Garden hose vs. soaker hose: Which should I buy?

A garden hose and a soaker hose have different purposes
The best tool for the job is the right tool. When it comes to hoses, a garden hose is a general-purpose item that you can use in a wide variety of situations. On the other hand, a soaker hose has one particular and crucial purpose: to get water to your plants’ roots.
Garden hose
A garden hose is a multipurpose watering tool that you can use for everything from watering your lawn and garden to washing your car and clearing debris from your patio. Sizes can range from just a few feet up to 100 feet. A garden hose’s cost can range anywhere from $15 for a smaller, light-duty hose to $50 for a long, heavy-duty hose.
What you’ll love about garden hoses
- Convenience: A garden hose allows you to have a flow of water wherever you need it.
- Versatile: You can affix a garden hose with a nozzle that allows the user to have anything from a gentle mist to a focused stream.
- Cost-effective: Since you can accomplish many different tasks with a garden hose, it is an indispensable tool for most homes.
What you should consider about garden hoses
- Water waste: A garden hose tends to deliver more water than is necessary, especially when watering plants.
- Can be heavy: A longer hose can be heavy and awkward to drag around your yard.
- Must be stored: When not in use, you must store a garden hose, so the sun doesn’t damage it.
- Hidden cost: If you want your home to look neat, you will need to purchase a hose reel for storage.
Top garden hoses
This flexible and durable all-weather garden hose is suitable in temperatures from -40-140 degrees. It’s abrasion-resistant and kink-resistant.
Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot.
GrowGreen Expandable Garden Hose
A lightweight, 50-foot garden hose that expands when water is flowing through it, but contracts after the water has been shut off. Purchase of this hose includes an eight-pattern, high-pressure spray nozzle.
Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.
This reinforced expandable garden hose is manufactured using heavy-duty materials, such as brass connectors, for durability. Purchase includes a storage bag and hanger.
Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.
Soaker hose
A soaker hose is a special hose that weeps water along the length of the hose. It is strategically placed in your garden to provide water directly to the roots of your plants. Ideally, a soaker hose is covered with an inch or two of moss to help combat evaporation. This size and cost of a soaker hose mirror that of a comparably sized garden hose.
What you’ll love about soaker hoses
- Conserves water: Soaker hoses slowly leak water into the ground, so there is far less waste.
- Uses recycled material: Most soaker hoses are manufactured using recycled materials.
- Can be left out all season: A soaker hose is designed to be placed and left out all season long so you won’t need to store it between uses.
- Is less vulnerable to sunlight: Because it’s best to bury a soaker hose, it is not as vulnerable to the sun’s damaging UV rays.
- Is a healthier option for your plants: A soaker hose delivers water directly to where your plants need it: the root system.
What you should consider about soaker hoses
- Limited uses: A soaker hose is excellent for watering your garden, but that’s all it does.
Top soaker hoses
You can cut this 50-foot soaker hose so it’s a perfect fit for your gardening needs. It is manufactured using 100% recycled materials and features a money-back guarantee.
Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.
This 50-foot soaker hose is manufactured using recycled vinyl and designed to have reliable, clog-resistant performance.
Where to buy: Sold by Amazon
Rocky Mountain Goods Soaker Hose
A shorter, 25-foot option for individuals who have smaller gardens. This soaker hose is made from recycled rubber. If a longer length is needed, you can add a second soaker hose using the included easy-connect fittings.
Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.
Should you get a garden hose or a soaker hose?
If you need a hose that can accomplish a wide range of water-related tasks, a garden hose is the way to go. If your sole purpose for buying a hose is to keep your plants watered, a soaker hose is the better option.
Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.
Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.