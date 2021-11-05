Best sink strainer

Adding a strainer to your bathroom tub is the best way to avoid drain clogs and expensive plumber bills.

Which sink strainers are best?

Although an often overlooked kitchen product, sink strainers are essential to keeping drains and pipes clog-free. Without a durable strainer, you run the risk of poor water flow, clogged drainage, or an expensive visit from the plumber. Since sink strainers are constantly exposed to debris and water, they need to be rust-proof and easy to clean.

Thankfully, there are a wide array of strainers on the market, so you have a ton of options when it comes to choosing your ideal sink strainer. If you are looking for a sink strainer that is durable, easy to clean, and dishwasher safe, the top choice is the OXO Good Grips Silicone Sink Strainer.

What to know before you buy a sink strainer

Materials

When you are shopping for your new sink strainer, one of the most important aspects to consider is the material and construction of the strainer. Sink strainers are typically made using stainless steel, silicone, rubber, or plastic. Depending on the look and efficiency you want, you may prefer one material over another.

Stainless steel: Considered the most durable, stainless steel strainers are stain-free, rust-proof, and look good in nearly any sink. Stainless steel is typically used in a mesh pattern to ensure effective debris collection. These are the best when it comes to durability and efficiency.

Silicone: Typically used as a basket attached to a stainless steel or plastic rim, silicone is flexible and durable. The flexibility of silicone allows for the backer to be popped out, making clean-up easy.

Rubber: The cheaper option for sink strainers, rubber is effective for debris collection but tends to break down over time.

Plastic: An affordable sink strainer option, plastic strainers are effective for debris collection and are more durable than rubber, but tend to become discolored over time.

Kitchen sink strainer vs. bathroom sink strainer

While shopping for your new sink strainer, be sure to consider which room your sink strainer will be used in. Typically, sink strainers are used in either kitchen or bathroom sinks. While the general use of sink strainers remains the same no matter which room you use them in, there are some slight differences to look out for to ensure you are choosing the ideal strainer. Typically, bathroom sink drains are smaller than kitchen sink drains, so be sure to check the size of your drain before ordering. For kitchen sinks, a strainer that fits in the drain opening and has perforation holes that are small enough to stop food particles is ideal. For bathroom sinks, a strainer that goes directly into the drain and has a perforation that is small enough to stop microparticles and hair is ideal.

When it comes to a bathroom strainer, you may find it beneficial to purchase a strainer or stopper for your tub or shower drain. These tub-friendly models are a great way to avoid backed-up drains and clogs. If you are in the market for a tub-friendly stopper, be sure to check out the full bathtub drain stopper BestReviews buying guide.

Strainer perforation

While shopping for your new sink strainer, be sure to check the strainer perforation. The perforation refers to the size of the cutouts along the strainer. Most strainers use either micro-perforation holes or thin vertical slits to ensure the most effective debris collection. Since the holes are responsible for catching debris while allowing water to pass, it’s important to choose a strainer with small enough holes for debris collection without losing water drainage efficiency.

What to look for in a quality sink strainer

Installation

When it comes to installation, most sink strainers are designed to either sit in the drain opening or fit into the drain. Strainers that sit in the drain opening tend to be easier to install and remove, making it easy for the collected debris to be dumped out. On the other hand, strainers that go into the drain are more efficient at collecting debris, but are more difficult to install and remove for cleaning. If you are looking for a strainer that is easy to clean, one that fits in the drain opening would be ideal. If you live in a home with older pipes or experience clogged drains relatively frequently, a strainer that can be inserted in the drain may be the best option.

Ease of clean

The ideal sink strainer should be easy to clean. When it comes to debris collection, choosing a strainer that can be easily removed from the drain so that debris can be thrown away is the best option for hassle-free clean-up. When it comes to cleaning your sink strainer, strive to find a model that is dishwasher safe.

How much you can expect to spend on a sink strainer

Depending on the type and material of the sink strainer, you can expect to spend anywhere from $10-$20 dollars. More durable stainless steel or silicone options tend to be more expensive, while strainers that are made of plastic or rubber tend to be cheaper.

Sink strainer FAQ

How do you measure a sink drain?

A. To get the most accurate dimensions, simply measure your sink drain across its widest point. This measurement will give you the diameter of your drain, making it easier to choose the perfect sink strainer for your home. Most kitchen sinks have a drain diameter of approximately 3.5 inches.

How do you clean a sink strainer?

A. The best way to clean your sink strainer is to use hot water and dish soap. Simply fill up a large bowl with hot water, add a drop of soap and let the strainer sit for a while. After the strainer has sat for a couple of minutes, feel free to scrub it down and put it back in the drain. Be sure to clean your sink strainer regularly, this is the best way to keep your strainer in good condition and have quick sink drainage.

What’s the best sink strainer to buy?

Top sink strainer

OXO Good Grips Silicone Sink Strainer

What you need to know: This durable, easy-to-clean sink strainer is perfect for anyone.

What you’ll love: The sleek, stainless steel rim is easy to install, durable, and won’t damage your sink. Attached to the underside of the rim, the silicone basket fits snug in the drain opening and can be easily inverted for a seamless clean-up process. This strainer is stain-resistant, rust-proof, and dishwasher safe.

What you should consider: Since the rim of this product is slightly raised, consumers have noted issues with larger food particles, such as coarse coffee grounds, getting stuck on the rim.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sink strainer for the money

Fengbao 2 piece Kitchen Sink Strainer

What you need to know: This pack includes two sink strainers for under $10, making this set the ideal option for anyone trying to save a few bucks.

What you’ll love: The stainless steel construction and mirror finish ensure that these sink strainers will last a while and look great. With micro-perforation and an anti-clogging shield, these strainers stop the mess in its tracks without impacting water drainage. Dishwashers are safe and simple to install, these stainers make kitchen clean-up a breeze.

What you should consider: Some consumers have noted that the micro-perforation on these strainers makes it difficult to clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bathroom sink strainer

SinkShroom Bathroom Sink Drain Protector

What you need to know: This bestselling strainer can be inserted directly into the drain of your bathroom sink, making it the perfect option for hassle-free drain care.

What you’ll love: Each pack includes a stainless steel strainer and three adapters, ensuring a snug fit no matter the size of your drain. Since this strainer can be inserted directly into the drain, collected debris collects along the top and can be easily wiped away for hassle-free cleanup. The micro-perforation along this strainer is designed to catch human hair and stop clogged drains. This strainer can be used in bathroom showers.

What you should consider: Since the SinkShroom has to be placed directly into the drain, it is difficult to plug the drain while using this product.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Breanna Culler writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.