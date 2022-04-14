Snow Tools

Skip to content
WGN-TV
Chicago
46°
LIVE NOW
Daytime Chicago
Chicago
46°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Chicago News
Traffic
Chicago Crime
Trending
Cover Story
WGN Investigates
Chicago’s Very Own
Medical Watch
Remarkable Women
Your Local Election HQ
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
WGN Weekend Morning News
Teacher of the Month
Sign up for our newsletters
WGN-TV Podcasts
BestReviews
Press Releases
Top Stories
Prince Harry, Meghan make surprise visit to queen …
Water main project to help Dixmoor fix water issues
Video
Ricketts family withdraws bid to buy Chelsea FC
Teen dead after shooting near Chicago State
WGN News Now
WGN News Now Español
Chicago Scene
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Maps and Radar
Watches and Warnings
Chicago area school closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Photos
Weather Bug
Almanac
Top Stories
3rd grader reports Friday’s weather forecast
Video
Top Stories
Mostly cloudy, breezy, chance of rain
Video
Chicago man narrowly avoids falling skyscraper window
Video
Powerful storm brings blizzard to Plains, wind gusts …
The aurora borealis display over Chicago on July …
Sports
Blackhawks
Bears
Bulls
Chicago Fire FC
Chicago Sky
Cubs
GN Sports
White Sox
China 2022
Top Stories
Quick start helps the Cubs beat Bryant, Rockies
Top Stories
In Pat Foley’s finale, Blackhawks beat the Sharks
Video
Ricketts family withdraws bid to buy Chelsea FC
McReynolds talks Bulls, Sox on News Now Sports Talk
Video
#WGNTBT: Pat Foley’s famous Blackhawks calls
Video
Morning
Around Town
Dean’s List
Leshock Value
Technology
Dean Cooks
Mr. Fix It
Friday Forecaster
Want a WGN News Super Fan Friday Flyover? Here’s how
Chicago Scene
Home Improvement Week
Weekend Morning News
Morning News on YouTube
Top Stories
Actress, Comedian Mary Lynn Rajskub talks about her …
Video
Top Stories
9 @ 9: The worst restaurant customers
Video
3rd grader reports Friday’s weather forecast
Video
Dean’s Reviews: Secrets of Dumbledore, Father Stu
Video
Mr. Fix It shares tips for last minute spring cleaning
Video
Midday
Adopt-A-Pet
Dean’s List
Lunchbreak
Music Lounge
Technology
Medical Watch
Contests
Shows
All Shows
TV Schedule
Watch Live
WGN-TV Podcasts
Daytime Chicago
Backstory with Larry Potash
WGN-TV Political Report
WGN’s YouTube Page
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Seen on TV
Mobile apps
WGN-TV History
Advertise on WGN 9 Chicago
News Releases
FCC Public Inspection File Help
Community Calendar
WGN-TV Family Charities
Tornado Relief
Closed Captioning on WGN 9 Chicago
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Jobs & Internships at WGN-TV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Snow Tools
Best roof snow rake
Top Snow Tools Headlines
Popular
Toyota recalls 460K cars over stability control issue
Man damages dozens of cars at dealership
Ariana Taylor’s cause of death, autopsy results released
Chicago man narrowly avoids falling skyscraper window
Parents of Gary woman say questions remain about …
Prince Harry, Meghan make surprise visit to queen …
Hoffman Estates woman sentenced for starving dogs