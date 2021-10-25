Best mushroom grow bags

Did you know that mushrooms are more related to humans than they are to plants? There is also a mushroom called the Laetiporus, which tastes nearly identical to fried chicken.

Which mushroom grow bag is best?

Is it true mushrooms taste better when grown in your basement? There’s only one way to find out. Mushroom grow bags are bags designed specifically for growing mushrooms. These bags are quite versatile because they can grow almost every kind of mushroom. Your bag, in addition to the substrate you choose, could provide you with multiple flushes when used correctly.

If you’re looking for a good quality, durable mushroom bag, the Micro Boostic Leaf Mushroom Grow Bag will get the job done.

What to know before you buy a mushroom grow bag

Location

Mushroom grow bags work best when kept in a dark and warm place. You’ll want to find a place in or outside of your home with temperatures of 64 to 75 degrees. This location must also be secluded enough that the bag won’t be disturbed for the first 10 to 21 days. The first time you touch the bag after placing it in the allocated spot should be when the mycelium has completely covered the bag. Once this has occurred, you’ll need to remove the bag and place it in a humid spot.

Patience

It is vital that you do not interfere with the bag for the first few days. This will give the spores a chance to grow. You should start to see growth after three days, but some will take a few days longer after the initial inoculation.

Quantity

When using the grow bag method, you can expect to see roughly 25 pounds of mushrooms per square foot of growing area over a year. A 500-square-foot grow room will produce a crop of around 12,000 pounds of mushrooms to put this into perspective. One bag will produce multiple flushes, so don’t be disappointed if your first yield is small.

What to look for in a quality mushroom grow bag

Polypropylene

Mushroom grow bags are made from a material called Polypropylene. This material is specifically used due to its ability to withstand very high temperatures. Polypropylene is a thermoplastic that won’t melt if exposed to temperatures under 265 degrees, hence why it is ideal for the sterilization process.

Autoclavable

Adding on to the importance of using a temperature-resistant material for the bag, the sterilization process is best done in an autoclave. The bag’s interior and the substrate must go through the sterilization process before any inoculation can take place. Most plastic bags would melt during this process. An autoclave is a machine used to steam bacteria and kill them using pressure. The name “autoclavable” simply refers to its ability to withstand this process.

Filter patch

A filter patch is the small area on the mushroom grow bag that allows air through. This area is normally made from a mesh that is fine enough to stop bacteria and weed spores from penetrating the soil. This element is very important as mushroom grow bags can not be weeded. Should any weeds appear, the batch has to be abandoned. Filter patches are vital for keeping the weeds out and letting the oxygen in so that the mycelium can grow.

Gusseted

A gusseted bag has fields along either side for easier storage. This feature won’t affect your mushrooms in any way but will make it easier when it comes to organizing and storing any of your apparatus.

How much you can expect to spend on a mushroom grow bag

Depending on the number of grow bags you purchase and whether or not the substrate is included, grow bags can range anywhere from $15-$50. One mushroom grow bag with the substrate included should be equal to purchasing a few empty bags, depending on the size you select.

Mushroom grow bag FAQ

How long do mushroom grow bags last?

A. Mushroom grow bags should start producing from around 10 days after inoculation and will continue to provide you with flushes for a couple of months, sometimes even a year.

Which mushrooms are the easiest to grow?

A. Some of the easiest mushrooms you can grow using your kit include the oyster, shiitake, wine cap, pioppino and lion’s mane mushrooms.

What’s the best mushroom grow bag to buy?

Top mushroom grow bag

Micro Boostic Leaf Mushroom Growing Bags Sealable Spawn Bags

What you need to know: These mushroom grow bags are known for being extra durable and include a side gusset for easy storage later on.

What you’ll love: When ordered, you’ll receive 60 grow bags that are breathable and autoclavable. These bags can be used both indoors and outdoors and will provide you with a weed-free mushroom harvest every time.

What you should consider: Make sure to pay attention to the size as these could be considered too small depending on the harvest you’re after.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mushroom grow bag for the money

Pasteurized Manure-Based Mushroom Substrate in Mushroom Grow Bag

What you need to know: This is an affordable mushroom grow bag perfect for those with a limited amount of space.

What you’ll love: It includes substrate and is clearly labeled. This bag is a good option if you are looking to experiment as it only comes with one bag.

What you should consider: These bags are not for beginners.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Impresa Autoclave Mushroom Growing Bags

What you need to know: These are a good quality and thick set of bags that will be able to withstand high temperatures and won’t take up too much space.

What you’ll love: A 0.2-micron filter patch is included to help avoid weed growth. Bags are tear-resistant and temperature resistant. These bags are a great size for those with a limited amount of space.

What you should consider: Some bags have been reported to be faulty during the sterilization process.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lottie Winsor writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.