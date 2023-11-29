Caraway has new stainless steel cookware

If you love Caraway’s nonstick cookware, you’re going to fall for their new stainless steel collection. Just like the brand’s chemical-free ceramic line, these stainless steel pieces are user-friendly and made without PTFE, PFOA, PFA, cadmium or lead. They look great, too, and come in versatile designs for all of your cooking needs.

Whether you buy a set or individual pieces, Caraway stainless steel is ideal for home cooks who want classic cookware that’s made to last and will be suitable for preparing all your holiday dishes for many years to come.

Shop this article: Caraway Stainless Steel Cookware & Minis Set, Caraway Stainless Steel Cookware Set, Caraway Stainless Steel Minis Duo Set.

Caraway cookware sets

Investing in a cookware set is the best way to have all of the essentials on hand when you’re ready to prepare your favorite recipes. Caraway offers a comprehensive set with classic pots, pans and well-fitting lids plus a mini pot and pan. A standard set with four must-haves is also available.

The fully clad pieces are constructed of five-ply stainless steel that’s lightweight yet tough. They are built for the stovetop and oven and can withstand temperatures up to 550 degrees. With a bit of oil, the pots and pans resist sticking and clean with ease. Well-fitting lids and organizers for storage are included with each set. You’ll also get added peace of mind with a lifetime warranty.

The most well-stocked set by Caraway, the Cookware and Minis Set includes a 6.5-quart Dutch oven, 4.5-quart saute pan, 10.5-inch fry pan, 3-quart saucepan plus an 8-inch mini fry pan and 1.75-quart mini saucepan. Four lids and lid and pan organizers are included and will keep each piece organized and ready to use. This large set is ideal for avid cooks who frequently cook large and small portions. It’s now $804 (was $1,155).

The only difference between Caraway’s two main cookware sets is the minis. The standard set doesn’t include them but comes with a 6.5-quart Dutch oven, 10.5-inch fry pan, 4.5-quart saute pan and 3-quart saucepan. Lids and two organizers are also included. With its versatile pieces, this set works for most cooks’ needs. It’s now $556 (was $845).

Caraway cookware single pieces

If you don’t want a whole set, you can get the single piece you need. These are some more stainless steel offerings from Caraway.

