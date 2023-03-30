Which NuWave air fryer is best?

NuWave has made innovative kitchen appliances for over 20 years, but its air fryers are some of its most popular products. That’s because they let you enjoy your favorite foods, such as french fries and chicken nuggets, without all the oil and fat.

NuWave air fryers are all fairly compact, so they can fit in most kitchens. They use convection cooking to circulate air around your food, creating a crispy exterior and a tender, juicy interior. If you want a good-sized, user-friendly air fryer, the NuWave Brio 6-Quart Healthy Digital Smart Air Fryer is the top model.

What to know before you buy a NuWave air fryer

Type of air fryer

NuWave offers several types of air fryers, depending on your cooking preferences and needs.

Standalone air fryers have a pull-out basket or drawer that holds the food. The heating element rests beneath the basket, which has holes to let air circulate around the food. These are the most popular type of air fryer because they create even cooking. Standalone basket air fryers typically have digital controls and often have presets for common foods like french fries and chicken.

Capacity

NuWave air fryers are available in several sizes, so they can hold different amounts of food. The ideal air fryer capacity depends on how many people you cook for and your kitchen.

NuWave air fryers generally range in capacity from 3 to 15.5 quarts. For one or two people, an air fryer that holds 3 to 4 quarts is usually sufficient. For households with three to four people, you’ll want a model that holds at least 6 quarts. For large groups, an air fryer with a capacity of 8 to 10 quarts usually works well.

Remember: The more capacity, the more space an air fryer will require on your counter. Large-capacity fryers are sometimes big enough to fit a whole chicken or turkey. A large capacity air fryer may not fit if you have a small kitchen.

What to look for in a quality NuWave air fryer

Temperature range

NuWave air fryers have different temperature ranges, which determine how versatile each model is. Some NuWave air fryers can get as low as 50 degrees, though the majority have a minimum temperature of 100 degrees. While most NuWave air fryers reach a maximum temperature of 400 degrees, you can find some that go as high as 600 degrees, making them ideal for broiled recipes.

There are also some differences among models in how you can adjust the temperature. For example, some NuWave air fryers let you adjust the temperature in 5-degree increments for more precise control. Other models only allow you to adjust the temperature in 50-degree increments.

Cooking functions

While all NuWave air fryers are suitable for air frying and baking, many offer additional functions. For example, some models get hot enough for broiling, while others allow for pressuring cooking, slow cooking, dehydrating, searing, grilling and steaming.

If you’re only interested in air frying, any model will do. However, if you want an appliance that can perform multiple functions, make sure your model has all the cooking methods you want.

Temperature probe

Some NuWave air fryers come with a temperature probe that lets you monitor the internal temperature of your food while it’s cooking. When it reaches the desired temperature, the air fryer automatically turns off to ensure you don’t overcook your food.

How much you can expect to spend on a NuWave air fryer

NuWave air fryers usually cost between $79 to $190. You’ll typically pay $79 to $119 for small to medium capacity standalone air fryers, while large capacity standalone air fryers, toaster oven air fryers and multicooker air fryers generally go for $129 to $190.

NuWave air fryer FAQ

Do I need to use any oil in an air fryer?

A. To prevent sticking, it’s a good idea to coat the basket and/or food with a small amount of oil. You’ll usually get the best results with an oil mister, which allows you to coat the basket and food lightly and evenly with oil.

Does an air fryer use much energy?

A. Because it’s smaller than an oven, an air fryer doesn’t require as much energy as a full-size appliance. It doesn’t heat up your entire kitchen either, making it an excellent option for cooking in summer or warmer climates.

What is the best NuWave air fryer to buy?

Top NuWave air fryer

NuWave Brio 6-Quart Healthy Digital Smart Air Fryer

What you need to know: This generously-sized air fryer is ideal for large households and perfect for beginners to use.

What you’ll love: It offers a temperature range of 100 to 400 degrees. The basket can hold up to 6 quarts of food. It provides multiple cooking functions and 100 preset recipes. It comes with a grill pan basket, a fry pan basket and an integrated digital temperature probe.

What you should consider: Some users find that the basket’s nonstick coating can wear off quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top NuWave air fryer for the money

NuWave Duet Pressure Cook and Air Fryer Combo

What you need to know: This versatile cooking appliance lets you air fry and so much more, though it can take some practice to learn how to use it.

What you’ll love: It works as a 4-quart air fryer or a 6-quart pressure cooker. It can also bake, grill, sear, dehydrate, roast and steam. It has 10 air fry settings for versatility. It offers over 300 presets for user-friendly operation. The nonstick air fryer basket is easy to clean too.

What you should consider: The instructions can be somewhat difficult to follow. It may take longer to air fry some foods than standalone air fryers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

NuWave Brio 3-Quart Digital Air Fryer

What you need to know: This simple, compact air fryer is ideal for small households and those who are new to air frying.

What you’ll love: The 3-quart basket holds enough food for one to two people. It can roast, grill, broil and dehydrate in addition to air frying. It can reach temperatures of 100 to 400 degrees and allows you to change the temperature in 5-degree increments.

What you should consider: You must take the door off to clean the air fryer effectively.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

