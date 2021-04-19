How to clean a juicer

Do not throw out all of that juice pulp; you can use it in soups, smoothies, baked foods, dips, your garden and more.

Best ways to clean your juicer

If you struggle to get all of your servings of fruits and vegetables every day, juicing is a great option. While it is not quite as beneficial as eating whole food, according to the Mayo Clinic, juice does provide “most of the vitamins, minerals and plant chemicals (phytonutrients) found in whole fruit.”

If you are juicing with an unclean juicer, you may unknowingly be tempting fate with some unhealthy habits. Bacteria such as E. coli, salmonella, cryptosporidium and norovirus, for instance, thrive in raw fruit juices, so not cleaning your juicer after every use could make you sick.

How often do I need to clean my juicer?

As noted above, not cleaning your juicer could lead to contracting a foodborne illness. These illnesses have undesirable symptoms such as headaches, abdominal cramps, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting and more. Additionally, the longer you wait to clean your juicer, the harder it will be to clean, the more it will clog and the less juice will be making its way to your glass.

Safe juicing starts with clean habits

While it is essential to clean your juicer, it is essential to point out that your juicer is not the only item that must be cleaned. The FDA has some guidelines on how to prepare produce before using a home juicer.

Wash your hands with soap and warm, running water.

Inspect your fruit and vegetables, cutting out damaged areas and tossing any rotten produce in the trash.

Thoroughly rinse all fruits and vegetables under running water. Use a clean produce brush to scrub produce that has a firm exterior.

Dry all produce and wash your hands once more.

How to clean any juicer

While cleaning a juicer might seem like a daunting task, once you break it down into basic steps, you’ll be able to clean any type of juicer systematically, whether it is a citrus juicer, a masticating juicer or a centrifugal juicer in under 10 minutes. It is essential to clean your juicer as soon as you finish using it. The longer you wait, the more the residue will harden, and the more challenging your juicer will be to clean.

Disconnect the power

The first and most important step is to disconnect the power. Never attempt to clean any type of appliance if the power cord is plugged into an outlet because you risk accidentally turning it on while cleaning as well as shock or electrocution.

Disassemble the juicer

After the juicer has been unplugged, disassemble it, being very careful of any blades, and discard any pulp in the trash. Even if you have a garbage disposal, pulp should not go down the drain because it will eventually harden and clog your garbage disposal and drain.

In certain models, such as the Breville 800JEXL Juice Fountain Elite Centrifugal Juicer, the instructions suggest lining the pulp container with a produce bag to simplify cleaning. Once the pulp has been removed, place all washable parts in the sink. Be sure to keep the motor housing, cord and plug on the counter as those parts can not get wet.

Soak the filter basket

The most important area to clean is the filter basket, which allows your juicer to work. The tiny pores in the basket will quickly clog, diminishing the efficiency of your machine. Choose a large container to fit the filter basket and fill it with hot soapy water. Let the filter basket soak while you perform the rest of your juicer cleaning tasks. Do not use bleach or an abrasive cleaning agent for soaking.

Wipe down the motor housing

The juicer base contains the motor and cannot be immersed in water or sprayed with water. To clean the motor housing, cord and plug, use a damp microfiber cloth to carefully wipe down the outside to remove all food particles before they have a chance to harden.

Wash all removable parts

The parts you placed in the sink should be rinsed off with cold or warm water (check your directions to learn which the manufacturer prefers) as soon as possible. The longer you wait, the harder your juicer will be to clean. Using warm, sudsy water and a microfiber towel, thoroughly clean all of the removable parts. When finished, rinse clean and dry with a fresh microfiber towel.

Can my juicer go in the dishwasher?

For individuals who purchased a juicer with dishwasher-safe parts, verify which parts are dishwasher safe because not all will be. Load those parts in your dishwasher according to the owner’s manual (usually in the top rack) and wash. It is important to remember that any residue on your juicer will harden if you let the juicer remain in the dishwasher for any length of time. Unless you plan on running the machine after making your juice, it is usually best to hand wash your juicer.

Cleaning the filter basket

Now that your filter basket has been soaking for several minutes, it is time to clean it. Your juicer should come with a special brush that is specifically used for cleaning the filter basket. If it doesn’t, read the owner’s manual to learn what type of cleaning tool is safe for the filter basket. Scrub the filter basket from the inside to the outer rim while holding it under running water. When finished, raise the basket up to the light to see any spots you missed. Perform touch-up cleaning as necessary.

For a more thorough cleaning

Even with the most diligent cleaning efforts, the clear plastic parts on your juicer may start to fog, stains may occur and the filter basket may clog. When this happens, it is time for soaking. Remember, you can not soak the motor housing, only the removable parts.

The best option is to fill a large container with a solution that is water and 10% lemon juice. Some individuals prefer using a solution of one part water and one part white vinegar for soaking. Allow the parts to soak overnight and wash them clean the following day. Sometimes the soaking is so effective that you just need to rinse.

What you need to buy for cleaning a juicer

