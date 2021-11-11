Best holiday dinnerware

If you want to showcase your holiday dinnerware for decoration when not in use, you may want to consider getting a china cabinet or cupboard. This makes the dinnerware easily accessible and kept safe from dust and scratches.

Which holiday dinnerware sets are best?

The holidays bring friends and family around, both near and far, to spend time together. These get-togethers often include a feast of various foods presented on festive holiday dinnerware. A holiday dinnerware set that is both cheery and stylish is the Spode Christmas Tree 12-Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for Four. This set features a beautifully decorated tree surrounded by presents and toys done in a vintage style. They are also microwave and dishwasher safe, making it a smart buy for anyone wanting durable holiday dinnerware.

What to know before you buy a holiday dinnerware

Tradition of holiday dinnerware

The history of dinnerware dates back as early as the Middle Ages. But decorative dinnerware became a trend only later, with more designs appearing during the 19th century. As it has become more commercialized, holiday dinnerware has consistently been a decorative and functional piece of any festive meal in the United States and England. This dinnerware is reserved for specific holidays celebrated during the month of December, with designs including winter village scenes, holiday characters and many colorful shapes and patterns.

Best times to buy

Holiday dinnerware can be purchased all year long, but the best deals happen at certain times of the year. Typically these sets go on sale starting in October and November, with deals and discounts increasing around Black Friday. Another great time to buy is after the holidays. You can score deep discounts on seasonal merchandise after the holidays due to most stores clearing out to make way for spring collections.

Ways to decorate your dining table

In addition to dinnerware, you may want to consider purchasing holiday serving trays or table runners to match the dinnerware you decide to buy. Pairing these items together to decorate your dining table is also called creating a tablescape. Other items to consider include candle holders, name place cards, charger plates and cloth napkins. You can find these dining table accessories in almost every color, making it simple to match the color scheme of your holiday dinnerware.

What to look for in quality holiday dinnerware

Unique designs

Even though most of the holiday dinnerware you’ll find will have very traditional designs, some unique sets exist. And in addition to the designs, the color schemes can set one piece apart from the rest. For example, you may come across sets with winter landscapes but done in only certain colors. This helps people who want certain colors in their tablescape and overall decorating for the holidays.

Large sets

For those times when you may be entertaining a party of 24, splurging for that larger set may be worth it. Larger sets may only include plates, salad bowls and mugs. If you think you may only need to buy plates in large quantities, most styles offer that, too. Making this investment can come in handy when you plan on hosting large groups for holiday dinner parties as well as donating them for private work parties.

Dishwasher and microwave safe

Having a sink full of dirty dishes that need to be hand-washed after spending the entire day cooking can be a defeating task. Make things easy on yourself by looking for dishwasher-safe dinnerware. Microwave-safe dinnerware is another great feature to search for: It can expedite reheating leftovers and make it easier to serve warmed-up dishes like desserts and sauces.

How much you can expect to spend on holiday dinnerware

Holiday dinnerware sets can be pretty expensive, with prices of sets ranging as high as $400. However, the majority of these sets cost between $45-$190.

Holiday dinnerware FAQ

How long does holiday dinnerware last?

A. Depending on how well they are kept, these dinnerware sets can last for decades. Store your dinnerware in a safe place where it is least likely to get cracked or broken. Constant use and heavy washing can wear down dinnerware over time.

Does holiday dinnerware chip easily?

A. Using sharp utensils and frequent dishwashing can cause dinnerware to chip or fade. Using regular utensils and washing by hand can help prevent chipping.

Is holiday dinnerware a good gift?

A. Holiday dinnerware can be a great housewarming or wedding gift for a couple. If a person enjoys entertaining guests and loves to cook, this is a thoughtful gift choice for them.

What’s the best holiday dinnerware to buy?

Top holiday dinnerware

Spode Christmas Tree 12-Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for Four

What you need to know: This festive Christmas tree print in a classic plate set design is made to last for years.

What you’ll love: The decorative tree with presents nestled below in the illustration sparks feelings of joy and excitement that come with unwrapping presents during the holidays.

What you should consider: Reviews mention that the pieces are made in China, not England (Spode is an English brand).

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s and Wayfair

Top holiday dinnerware for the money

Gibson Home Christmas Toile 16-Piece Dinnerware Set

What you need to know: This set features a quaint winter village in a vintage style that is sure to evoke nostalgia and togetherness.

What you’ll love: Sixteen pieces for under $100 gives you the most for your money when it comes to entertaining for the holidays.

What you should consider: Some reviews mention print defects and broken dishware upon arrival.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot, Macy’s, Staples and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Gibson Elite Winter Cottage 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, Red

What you need to know: A charming yet bold winter scene in a simple red and white color scheme.

What you’ll love: This is a very traditional design with a snowy backdrop and cozy cottage done in red and white to give a stark contrast that is also easy to decorate the rest of your tablescape around.

What you should consider: Patterns may vary slightly depending on where you purchase.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

