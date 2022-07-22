Adults and children enjoy fidget toys that allow them to burn off some anxiety or energy while still focusing on daily tasks.

Choosing the right fidget toy for your child

If your child enjoys Crayola Globbles and you’ve noticed that this type of toy helps keep their fidgeting to a minimum, you might consider expanding their collection of fidget toys. There are plentiful styles and textures to choose from, and it might be helpful to have certain fidget toys at home, and certain quieter or less messy fidget toys for going out, since different situations can require different items. Fortunately, there’s a wide array of fidget toys out there.

What are fidget toys?

Fidget toys are small items that give the user a physical outlet for movement, be it pressing buttons, squeezing foam or rearranging shapes. There’s been debate over the years as to whether or not fidget toys are scientifically proven to help children with things like autism and ADHD, but some parents find these toys to be good distractions for fidgety or anxious children.

Fidget toys for squeezing and pressing

Duddy-Cam Fidget Pad

What you need to know: This is a 4.49 x 2.28-inch fidget toy for clicking, flipping, twisting and squeezing that comes in six colors.

What you’ll love: It looks like a video game joystick, which will appeal to kids who like to play video games. It’s very portable and isn’t so flashy as to become a distraction for others. The clicking sound is no noisier than the clicking of a ballpoint pen.

What you should consider: It doesn’t hold up well over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Neliblu Be Happy! Neon Smiley Face Stress Balls

What you need to know: This pack comes with 12 neon smiley face foam stress balls in assorted colors.

What you’ll love: If one gets lost or damaged, there are plenty of extras. These stress balls are lightweight, very quiet, easy to use and comfortable to hold.

What you should consider: They tear easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SELMUEL Solar System Stress Balls

What you need to know: This set comes with 10 stress balls about 3 inches across that are designed to look like the planets of the solar system.

What you’ll love: They’re educational as well as good stress relievers. Each planet is unique in color and design, plus the sun is included.

What you should consider: If your child tends to chew on things, these are not an ideal choice, as chunks can easily be taken out of them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Fescuty Rainbow Pop Bubble Sensory Fidget Toys

What you need to know: This fidget pack comes with four rainbow-colored silicone popping toys designed to look like a dinosaur, a unicorn, a strawberry and an apple.

What you’ll love: These are great for popping and squeezing, plus each one is in a unique shape. They’re soft to touch and easy to clean.

What you should consider: The silicone is a little thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty

What you need to know: This gift set features four 2-inch tins of putty in holographic and sparkling colors.

What you’ll love: It’s a very tactile toy and the colors really are mesmerizing. It’s gluten-free and latex-free. Kids can create different shapes and mold it around their fingers as they please.

What you should consider: The tins are a little hard to open and the putty can get messy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Fidget toy cubes and shapes

WUQID Infinity Cube Fidget Toy

What you need to know: Available in four pastel colors, this fidget cube can be manipulated into different geometric shapes and will keep fidgety fingers busy.

What you’ll love: It’s lightweight, quiet and easy to carry around. Kids who enjoy building and constructing things will enjoy making different shapes and designs.

What you should consider: The joints could be sturdier.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SCIONE Wacky Tracks Fidget Toys

What you need to know: This pack comes with six snap-and-click snake puzzles in assorted colors.

What you’ll love: The quality is good and each of the links can pivot and lock into five different positions. They bend easily and are great for developing hand-eye coordination. Older and younger kids alike can use them.

What you should consider: They make a little noise and might be distracting in public spaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

AHEYE 3-Piece Magnetic Finger Rings

What you need to know: This set comes with three colorful ring-shaped pieces that connect magnetically.

What you’ll love: There are several fun color schemes to choose from and the ring opening is wide enough so you don’t have to worry about fingers getting stuck. Kids can fidget with them or line them up and knock them around to amuse themselves.

What you should consider: The plastic edges are a bit rough.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Antsy Labs Sunset Fidget Cube

What you need to know: This plastic fidget cube features different distractions on each side, from flipping and clicking to rolling and gliding.

What you’ll love: The plastic is strong and durable and each side has something unique to offer. One side makes a little noise, but otherwise, it’s a pretty quiet fidget toy.

What you should consider: Some of the features are more functional and engaging than others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

MAGTIMES Rainbow Anti-Anxiety Fidget Spinner

What you need to know: This metallic rainbow fidget spinner will spin for 3-5 minutes.

What you’ll love: It’s colorful, fun and easy to use. It spins for long enough to keep the spinner’s attention.

What you should consider: The length of spin time decreases over time. It can get a little noisy and might distract others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Fidget toy accessories

Exun Push Pops Bubble Sensory Fidget Bracelet

What you need to know: Available in a wide selection of colors, this is a push and pop silicone, latex-free fidget bracelet that can be adjusted to the size of your child’s wrist.

What you’ll love: As a bracelet, your child is less likely to drop or lose this item. The popping provides a good distraction for kids who have trouble sitting still or who try to touch everything when you walk through a store.

What you should consider: The bracelet is a little big for kids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Impresa Products Spiky Bracelets

What you need to know: This pack of three comes with pink, blue and yellow bracelets that are 4 inches in diameter with spiky silicone for a truly tactile experience.

What you’ll love: They’re easy to carry around, fun to play with and have multiple sensory elements that will keep your kid’s interest.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that spikes can come off, creating a choking hazard.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Pick A Toy Hedgehog Sensory Rings

What you need to know: This set comes with three rubber rings with spikes all around. The rings can be worn as bracelets or played with as fidget toys.

What you’ll love: They’re soft yet firm and latex-free, and they can be washed easily in the dishwasher.

What you should consider: These rings don’t last as long as they should.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Kangaroo Jumbo Flashing Dinosaur Jelly Rings

What you need to know: This 12-pack comes with light-up LED rings in assorted colors each in the shape of a different dinosaur.

What you’ll love: These are great for groups of kids who each want a different dinosaur. They stretch to fit comfortably on a child’s finger.

What you should consider: They don’t last long, and the flashing light makes them less than ideal for classrooms and/or public places.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

BLBLJERY 925 Sterling Silver Anxiety Ring

What you need to know: This is a sterling silver ring with beads that roll around the band, providing a distraction for fidgety fingers.

What you’ll love: If your older child has had problems with being allowed their fidget toys in the classroom, this is a low-key, easily concealed fidget piece that’s less likely to be noticed or taken away. It comes in several sizes. It’s nickel-free, lead-free and hypoallergenic.

What you should consider: These are not for younger children or those prone to chewing on things.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

