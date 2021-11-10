Best knitting tools

A set of knitting tools is a wonderful way to start a knitting hobby. Investing in one kit rather than individually purchasing your supplies means all you’ll need to do is choose your favorite yarn.

Which knitting tools are best?

A set of knitting tools is a wonderful way to start a knitting hobby. Investing in one kit rather than individually purchasing needles and other supplies means all you’ll need to do is choose your favorite yarns.

Knitting is a fairly budget-friendly hobby, particularly if you are a beginner or casual knitter who works on smaller knitting projects. If you are looking to invest in a high-quality set of tools for an experienced knitter, the CHIAOGOO Interchangeable Knitting Tips Set is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a knitting tool

Benefits of knitting kits

There are a number of different advantages to using knitting kits, including organization, time and value. Knitting kits are typically very well organized, and often come with a case or bag that makes it easy to pack your tools and take them on-the-go. You’ll also save time, as you won’t need to spend hours on end in a craft store figuring out which knitting tools you need. Best of all, it’s much more cost-effective to buy all of your knitting tools and supplies in one kit than to spend extra money on individual items.

Different knitting tools

There are several different kinds of knitting tools that may come in a knitting kit, including scissors, knitting needles, cable knitting needles, knitting clips, tapestry needles, stitch markers and a case or bag.

Straight knitting needles are usually composed of carbon fiber, bamboo, wood, plastic or metal, while circular knitting needles are needle tips connected with a thin cord. Cable knitting needles are contoured needles that hold stitches when you develop cable patterns. They come in different shapes, including parabolas and hooks.

Tapestry needles look like sewing needles and allow you to weave the ends of the yarn into your work when you change yarn colors or finish your project. They are also good for sewing on details and embellishments. Knitting clips keep various pieces of your project in place, and stitch markers are tools that help count your stitches and can mark pattern changes.

Keep your knitting tools clean

It’s important to keep all of your knitting tools clean. Always wipe them down after use with a microfiber cloth or paper towel to help remove oils that transfer from the yarn or your hands. Wooden tools may periodically need treated with beeswax to keep them smooth and slick. Take care if using a cleaning agent on your needles, as some may remove the finish and make it difficult to knit smoothly. Mild soaps and rubbing alcohol are sometimes used, but for best results, check the manufacturer’s care recommendations.

What to look for in a quality knitting tool

Beginner knitting kits

Beginner knitting kits are very user-friendly and typically include everything you need to start knitting. They may include basic items like tapestry needles, scissors and knitting needles.

Project knitting kits

Project knitting kits feature all of the materials and tools you need to finish a single knitting project, such as a pair of socks or a scarf.

Essentials knitting kits

Essentials knitting kits are similar to beginners kits, but usually contain more items and accessories. They may come with knitting needles in various sizes, as well as stitch markers, tapestry needles, scissors and straight or cable knitting needles.

How much you can expect to spend on a knitting tool

Quality knitting needles can range in prices from $5-$25, depending on the brand and materials used. Some higher-end needles can cost as much as $90.

Knitting kits range in price from about $10-$150 per kit, depending on the quality of the knitting tools and case. Basic knitting kits generally go for around $10-$30 per knitting kit. Mid-range kits cost about $30-$80 per kit, and high-end kits cost about $80-$150.

Knitting tool FAQ

If you already have some knitting tools, is it worth it to buy a full knitting kit?

A. Yes. From a value perspective, it’s definitely worth it to purchase a full knitting kit, especially when you compare the cost of a kit to the cost of just one knitting accessory or tool. However, if you are a more experienced knitter, you may not need the contents of a full kit and only need to purchase individual top-quality knitting tools.

Can children use knitting kits?

A. Yes, children can absolutely use knitting kits. Knitting kits are a wonderful way to help your children learn the basics of knitting with all of the knitting accessories and tools they need.

Young children should be supervised when using a knitting kit, as they contain needles, scissors and other sharp items that can cause serious injury if not used correctly. Try selecting a kit that’s kid-friendly and check the package to make sure it is appropriate for your child’s age group. A knitting kit made specifically for children will also be less likely to overwhelm a child than one made for adults.

How do you replace yarn from a knitting kit if you run out?

A. You can easily replace it if you know the brand and dye lot of the yarn. Since some knitting supply kits use their own specialty yarns, you may not be able to find the exact kind online or in stores. If this is the case, you can ask the kit maker about replacing the yarn. You can also take a piece of the yarn to a craft store to find the best match in color and weight in a different yarn.

What’s the best knitting tool to buy?

Top knitting tool

CHIAOGOO Interchangeable Knitting Tips Set

What you need to know: This set of knitting tools and needles from CHIAOGOO is perfect for expert knitters and smaller knitting projects like socks.

What you’ll love: This CHIAOGOO set of knitting tools comes with 12 pairs of tips, as well as small and short knitting tools. The knitting needles are high-quality, sharp and work well for precision work and delicate knitting projects.

What you should consider: This set of knitting tools is more expensive than basic sets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top knitting tool for the money

Exquiss Knitting Needles Set 18 Pairs

What you need to know: This set of knitting tools from Exquiss comes with a wide range of bamboo knitting needles in various sizes.

What you’ll love: This inexpensive set of knitting tools features circular needles attached with string, as well as single-point needles that have the sizes engraved on the ends so you can quickly locate the right needles for your project.

What you should consider: The tubing in this set of knitting tools may break, so you should handle it with care.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dxhycc Basic Knitting Tools Kit

What you need to know: This set of knitting tools from Dxhycc provides plenty of variety for beginner knitters.

What you’ll love: This set offers compact storage and plenty of choices for various knitting projects at a great value. The set also features well-made needle tips and scissors that are great if you need a backup pair.

What you should consider: The tape measure in this set of knitting tools is not very accurate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.