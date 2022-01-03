Best oil spray bottle

Which oil spray bottles are best?

Oils are used frequently in cooking, food preparation and flavoring. However, thick oils can be challenging to distribute evenly without using too much, and brushes require thorough cleaning after every use. Whether you’re treating a pan to prevent your food from sticking to it while cooking or flavoring your favorite salad, using oil in your kitchen is easier with an oil spray bottle.

The Misto Brushed Aluminum Oil Sprayer allows for a continuous spray of oil after priming and pressurizing its pump. Available in different colors of brushed metal, this bottle appeals to various tastes and looks great in today’s kitchens.

What to know before you buy an oil spray bottle

No chemicals

While many companies sell canned oil that can be sprayed in an aerosol, these products may contain propellants and other chemicals you do not wish to have in or around your food and cookware. A dedicated oil spray bottle can deliver oil to your food or pan using a pressurized spray nozzle, leaving nothing but the oil of your choice behind.

Less waste

Canned oil sprays result in a lot of waste. Not only do you have to dispose of the can when the oil runs out or becomes depressurized, but creating thousands of these metal and plastic disposable containers is far from environmentally friendly. Reusable oil spray bottles, however, can be refilled time and again, resulting in less waste and a greener alternative.

Save money

Oils can be expensive, and you pay a hefty additional price for the convenience — and packaging — of canned, sprayable options. You will end up paying less if you use a spray bottle and purchase your oil in bulk. Instead of buying and disposing of multiple cans each year, you can purchase a single large bottle of oil that may last for months.

What to look for in a quality oil spray bottle

Sprayer type

There are two basic types of sprayer:

Trigger sprayers look and function like the nozzles you would find on bottles of window cleaner. You simply pull the trigger to activate the bottle’s pump. These sprayers are easier to use, as their wide triggers provide a larger surface area to work with if you happen to be operating them with slippery or oily hands.

look and function like the nozzles you would find on bottles of window cleaner. You simply pull the trigger to activate the bottle’s pump. These sprayers are easier to use, as their wide triggers provide a larger surface area to work with if you happen to be operating them with slippery or oily hands. Button sprayers are what you find on a can of hairspray or aerosol spray paint. You depress a button at the top with your thumb or finger, activating the bottle’s pump. These bottles tend to look a little more professional, but it may be challenging for some users to depress the small button repeatedly to distribute the oil.

Material

From plastic and glass to stainless steel, oil sprayers are available in many materials. Glass and metal are heavy, but look great alongside today’s kitchenware and appliances. Plastic models are lighter and less aesthetically pleasing, but far less prone to breaking than glass if you happen to drop them. Metal bottles are also resilient, but may damage floors and countertops if dropped.

Pressurization

Some oil sprayers let you pressurize them for the continual spray of oil you would expect from a commercially available can of aerosol oil. These are great for people who are uncomfortable with the repetitive motion required to pump oil from bottles that do not allow pressurization. While repeated priming is still required, having a steady stream of oil, even temporarily, is a convenience many prefer over endless pumping.

Looks

Oil spray bottles can be found in a variety of colors and patterns. For users who enjoy matching their kitchen utensils and pans, complementary bottles are readily available and easily found.

Filter

Some oil spray bottles feature a filter or mesh that prevents any floating bits and pieces from being sucked into the pump and clogging it. These models are excellent for those who enjoy infusing their oils with herbs and spices.

How much you can expect to spend on an oil spray bottle

Prices vary depending on the material they’re made of and what type of pump they include. Bottles of high quality can be purchased for $10-$25.

Oil spray bottle FAQ

Are oil spray bottles safer than the cans from the store?

A. While any foods available in the store must be approved for safe consumption, many people feel that using their own oil, free of any additives, provides peace of mind and a more engaging cooking experience. Oil spray bottles allow another degree of control over what you eat and how you prepare your food.

Can I use an oil spray bottle for other liquids?

A. Yes. Many people use spray bottles in their kitchen for vinegar, lemon juice, wine or any other liquid they like to distribute evenly. Thick liquids and syrups, however, cannot be used. Also avoid salad dressings or marinades with floating ingredients that may clog your pump if your bottle does not have a filter.

How can I clean my oil spray bottle?

A. Most let you use your dishwasher to do the hard work of cleaning oil, herbs and spices from the bottle’s interior. The pumps themselves require you to run hot water through them until they spray clean. While that can be time consuming, oil spray bottles may need to be cleaned only every few months, depending on what ingredients you use them for.

What are the best oil spray bottles to buy?

Top oil spray bottle

Misto Brushed Aluminum Oil Sprayer

What you need to know: This sprayer comes in a variety of colors and allows a continuous spray.

What you’ll love: You can prime it to pressurize it, then enjoy a continuous spray of oil without having to repeatedly engage the trigger. Its wide mouth makes for easy filling and cleaning.

What you should consider: Some users find this bottle’s pressure unreliable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Top oil spray bottle for the money

Oil Spritzer Mister

What you need to know: Affordable and effective, this spray bottle includes cleaning tools.

What you’ll love: With its glass and aluminum construction, this bottle looks great in any kitchen. It includes two cleaning brushes to help you reach into it while rinsing.

What you should consider: It is recommended that you add a small amount of water to your oil to let this bottle spray properly. The bottle’s small opening can be hard to fill without spilling.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Evo Stainless Steel 16 Ounce Oil Sprayer

What you need to know: This bottle is made from stainless steel and features an ergonomic trigger.

What you’ll love: With its wide base and metal build, this bottle is less likely to tip over than narrower alternatives. Its large trigger and spraying options make it easy to use.

What you should consider: This bottle’s utilitarian design may look better by the grill than in the kitchen.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

