feet. Most office corkboards are rectangular, but you can find a lot of corkboards in other shapes, such as squares and even octagons.

What to look for in a quality office corkboard

Frame

Some office corkboards have frames, while others don’t. The frames can vary in color, from white to black to metallic gray. The frame can be wide or thin, and the most common frame materials include wood, aluminum and vinyl.

Backing

Office corkboards usually have some kind of rigid backing to give the board some durability and stability.

How much you can expect to spend on an office corkboard

Office corkboards range in price from less than $20 to more than $50, depending on the quality and size. The smaller and more basic office corkboards typically cost less than $20, while the midrange office corkboards usually go for $20-$50 and the high-end office cork boards go for $50 or more.

Office corkboard FAQ

What is the best kind of office corkboard mount?

A. There are a few different kinds of cork board mounts out there, and they differ in how hard they are to install, as well as overall appearance. For example, mounting brackets tend to be the most common, and they can be difficult to use but they usually have a professional and clean appearance.

Hooks are much simpler to install but have a less professional look. Corkboards with a wire or string are even simpler to mount than those with hooks, but they tend to be less sturdy.

Are office corkboards made of real cork?

A. Natural cork is the most common material for office corkboards because of its self-healing capabilities. That being said, there are some office corkboards on the market that use synthetic materials such as plastic, vinyl and rubber. Some office corkboards even use fabric.

If you have a personal preference for the kind of material you like, read the listing carefully before you make your office corkboard purchase.

What is the best method for cleaning an office corkboard?

A. Office corkboards can build up a lot of grime and dirt, so it’s crucial you clean yours from time to time with a dry cloth and a small amount of furniture polish. You can also use fine-grade sandpaper for tough stains and pen marks.

Make sure to move the sandpaper over your office corkboard in one direction and not in circles. You can finish your sandpapering by wiping the cork down with a slightly damp cloth to blend the unsanded and sanded parts of the office cork board together.

What are the best office corkboards to buy?

Top office corkboard

VIZ-PRO Cork Notice Board

What you need to know: This cork notice board from VIZ-PRO is an excellent option for people who are buying multiple boards.

What you’ll love: This VIZ-PRO cork notice board offers your choice of horizontal or vertical orientation, screw-hiding plastic covers for the corners and a durable build. It is available in a wide range of size options.

What you should consider: Some customers thought the cork on this cork board was too thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top office corkboard for the money

Mead Quartet Dry Erase Board/Corkboard

What you need to know: This budget-friendly board from Mead is the ideal option for families and students who need a combination corkboard and dry-erase board.

What you’ll love: This affordable board comes with a sleek-looking black frame, a hanging dry-erase marker and two magnets. The dry-erase part of the board also acts as a magnet.

What you should consider: Some customers said this cork board was very difficult to mount.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Navy Penguin Bulletin Board Set

What you need to know: This small corkboard set from Navy Penguin is the perfect style and size for any classroom or office.

What you’ll love: This simple corkboard set features built-in hooks for easy hanging, an industrial look for office spaces, an aluminum frame for improved durability and 10 colored tacks and pins.

What you should consider: This corkboard set is backed by cardboard instead of a sturdy surface.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

