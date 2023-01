CHICAGO — For the first time in nearly 10 years, Chicago area natives Fall Out Boy will be returning to Metro.

The iconic venue announced Monday morning that Fall Out Boy are playing Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. as part of their 40th anniversary celebration.

Tickets are will-call only with a two-ticket limit. Games We Play will be opening.

Surprise shows at Metro are nothing new. In 2021, the club hosted Metallica for just $20.