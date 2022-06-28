Which hand mixer on Amazon is best?

A hand mixer may not provide the same power as a stand mixer, but it can make quick work of plenty of kitchen tasks like mixing cake batter or whipping cream.

A hand mixer should feel comfortable in your hand. It should also include all the attachments you need for your favorite recipes. If you’re looking for a versatile, powerful hand mixer from Amazon, the Cuisinart Power Advantage 9-Speed Handheld Mixer is the best choice.

What to know before you buy a hand mixer on Amazon

Hand mixer vs. stand mixer

Before you start shopping, you want to be sure that a hand mixer is the best appliance for your needs. Many home cooks assume a stand mixer is the better option, but there are several reasons you might prefer a hand mixer or want one in addition to your stand mixer.

Hand mixers are more affordable than stand mixers, which can go for $200 or more. You can find a quality hand mixer for as little as $25.

A hand mixer has a compact design, so it’s easy to store in your kitchen. A stand mixer requires space on your counter, making it a poor fit in a small kitchen.

Because a hand mixer doesn’t come with an attached bowl, you can use it in any type of container or bowl you want.

Hand mixers are usually easy to clean. The beaters or other mixing attachments come off for cleaning and are typically dishwasher safe.

A hand mixer’s lightweight, compact design makes it easy to take on the go, so you can bring it to a friend’s house or take it on the road.

Handle

A hand mixer’s handle should feel comfortable in your hand. Many mixers feature an ergonomically designed handle, so it fits the palm of your hand well. You can also find models with a nonslip grip to give you better control over the mixer.

Weight

A hand mixer should also be a good weight, so it’s not too heavy to use. However, you don’t want a mixer that’s too light either because it will be difficult to control. A medium-weight mixer that weighs 2-3 pounds is usually your best bet.

Controls

Your hand mixer should have easy-to-use controls that let you adjust its settings quickly and smoothly. It’s especially important to choose a model that allows you to change speeds with ease. If a hand mixer has stiff controls, you may accidentally place it in the high setting when you really want low or medium, making a mess.

The best hand mixers should also feature control buttons with a protective plastic casing. That prevents food from getting caked around them during mixing.

What to look for in a quality hand mixer on Amazon

Speed settings

A hand mixer can offer as few as three speeds and as many as 16. You’ll want a model with enough speeds to work for a wide range of recipes. For most home cooks, a hand mixer with five to nine speeds is sufficient. However, if you do a lot of creative cooking and baking, you may want to pay extra for additional speeds.

You can also find hand mixers with a controlled speed feature. This setting lets you select a high-speed option, but the mixer slowly increases the speed instead of hitting it immediately, so you don’t wind up with a mess on your counter.

Attachments

Hand mixers can feature an assortment of attachments, so you want to check that any model you’re considering has the attachments you need.

Some common hand mixer attachments include:

Beaters: All hand mixers come with these traditional beating attachments. They work well for beating batters, eggs and thick liquids.

All hand mixers come with these traditional beating attachments. They work well for beating batters, eggs and thick liquids. Whisks: Many hand mixers come with whisking attachments. They work well for blending ingredients to a smooth texture but are used most often for making whipped cream or meringue.

Many hand mixers come with whisking attachments. They work well for blending ingredients to a smooth texture but are used most often for making whipped cream or meringue. Dough hooks: Some hand mixers also include a dough hook or hooks. They work well for kneading dough.

Some hand mixers also include a dough hook or hooks. They work well for kneading dough. Blending rod: A few hand mixers come with a long blending rod that can work well for making milkshakes, smoothies, soups and sauces.

Stability

With a hand mixer, you have to keep a hand on the grip to prevent it from falling into the bowl you’re mixing in between blending steps. However, you may make a mess if you have to lift a mixer with dripping beaters out of the bowl to complete another step in your recipe.

Fortunately, some hand mixers feature a stability indentation just below the motor’s housing. That allows you to sit the mixer on the edge of the bowl, so it won’t fall in when you have to complete another step for your recipe.

Pulse/boost

For more control over your mixing, opt for a hand mixer with a pulse and/or boost feature.

The pulse feature lets you mix with short bursts of speed, so you can start mixing your ingredients without creating a mess on your counter.

The boost function generates an extra burst of power from the current speed setting. It can be helpful for ingredients that are difficult to mix or blend and also helps prevent a mess. The boost mode usually shouldn’t be used for more than 20 to 30 seconds at a time on most hand mixers, though, or you may overheat the motor.

Storage container

Some hand mixers come with a storage container for the attachments. Many models actually feature a container that snaps onto the bottom of the mixer, so all of the pieces are together in a compact package for storage.

How much you can expect to spend on a hand mixer on Amazon

Hand mixers on Amazon usually cost $12-$130. Models that cost less than $25 typically aren’t that powerful or durable. For $25-$55, you can find quality hand mixers with enough power for most basic mixing jobs. If you’re willing to pay $60-$130, you’ll get more power, speed and features.

Hand mixer on Amazon FAQ

What’s the best way to clean a hand mixer?

A. The attachments are removable, so take them off when you’re done mixing. Many are dishwasher-safe, so you can place them in the dishwasher’s basket for washing.

For hand-washing, run the attachments under warm water and wipe them down with a damp rag or cloth that has some dish soap on it. Rinse them well afterward. You can also wipe down the mixer’s body with a damp rag or sponge once it’s unplugged. Never submerge the body in water.

Can a hand mixer work for thicker batters like cookie dough?

A. The majority of hand mixers can mix up cookie dough and other thick batters. You may want to mix the dry ingredients in by hand initially to prevent a mess, though, then switch to the hand mixer to finish the mixing.

What’s the best hand mixer on Amazon to buy?

Top hand mixer on Amazon

Cuisinart Power Advantage 9-Speed Handheld Mixer

What you need to know: With a powerful motor and nine speeds, this hand mixer is incredibly versatile, making it suitable for a wide range of recipes.

What you’ll love: It features a powerful 220-watt motor and a one-step power switch and nine speeds. It includes beaters, a whisk, dough hooks and a spatula attachment, which are all dishwasher safe. The sturdy snap-on storage case fits all the attachments, too.

What you should consider: It’s heavier than other options, weighing 4 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hand mixer on Amazon for the money

Dash Smart Store Compact Hand Mixer

What you need to know: This space-saving hand mixer is not only affordable but powerful for such a compact model.

What you’ll love: It features a 150-watt motor and three-speed settings. The wraparound cord and flat design make it easy to fit in most drawers. It’s especially good for whipping cream and eggs. The high-quality stainless steel attachments are highly durable.

What you should consider: It isn’t as powerful as larger hand mixers, but it’s perfect for light and medium mixing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Braun MultiMix Hand Mixer

What you need to know: This German-engineered hand mixer is durable and powerful, making it an excellent option for advanced home cooks.

What you’ll love: It boasts a 350-watt motor, providing 50% more power than the previous model. It includes a wide array of attachments, including a chopper attachment. The VarioControl speed dial allows you to easily adjust the speed while mixing.

What you should consider: Some users found it uncomfortable to hold.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

