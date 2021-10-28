Best coffee mugs

Coffee mugs with painted designs should be washed with non-abrasive sponges and dish soap to prevent scratches.

Which coffee mug is best?

Sure, coffee lovers are particular about their tastes in the brew — and they’re every bit as picky when it comes to coffee mugs. Considering you drink out of it daily, choosing the perfect coffee mug is a big decision.

Just like java, coffee mugs come in an endless number of styles. There are plenty of materials to compare, including ceramic, glass, and even metal. Size is important as well since mugs range between eight and 24 ounces. You also have your work cut out for you when choosing colors or designs, since some manufacturers have as many as 30 varieties for the same mug.

Read our buying guide to find your perfect coffee mug. We’re including our favorite, Better For Your’s Stainless Steel Double Wall Coffee Mugs. Its brushed stainless steel finish and traditional design is a fun mix of classic and contemporary.

What to know before you buy coffee mugs

Materials

Glass: Glass is an attractive contemporary choice for coffee mugs. There's also something cozy about seeing the familiar hue of coffee just the way you like it. Unfortunately, as nice as they are to look at, glass doesn't keep coffee warm for long.

Plastic: Plastic coffee mugs are lightweight and durable and are often machine washable. They're not the most conscientious choice since they're not exactly eco-friendly and can contain BPA. Some consumers with sensitive palates also report an aftertaste when drinking coffee from plastic mugs.

What to look for in quality coffee mugs

Shape

Do you like the traditional cylinder style, or do you prefer an elegant take-on shape? Mugs with a low center of gravity — by way of wider bases and sometimes tapered mouths — are less likely to fall over and spill coffee. The shape also affects how well the mug holds onto heat, with straight designs being the most successful.

Thickness

When it comes to certain materials, namely ceramic and glass, the thicker they are, the better. Mugs that are thin and dainty might look nice, but they’re far more likely to break. Thickness isn’t a breakage concern for metal mugs, though thicker styles might be more effective at holding onto heat for longer periods of time.

Capacity

How much coffee do you drink at a time? Yes, it’s a serious question, especially when shopping for coffee mugs. If you like to drink a modest amount, you’re better suited for mugs between six and 10 ounces. If you like to make one cup of coffee and drink it throughout the day, you’re better off choosing mugs between 16 and 24 ounces.

Design

As much as you need a practical, durable coffee mug, it should be aesthetically pleasing as well. Choose a color or design to suit your style preference, or aim to match mugs to the rest of your kitchen décor. Some people opt to build their own eclectic coffee mug collection by purchasing them individually.

How much you can expect to spend on coffee mugs

Single coffee mugs cost a few dollars apiece. Novelty or licensed mugs can be as much as $25 each, while high-end mugs are as much as $50 each. If you’re buying a set, expect to spend between $24-$100 for between two and 24 mugs.

Coffee mugs FAQ

Q. I broke one of the coffee mugs in my set. What do I do now?

A. Chances are you can replace it individually, either at the retail level or through the manufacturer. If it happens to be a discontinued pattern or mug, you may have to purchase a matching one off-market, or simply use a similar style in its place.

Q. What’s the best way to store coffee mugs?

A. Coffee mugs are often stored in cabinets or kept near your coffee station. If you’d like to save space, invest in a mug tree to stack mugs vertically.

What are the best coffee mugs to buy?

Top coffee mug

Better For Your’s Stainless Steel Double Wall Coffee Mugs

Our take: Modern mug that is as durable as it gets. Stands the test of time.

What we like: Quality craftsmanship with a brushed finish. Shatterproof. Bonus points for matching stainless steel appliances in kitchens.

What we dislike: Expensive for just two mugs. Not intended for microwave use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top coffee mug for the money

Francois et Mimi’s Ceramic Polka Dot Large Coffee Mugs

Our take: While on the delicate side, these mugs have a lively polka-dot pattern that brightens up kitchens.

What we like: Set of six ceramic mugs in different colors. Safe to handle as they don’t get hot to the touch.

What we dislike: Since they’re ceramic, they may chip and might not keep drinks as warm as other material choices.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Culver’s SLAT Ceramic Mugs

Our take: Modern large-handled mugs. Durable for daily use and available in five colors.

What we like: Chip- and crack-resistant design. Solid base and center of gravity, so this 16-ounce mug doesn’t tip over easily.

What we dislike: Pricey for four mugs. Color choices are only for the inside of the mug.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

