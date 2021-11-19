Best under-sink water filter

Keeping your body hydrated is essential for your health and wellbeing, and buying an under-sink water filter ensures that only the best and most pure water is coming from your tap.

Which under-sink water filter is best?

What to know before you buy an under-sink water filter

Filter lifespan

An under-sink water filter needs to have a reasonably long lifespan. You will find filters that only last about three months in the lower end of the price spectrum, but you probably want to buy something a little more expensive that lasts longer.

Ease of maintenance

For most under-sink water filters, you need to switch out the filter manually from time to time. You need to buy an under-sink water filter that is simple to change to avoid switching out the filter, which can be hazardous to your health.

Right size

Some under-sink water filters are extremely small and can fit under any size sink, while other under-sink water filters have multiple filters, as well as a tank. Just make sure that the filter fits your space.

What to look for in a quality under-sink water filter

Dedicated faucet

For some under-sink water filters, you need to install a dedicated faucet to allow you to use the filtered water. These under-sink water filters are more difficult to install, but they’re also the way to go if you want the cleanest water possible.

Multi-stage

A multi-stage water filtration system uses multiple methods to filter the contaminants out of your water. These multi-stage systems are more expensive, but they’re also the most thorough.

Water pressure

Low water pressure enables the filters to decrease the contaminants in your water, but it can be frustrating to have a filter that significantly impacts your water pressure.

How much you can expect to spend on an under-sink water filter

Under-sink water filters range in price from about $40-$250. The most basic under-sink water filters cost about $40-$50 if you install them yourself, while mid-range under-sink water filters go for $100-$150 and the most high-end under-sink water filters vary in price from about $150-$250.

Under-sink water filter FAQ

Which types of contaminants are found in tap water?

A. You’re likely familiar with the concept of having lead in drinking water, and many people are concerned about parasites, bacteria or excess fluorides. Still, many other contaminants can appear in your drinking water.

Pollutants improperly disposed of, as well as minerals from natural ground deposits and fertilizers and chemicals used to spray crops, can all be found in your drinking water. Sometimes, you can find car emissions, cleaning products, personal care products and pharmaceuticals in your drinking water.

How do you know which kinds of contaminants are in your water?

A. You should get your drinking water personally tested rather than relying on your town’s tests. The town water tests happen before the water even enters your home, and there are multiple chances for extra contamination to take place before the tap water comes out of your faucet.

You can either hire a water testing service or buy a drinking water testing kit and test the water yourself. You won’t know what kind of under-sink water filter you must purchase until you test your water.

How do you know if the filter you’re thinking about buying works for your water?

A. The National Science Foundation, also known as the NSF, has several different standards around detergents, plastics, pain medicine, pesticides, hazardous contaminants and chlorine.

Ensure you’re purchasing the appropriate under-sink water filter for your situation and needs by buying a water filter with packaging that says the filter meets the National Science Foundation certification for the specific substances of which you are concerned.

What’s the best under-sink water filter to buy?

Top under-sink water filter

Filtrete Advanced Under-Sink Water Filtration System

What you need to know: This under-sink water filter system from Filtrete is an excellent choice if you are searching for something long-lasting.

What you’ll love: This Filtrete under-sink water filter has a filter life of up to six months and dramatically boosts the taste of your water. The filter also removes the odor and taste of chlorine, as well as microbial cysts and sediment.

What you should consider: You might have difficulty fitting this under-sink water filter under your sink.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top under-sink water filter for the money

Culligan EZ-Change Under-Sink Drinking Water Filtration System

What you need to know: This under-sink water filter from Culligan creates clean and odorless water at a reasonable price.

What you’ll love: This Culligan under-sink water filter system comes with a silver faucet and a 3,000-gallon filter. The filter also produces clean and odorless water without decreasing your water pressure.

What you should consider: This under-sink water filter doesn’t have the equipment needed for three-eighths-inch hose lines.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Woder Ultra-High Capacity Under-Sink Water Filtration System

What you need to know: This under-sink water filter from Woder is a perfect option for households that use lots of water.

What you’ll love: This Woder under-sink water filter lasts up to 10,000 gallons and improves the taste of your water without reducing the water pressure. The filter also eliminates mercury, chlorine and heavy metals, including lead.

What you should consider: A few people say that the fittings that come with this under-sink water filter don’t fit their existing pipes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews.

