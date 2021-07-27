Best egg rings

If your eggs often stick to your ring mold even after you brush them with oil, try a cooking spray instead. These may offer better surface coverage than you can accomplish by hand.

Which egg rings are best?

If you’ve ever wondered how some restaurants get those perfectly round eggs for their breakfast sandwiches, egg rings are the answer. These kitchen tools can be used to make a variety of egg types, all of which will come out in a perfect circle ready for your English muffins, bagels and brioches. If you want to add a bit of fun to your breakfast, consider picking up some egg rings in a whimsical shape like stars, hearts or teddy bear faces.

When choosing egg rings, there are a few features to keep in mind. They should be highly heat resistant, have handles that are easy to grasp and which will stay cool during the cooking process and, ideally, also be durable enough to last through plenty of use. The Laxinis World Egg Rings check all these boxes, making them a good choice for any home.

What to know before buying egg rings

What can you cook in egg rings?

Egg rings are great for cooking several types of eggs, including sunny side up, fried eggs and mini omelets. Despite the name though, don’t be fooled into thinking that eggs are the only thing you can cook in an egg ring. They can also be used for making mini burgers, hashbrowns and perfectly round pancakes. If you want to get creative, try making small cakes, muffins and other pastries inside them.

How many egg rings do you need?

Before purchasing your egg rings, ask yourself how many people you want to be able to cook for at any given time. If you only make breakfast for yourself, you may be fine with just one or two egg rings. However, if you cook breakfast for a partner or children, and you want everyone to be able to eat at the same time, you’ll need to buy a set of four or more.

Silicone vs. metal egg rings

Nearly all egg rings are made from either silicone or stainless steel. Silicone egg rings are naturally nonstick, and that, combined with the flexible design, makes it easier to release the egg. It also allows you to cut down on the amount of butter or oil in your food.

Stainless steel egg rings are more durable and will always hold their shape during the cooking process, so you don’t have to worry about coming out with an egg that isn’t perfectly round. Also, because steel is a better conductor of heat than silicone, eggs cook more evenly inside metal egg rings. However, not all steel egg rings have a nonstick coating, which can make releasing the eggs difficult.

Features to look for in quality egg rings

Handle

All egg rings will have a handle to lift them out of the way when your egg is finished cooking, however, they don’t all have the same design. Certain handle features can make an egg ring more convenient to use and store. For example, those with long handles are easier to grab without putting your hand too close to the heat source. On that same note, most people will appreciate choosing an egg ring with a handle that stays cool to the touch. Some also feature handles that fold down to make for more compact storage.

Dishwasher safe

Some egg rings are dishwasher safe, while others need to be washed by hand. If this is important to you, read the product listing carefully before making a purchase. If it doesn’t specifically state that the egg rings in question are dishwasher safe, it is best to assume they aren’t.

Whimsical shapes

While the majority of egg rings are circular, you can also find them in a wide variety of other shapes, such as hearts, flowers and stars. They even come in teddy bears and other animal shapes. These designs can add a bit of whimsy to any breakfast and are ideal for homes with young kids.

How much you can expect to spend on egg rings

Some single egg rings are $2.50. If buying a pack with two or more egg rings, expect to spend $5-$15.

Egg rings FAQ

How can I prevent egg rings from leaking?

A. If your eggs always leak from under the sides when you put them into the egg rings, this is a sign that your pan might not be hot enough. Next time, try letting your pan preheat for a little longer.

Can I use a cookie cutter as an egg ring?

A. While you could potentially use a cookie cutter as an egg ring, as long as it is made from metal or another heat-resistant material, they aren’t ideal for it. This is because the lack of a handle would make it difficult to pick up when it is time to remove your egg.

What are the best egg rings to buy?

Top egg rings

Laxinis World Egg Rings

What you need to know: With a sturdy steel build, these egg rings should last through years of regular use.

What you’ll love: The handles stay cool during cooking and can be folded down for storage.

What you should consider: Eggs can stick to them if not properly coated with oil.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top egg rings for the money

Emoly Silicone Egg Ring

What you need to know: Naturally nonstick and easy to clean, the Emoly Silicone Egg Rings are a convenient addition to any kitchen.

What you’ll love: They are available in a variety of vibrant colors and can be tossed in the dishwasher after you’re done using them.

What you should consider: The handles can get warm during cooking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

MSC International Joie Eggy

What you need to know: The Joie Eggy is a reliable option that has a fun character on the handle, so it’s a great choice for cooking breakfast with kids.

What you’ll love: It has an extremely high heat tolerance so you’ll never have to worry about accidentally burning it.

What you should consider: It needs to be hand-washed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

