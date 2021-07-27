When choosing a keyboard stand, if you haven’t picked out a keyboard yet, it’s better to go with a keyboard stand that is heavy-duty and can hold more weight than you think you’ll need.

Which keyboard stand is best?

Whether you’re playing keyboards in a band and about to hit the road or stage, or you’ve signed up for keyboard lessons and need to perfect your home studio setup, you’ll want to get a good keyboard stand to hold your most important investment. If you want something light that’s still sturdy and portable, there are many types of keyboard stands available depending on your budget, and none of them will cut into your budget for buying music gear.

Below, you can find all the information you need to choose the right keyboard stand for your needs. We found that the best keyboard stand is the Pyle Heavy Duty Folding Keyboard Stand. This Z-shaped keyboard stand is easy to set up and very sturdy, making it perfect for beginners and professionals alike.

What to know before you buy a keyboard stand

Size and portability

Depending on the size and weight of your keyboard and whether you have more than one keyboard, you’ll want to consider the height and weight of the keyboard stand as well as how easily it folds up. If you’re planning to just keep your keyboard set up in a studio or at home, you’ll probably want something a little heavier. However, if you play a lot of shows or plan to take your keyboards out and about a lot, you might want something lighter and more portable. The most typical keyboard stand shape is an X-shape, which can be easily folded out or up and does not take up a lot of space.

Adjustable stands

Generally, the height of an X-shaped keyboard stand has a few different locking options, depending on your height and whether you stand or sit down to play. Some Z-shaped keyboard stands have arms, which can be raised or lowered to different angles. Z-shaped keyboard stands tend to have more legroom underneath, as well, so they’re generally a good choice if you sit down to play.

Modular stands

Some keyboard stands include a second-tier or shelf-style attachment which can be used for a second keyboard, a small mixer or a laptop. If you have more than one keyboard or audio device and you want them all next to each other, this type of keyboard stand is a great option because it takes up less floor space than two or more of the X- shaped stands.

What to look for in a quality keyboard

Keyboard stand materials

Most keyboard stands are made of steel with welded joints, but some are made of carbon fiber, which is a lighter material and tends to be slightly more expensive. The top part of the stand typically has rubber pads on it to help grip the bottom of the keyboard, and the feet of the stand has rubber tips so that they won’t slide on the floor or dig into the carpet.

Stability

Some keyboard stands include straps with screws on them that go into corresponding screw holes on the bottom of the keyboard. This helps to hold the keyboard in place, especially if it’s on a smaller second-tier or shelf.

Accessories

Some keyboard stands come with extra rubber grips, extra straps or shelf attachments for mixers, laptops or tablets.

How much you can expect to spend on a keyboard stand

Keyboard stands range in cost from about $25-$275, depending on how many keyboards they hold, what material they’re made of and if they’re specifically designed for professional onstage use.

Keyboard stand FAQ

Do I need to get a single stand for each of my keyboards?

A. If you have more than one keyboard, you can get a keyboard stand with an optional second or even third-tier so that all your keyboards can be arranged vertically.

How do I keep my keyboard stand from wobbling or moving around onstage?

A. Most keyboard stands have rubber feet on the bottom to help grip the floor so that the stand doesn’t move. If the stand still wobbles or slides on the floor, check the weight capacity and make sure it’s able to hold your keyboard and tighten all the hardware.

Can I attach my iPad to my keyboard stand?

A. There are a variety of adaptors and mounts which can hold an iPad in place and clip onto a mic stand or keyboard stand.

What’s the best keyboard stand to buy?

Top keyboard stand

Pyle Heavy Duty Folding Keyboard Stand

Our take: This Z-style keyboard stand folds up easily with break-down and set-up taking less than a minute.

What we like: It has foam pads on its arms in order to prevent slippage and customizable height from anywhere between 20 and 34 inches.

What we dislike: While it is durable and reliable, it is heavy-duty, making it heavier than other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top keyboard stand for the money

Flexzion Classic Keyboard Stand

Our take: This affordable stand includes locking straps and folds flat for easy transport.

What we like: Provides seven different heights. The width adjusts between 12-38 inches, fitting virtually almost any keyboard.

What we dislike: Some users report either instructions that were not numbered.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

OnStage Heavy-Duty Folding Z Keyboard Stand

Our take: This Z-style keyboard stand allows you to easily stand or sit on either side of the keyboard to play it, making it ideal for the stage.

What we like: It includes a center beam for extra stability, and is sturdy.

What we dislike: Some users report that the top part of the stand wobbles with heavier keyboards on it. Some users also feel there is too much hardware required to assemble it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Adrian Wengenroth writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.