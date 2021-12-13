Best Mikasa flatware

For those who enjoy Mikasa’s flatware, the company also has dinnerware and drinkware for both casual meals and special occasions.

Which Mikasa flatware is best?

Flatware is an essential part of just about every meal. While they may seem simple to shop for, the right fork, knife, spoon and other pieces of cutlery should be made of high-quality material that allows for little interference in taste and easy maneuvering.

Mikasa offers impressive flatware, blending functionality with beauty and elegance. The French Countryside 65-Piece Set is the top pick for its ornate design and comprehensive usage, though a few different variables will influence which exact set is the best for your dining lifestyle.

What to know before you buy Mikasa flatware

Flatware pieces

Most Mikasa flatware sets feature five pieces, which is fairly common across most flatware sets. The pieces are a dinner fork, salad fork, dinner knife, dinner spoon and a teaspoon.

There are also some special sets designed for specific meals. A serving or hosting set features larger utensils, including spoons and slicers that make plating food convenient and simple. Mikasa offers a cake serving set that includes a cake slicer. They also offer steak knives and salad servers as part of their flatware collection.

Service

While flatware sets will prominently indicate how many pieces are included, it’s more important to note how many people the set will serve. Most flatware sets, including those by Mikasa, offer service in multiples of four. There are options to serve four , eight and 12 people. If you’re serving an odd number, you’re going to have to go up to the next highest level to ensure everyone enjoys the same flatware.

Generally, there is a value to be had in the larger sets; they will cost more upfront, but the price per serving will be less than in a set that only serves four. Consider how many people you may be serving at a given time, and where you will keep your flatware when it’s not in use.

Material

Most Mikasa flatware is made of stainless steel, but the percentage of certain alloys within will vary. In the description of the flatware will be a pair of numbers that inform the amount of chromium and nickel present in the pieces. 18/10 flatware is made of 18% chromium and 10% nickel and is generally regarded as the highest-quality option available. There are also 18/8 and 18/0 flatware sets, which are pretty common.

The percentage of nickel is associated with corrosion resistance, so the higher the second number is, the more durable and long-lasting the flatware. However, there is value to be had in those with less or no nickel provided owners take proper care as these will come at a cheaper cost.

Mikasa does offer some specialty flatware in other materials, including lightweight salad servers made of aluminum as well as a sterling silver cake serving set.

What to look for in quality Mikasa flatware

Finish

Mikasa offers some flatware that’s coated in gold for an ornate, eye-catching look. These may feature gold coating around the entire utensil or just in specific spots to accent the utensil.

Design

Flatware designs can generally be divided between the traditional and the modern. Traditional flatware often boasts fanciful designs, including swirls or small characters like bees or pineapples. These designs tend to make the flatware thicker and heavier, requiring a bit more care. Modern options are often simple though elegant. A hammered look or straight lines adorning the handles are common.

Extra utensils

Some larger sets will include extra utensils in addition to the main five items that make up a single serving. These utensils are designed for serving food to plates and used by everyone at the table instead of each person individually. A slotted spoon, meat fork, butter knife and sugar spoon are among the options that may come with the set.

How much you can expect to spend on Mikasa flatware

A flatware set serving four can cost $50-$100, while those for 12 people can run up to and over $200. Price will be influenced by design and the presence of gold coating.

Mikasa flatware FAQ

How do you clean your flatware?

A. Mikasa flatware is dishwasher safe, which means cleanup is fairly easy. However, some precautions should be taken. It’s advised to rinse flatware as soon as possible after use to avoid stains that could occur from adherent residue and morsels. Avoid using any lemon-infused detergents as well as hot drying cycles. Be sure there is ample room in the flatware basket so as not to damage individual pieces. If washing by hand, use warm water and gentle soap, drying quickly to avoid spots.

When should you use Mikasa flatware?

A. Some Mikasa flatware is designed for regular, everyday use while others may be reserved for special occasions. Simple, less expensive options are often preferred for daily serving, while the more ornate selections can be taken out for important events. However, it’s completely up to the user how they will break out their flatware. If you’re investing in an expensive set, it may be worth showing them off with some frequency.

What’s the best Mikasa flatware to buy?

Top Misaka flatware

French Countryside 65-Piece Set

What you need to know: This beautiful yet understated set has 12 servings and offers diners high-end quality and reliability.

What you’ll love: The set includes 65 total pieces for 12 guests. It is made of 18/10 stainless steel for longevity, stain resistance and easy maintenance. It also has a stunning classic design.

What you should consider: It’s one of the most expensive options, yet it doesn’t include any gold.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Misaka flatware for the money

Delano 20-Piece Set

What you need to know: This simple and subtle set of quality flatware offers value for those serving a group of four.

What you’ll love: This worthy set of 18/0 stainless steel flatware is designed for daily, regular usage. It includes 20 pieces that serve four people and is dishwasher safe.

What you should consider: This flatware is pretty plain, as it lacks designs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lilah Stainless Steel 45-Piece Set

What you need to know: This hammered set of flatware blends a rustic aesthetic with a modern finish for those seeking something eye-catching with eating.

What you’ll love: This set features teardrop ends and hammered handles made of 18/10 stainless steel. It also comes with serving utensils and includes a spreader and condiment spoon.

What you should consider: The hammered aesthetic is an acquired taste.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

