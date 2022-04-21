Skip to content
WGN-TV
Chicago
49°
LIVE NOW
WGN News replay
Chicago
49°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Chicago News
Traffic
Chicago Crime
Trending
Cover Story
WGN Investigates
Chicago’s Very Own
Medical Watch
Remarkable Women
Your Local Election HQ
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
WGN Weekend Morning News
Teacher of the Month
Sign up for our newsletters
WGN-TV Podcasts
BestReviews
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Tyre Sampson’s parents sue after ride death
Body of missing 10-year-old girl found in woods
Russia hits east Ukraine, West promises Kyiv weapons
Kamala Harris positive for COVID-19
WGN News Now
WGN News Now Español
Chicago Scene
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Maps and Radar
Watches and Warnings
Chicago area school closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Photos
Weather Bug
Almanac
Top Stories
Forecast: Temps in low 50s, partly sunny conditions
Video
Top Stories
Cloudy, cool April to feature more of the same in …
Cool Tuesday in the low 50s
Video
How is the “flood stage” of a river defined?
Forecast: Temps in low 50s, isolated showers possible
Video
Sports
Blackhawks
Bears
Bulls
Chicago Fire FC
Chicago Sky
Cubs
GN Sports
White Sox
China 2022
Top Stories
Late Lunch Lineup: April 26, 2022
Video
Top Stories
Sox move up Wednesday’s start time to 1:10 PM
Zach LaVine enters NBA’s health and safety protocols
Kevin Lankinen comes through in a Blackhawks win
Video
Steph Noh talks Bulls on WGN News Now Sports Talk
Video
Morning
Around Town
Dean’s List
Leshock Value
Technology
Dean Cooks
Mr. Fix It
Friday Forecaster
Want a WGN News Super Fan Friday Flyover? Here’s how
Chicago Scene
Home Improvement Week
Weekend Morning News
Morning News on YouTube
Top Stories
aliveOne celebrates its 25th anniversary
Video
Top Stories
The List: Songs people love that I hate, according …
Video
Beautiful ‘Moulin Rouge: The Musical’ filled with …
Video
9 @ 9: This is the funniest sound on TikTok
Video
Teaser trailer for ‘Behind the 9’
Video
Midday
Adopt-A-Pet
Dean’s List
Lunchbreak
Music Lounge
Technology
Medical Watch
Contests
Shows
All Shows
TV Schedule
Watch Live
WGN-TV Podcasts
Daytime Chicago
Backstory with Larry Potash
WGN-TV Political Report
WGN’s YouTube Page
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Seen on TV
Mobile apps
WGN-TV History
Advertise on WGN 9 Chicago
Newsletters
News Releases
FCC Public Inspection File Help
Community Calendar
WGN-TV Family Charities
Tornado Relief
Closed Captioning on WGN 9 Chicago
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Jobs & Internships at WGN-TV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Fencing
Best invisible fence
Top Fencing Headlines
Popular
LIVE | Johnny Depp libel lawsuit, day 9 of trial
60 tons of ground beef recalled
Man charged with stealing ambulance, police chase
Illinois issues severe hepatitis warning for children
Lollapalooza day-by-day lineup revealed
Behind the 9: A Day in the Life of Sarah Jindra
Applications open for city’s guaranteed income program