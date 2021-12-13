Best worm farm

Some worm farms come with bedding, and others require you to come up with your own. Worms like shredded paper, wood chips, peat moss and shredded black-and-white newspaper, among other things.

Which worm farms are best?

If you are looking for a fun way to get rid of food scraps and other household waste, try starting your very own worm farm. Using worms to convert your garbage into fertilizer is called vermicomposting. Your worms will eat your scraps and turn them into compost you can use to enrich the soil of your houseplants or garden.

A top choice for many is The Squirm Firm Worm Factory 360 Worm Composting Bin, which can handle quite a bit of waste.

What you need to know before you buy a worm farm

Vermicomposting

It doesn’t take much to start vermicomposting. You’ll of course need a place for your worms to work their magic. Worm farms provide this environment in long, shallow containers. Some farms come with bedding, and others require you to come up with your own. Worms like shredded paper, wood chips, peat moss and shredded black and white newspaper, among other things. You’ll need worms — either red wigglers or red earthworms will work. Once you’ve collected all that, you’re ready to get started. Be sure to read your worm farms instructions for more detailed directions.

Bin location

Your worms will be happy in temperatures between 55-75 degrees. In order to maintain these temperatures, keep your farm out of direct sunlight. If you are keeping your worms outside, some sort of overhang, like on a porch, will help protect your worms from extreme temperatures or heavy rainfall. For indoor worm farms, under a kitchen cabinet, in the laundry room or in the basement can be convenient places. Be sure you keep your farm in a location where you won’t forget to check on it fairly often.

Size

Worm farms can vary quite a bit in size. Some have two trays, and others can have as many as eight. The space you have for your worm farm and the volume of waste you’d like to process will determine what size farm you need. Be sure to use a tape measure to check the dimensions of the spot where you are planning to put your farm in advance. You don’t want to set up your farm only to realize it doesn’t fit under your kitchen sink. As far as volume goes, the bigger the container, the more worms and waste it will hold. The more worms and waste your container holds, the more compost you’ll end up with. Check each worm farm’s product description for its specific volume.

What to look for in a quality worm farm

Stacking trays

Worm farms with stacking trays make harvesting easy. As your waste gets processed and the bottom tray fills up with compost, your worms will move up to get to the new tray you’ve begun to fill with your food scraps. This also allows worm tea to drain for easy collection.

Worm tea collector

The moisture from your worm farm has to collect somewhere. Look for a worm farm that allows the water soaked in worm compost to drain and collect in the bottom of your farm. This liquid is worm tea, which is thought to give your plants a boost and protect them from disease.

Accessories

When choosing a worm farm, pay attention to what accessories come with it. Some come with tools you can use to extract your compost and mix in new bedding. Having everything you need in one purchase can make setting up and caring for your farm a more convenient experience.

What you can expect to spend on a worm farm

You can expect to spend between $75-$200 on a worm farm.

Worm farm FAQ

What can I compost in my worm farm? What should I avoid?

A. You can compost food scraps, but no citrus, yeast products, dairy products, onions, garlic, meat, bones, oils, grease or fats. Non-glossy paper will compost, but don’t add anything plastic or coated in plastic. Don’t put any of your pet’s waste into your bin, but you can compost their shedded hair. Natural fiber from clothes and linens will compost as well. This is not a comprehensive list, so be sure to do your own research.

Should my worm farm have an odor?

A. Your worm farm should not have a strong odor when opened or closed. The only thing you should smell is a slight earthy scent whenever you remove the lid of your farm. If your farm smells bad, then there is a problem. It could be that your farm is too wet or too dry.

Where is the best place to purchase worms?

A. You can order your worms online or get them at a local store. Some bait shops carry red wiggler worms. If you are getting your worms from a local bait shop, make sure you don’t pick up nightcrawlers, which are commonly used for fishing.

What are the best worm farms to buy?

Top worm farm

The Squirm Firm Worm Factory 360 Worm Composting Bin

What you need to know: This worm farm is great for those who want to compost large amounts of food.

What you’ll love: You can stack up to eight trays with this worm composting bin. A spigot is attached to the bottom so that you can easily drain your worm tea. The worm farm comes with a “What can red wigglers eat?” refrigerator magnet that serves as a quick reference guide. It also includes many helpful accessories, like a rake, thermometer, scraper and worm bedding.

What you should consider: Some buyers have reported that the included instructions are difficult to understand, and there have been a few reports of missing accessories items from orders.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top worm farm for the money

Maze Worm Farm Composter

What you need to know: This compact worm farm is perfect for smaller spaces, like inside apartments or on balconies.

What you’ll love: The two trays can be easily rotated, which helps keep the model compact. There is a tray that keeps worms from falling out of the bottom, and an open drain ensures worm tea does not build up.

What you should consider: A few customers have reported receiving scuffed or dirty units.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Living Composter

What you need to know: The Living Composter is perfect for those who value style as well as functionality.

What you’ll love: This worm farm manages to optimize both worm and human happiness. The container is stylish and will fit in discreetly with your nicest home decor. The odorless farm can handle the weekly food waste of a two to three person household by processing up to 2 pounds of food every seven days.

What you should consider: This worm farm is much smaller than other models and fairly expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Uncommon Goods

