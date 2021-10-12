Ladders & Step Stools

Skip to content
WGN-TV
Chicago
43°
LIVE NOW
Daytime Chicago
Chicago
43°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Chicago News
Traffic
Chicago Crime
Trending
Cover Story
WGN Investigates
Chicago’s Very Own
Medical Watch
Remarkable Women
Your Local Election HQ
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
WGN Weekend Morning News
Teacher of the Month
Sign up for our newsletters
WGN-TV Podcasts
BestReviews
Press Releases
Top Stories
Missing couple spent 7 days lost in car
Pelosi positive for COVID, was at event with Biden
Taylor Greene reported Kimmel to Capitol Police
Turkey suspends trial of Saudi suspects in Khashoggi …
WGN News Now
WGN News Now Español
Chicago Scene
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Maps and Radar
Watches and Warnings
Chicago area school closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Photos
Weather Bug
Almanac
Top Stories
Forecast: Temps in mid 40s with scattered showers
Video
Top Stories
With deep low overhead—continued cloudy, wet and …
Where are the official weather reporting stations …
Thursday Forecast: Wet, windy Cubs Opening Day
Video
Forecast: Temps in mid 50s with scattered showers
Video
Sports
Blackhawks
Bears
Bulls
Chicago Fire FC
Chicago Sky
Cubs
GN Sports
White Sox
China 2022
Top Stories
WGN News Now at Cubs Opening Day at Wrigley Field
Top Stories
Bulls endure another rough night vs Celtics
Megan Montemurro talks Cubs on News Now Sports Talk
Video
Cubs Opening Day is here, team to face Brewers
Video
See Budweiser’s new MLB-themed beer cans
Video
Morning
Around Town
Dean’s List
Leshock Value
Technology
Dean Cooks
Mr. Fix It
Friday Forecaster
Want a WGN News Super Fan Friday Flyover? Here’s how
Chicago Scene
Home Improvement Week
Weekend Morning News
Morning News on YouTube
Top Stories
9 @ 9: Are these pants ridiculous?
Video
Top Stories
Deans talks to Chris Pine, Thandiwe Newton
Video
6 @ 6: Flying in the 70s, Sphynx cats and spaghetti …
Video
Hot dog stand has served Chicagoans over 40 years
Video
Around Town visits Lang House Chicago
Video
Midday
Adopt-A-Pet
Dean’s List
Lunchbreak
Music Lounge
Technology
Medical Watch
Contests
Shows
All Shows
TV Schedule
Watch Live
WGN-TV Podcasts
Daytime Chicago
Backstory with Larry Potash
WGN-TV Political Report
WGN’s YouTube Page
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Seen on TV
Mobile apps
WGN-TV History
Advertise on WGN 9 Chicago
News Releases
FCC Public Inspection File Help
Community Calendar
WGN-TV Family Charities
Tornado Relief
Closed Captioning on WGN 9 Chicago
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Jobs & Internships at WGN-TV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Ladders & Step Stools
Best telescoping ladder
Top Ladders & Step Stools Headlines
Best step stool
Popular
Hot dog stand has served Chicagoans over 40 years
Ongoing brain wave activity after death uncovered
Millions spent on Loop buildings feds want to demolish
Cubs Opening Day is here, team to face Brewers
Pelosi positive for COVID, was at event with Biden
Ex-CPD boss named Willow Springs interim police chief
The List: 8 etiquette rules that are fading