Which infusion pitcher is best?

An infusion pitcher is a powerful tool in the arsenal of anyone trying to drink more water. By combining the taste of fresh fruits with your water or tea, you’re much more likely to drink enough water to maintain healthy hydration levels, not to mention the additional benefits if you’re trying to cut down on the amount of soda you drink.

The best infusion pitcher is the Chef’s INSPIRATIONS 3 Core Infusion Water Pitcher, which is built for maximum durability and includes three separate inserts for ice, loose tea and fruit.

What to know before you buy an infusion pitcher

Material

Infusion pitchers are typically made of either glass or plastic.

Glass: Glass is more expensive than plastic, though it’s far less durable. It is also non-porous, which means that there’s no chance of flavors being absorbed into the material, like with plastics.

Plastic: Plastic is a lighter-weight and much more durable option than glass, though you sacrifice the aesthetic values of a glass pitcher for longevity. If you constantly use the infusion pitcher, plastic is probably a better option.

Infusion rod

Also known as the core, the infusion rod or rods are what hold the ingredients separate from the water, so only their flavor is mixed instead of their body. They come in three varieties: standard, loose tea and ice. Standard cores have medium-sized holes to allow your flavors to seep into the water while loose tea cores use a fine mesh to allow for steeping without the tea materials getting into the water. Ice cores have no holes at all, and simply keep the water cold without diluting the flavors.

Size

As infusion pitchers come in most any size you could want, consider how much need you’ll have of infused water as well as if the pitcher will fit in your refrigerator. It’s always best to get a size equal to what you think you’ll need instead of a size larger. You can always infuse more water, but you can’t shrink a big infusion pitcher if it doesn’t fit your space.

What to look for in a quality infusion pitcher

Rapid cool

Certain infusion pitchers are constructed to allow for vigorous shaking to speed up the cooling process using an ice core, also known as flash chilling if not rapid cooling. These infusion pitchers also tend to be able to speed up the infusion process in the same manner.

No-spill lid

Infusion pitchers that use lids that are completely sealable, spout and all, tend to be rapid coolable in addition to being much easier to store. They’re especially easy to transport if you like picnics or have other destinations in mind.

How much you can expect to spend on an infusion pitcher

Infusion pitchers are very affordable across the board, costing about as much, if not a touch more, than most standard pitchers. You can find small, simple pitchers for as little as $10, though you’ll probably want to spend up to $25 on one of the better, though smaller, infusion pitchers. If you need something in a bigger size, you won’t need to spend more than around $35.

Infusion pitcher FAQ

Are infusion pitchers free of BPA?

A. Most infusion pitchers are, but there are a few that aren’t, so if you’re concerned about BPA then make sure to double check. Glass pitchers obviously won’t contain any BPA, but if they use plastic or acrylic infusion rods, those might contain BPA. It should be fairly easy

to locate BPA-free signage on the product description or packaging, so if you can’t find it, you can be confident that that particular infusion pitcher will contain some amount of BPA.

Can hot drinks be infused in an infusion pitcher?

A. Only some infusion pitchers can infuse hot drinks. Those capable of this will explicitly say this somewhere on the packaging or in an included owner’s manual.

What are some examples of foods I can infuse into my water with my new infusion pitcher?

A. Really, any kind of fruit is a top choice for infusion in your new infusion pitcher as well as combinations of fruit. One of the more popular options is infusing a variety of berries, although oranges or apples are strong contenders as well. Don’t be afraid to add a little mint or cucumber either!

What are the best infusion pitchers to buy?

Top infusion pitcher

Chef’s INSPIRATIONS 3 Core Infusion Water Pitcher

What you need to know: This is a strong, durably designed infusion pitcher with three separate inserts.

What you’ll love: This infusion pitcher is narrow enough to fit in refrigerator shelves and dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

What you should consider: The spout is quite large which can mess with your pitcher muscle memory.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top infusion pitcher for the money

Primula Today Shake and Infuse Pitcher

What you need to know: This is an affordable, durable and efficient infusion pitcher with no extra fuss.

What you’ll love: This infusion pitcher is shakeable, which accelerates the infusing process.

What you should consider: The lid can be a little difficult to remove, and it’s a touch too big for some refrigerator shelving.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mami Wata Fruit & Tea Infusion Water Pitcher

What you need to know: A nice, lightweight infusion pitcher, this model throws some extra features in for good measure.

What you’ll love: Included in the package are a loose tea infuser and an ice ball maker.

What you should consider: The plastic of the handle and body can feel a bit lackluster, and the ice tray is quite simple.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

