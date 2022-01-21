Instant Pot blender vs. Ninja Foodi blender

Both Instant Pot and Ninja are reliable, well-known brands. When it comes to deciding between the various blenders they offer, it ultimately comes down to which one best suits your needs.

Which Instant Pot or Ninja Foodi blender is best?

Blenders are versatile kitchen appliances you can find in almost any kitchen. They are great for making smoothies, shakes, soups, dips and anything else you may need to puree. But with so many options on the market, it can be tough to decide which one to buy. And you might be wondering whether you should get an Instant Pot blender or a Ninja Foodi blender.

Instant Pot blenders have the added option of heating foods, so there’s no need for additional cooking. Ninja Foodi blenders, however, are the slightly more powerful option.

Instant Pot blenders

Instant Pot blenders can blend and heat ingredients at the same time, so you can make sauces and even some soups completely from scratch. In addition to the heating function, these blenders can tackle any other blending tasks like making nut butter, smoothies and crushed ice for frozen drinks.

There are only two models of Instant Pot blenders available at this time, both of which retail for between $70-$100. Considering their powerful blending abilities, both offer excellent value for the money.

Instant Pot blender pros

Instant Pot blenders have easy-to-use touchpad controls and a small LCD screen that displays useful information. This allows you to choose from a range of handy preset programs, including programs for making soy milk, rice milk and other non-dairy milk.

The heat function offers more thorough and effective heating compared to blenders, which is designed to heat foods using friction from the rotating blades.

Instant Pot Blenders also have a self-cleaning program, making them extremely easy to clean.

Instant Pot blender cons

Many soups require a lengthy cooking time on the stovetop to soften hard vegetables before you can blend them. This can make the heating function somewhat redundant.

The touchpad controls are handy and user friendly. However, the presets are more likely to lessen in performance over time compared to analog controls. And Instant Pot blenders aren’t as powerful as Ninja Foodi blenders.

What are the best Instant Pot blenders to buy?

Instant Pot Ace Nova Cooking Blender

This powerful 1,000-watt blender makes light work of various blending tasks and features nine preset programs, including crushed ice, smoothies and soup. The built-in heating element allows you to cook and reheat directly in the blender jug, saving time and effort.

Instant Blend Ace 60 Cooking Blender

While it’s a more affordable alternative to the Ace Nova, its 700-watt motor isn’t quite as powerful. But it still has all the same great functions and programs. It has three blending speeds and displays the temperature of the contents, so you’ll know when your food or drink is ready.

Ninja Foodi blenders

Ninja Foodi blenders are a subtype of Ninja blenders and belong to the Foodi range. They’re among the most powerful Ninja blenders on the market and rival high-performance blenders, such as Vitamix and Blendtec blenders. They have sleek designs that look good on your countertop and are durable enough to keep going through years of regular use.

There are various Ninja Foodi blenders to choose from. Some of them come with personal blending cups, and others can almost act as a food processor, with efficient chopping and shredding abilities. Ninja Foodi blenders cost between $130-$200.

Ninja Foodi blender pros

Ninja Foodi blenders are extremely powerful, sporting motors of between 1,200-1,400 watts. They can blend almost anything into perfectly smooth results. Less powerful blenders might give you a grainy final product.

The motor’s smartTORQUE technology effectively blends whatever you throw at it. Even heavy loads won’t need to be shaken or stirred to blend everything in the jug.

Ninja Foodi blenders have several preset programs to help you get the best results, whatever kitchen task you’re attempting. Some Ninja Foodi blenders double up as food processors and can chop or shred ingredients as well as knead dough.

Ninja Foodi blender cons

Unlike Instant Pot blenders, Ninja Foodi blenders don’t usually have a heating function. So, if you’re planning on cooking soup from scratch in your blender, Instant Pot offerings are a better option.

Also, Ninja Foodi blenders tend to be more expensive than Instant Pot blenders. So if you’re working with a budget, it may be out of your price range.

What are the best Ninja Foodi blenders to buy?

Ninja SS351 Foodi Power Blender & Processor System

This blender comes with a range of blending containers for different uses, including a full-size jug, a personal blending cup and a smoothie bowl container. You can use it to chop ingredients and mix dough in addition to standard blending tasks.

Ninja Foodi SS201 Power Blender & Processor

This powerful 1,400-watt blender can crush ice, chop and puree. It can also knead dough. These various handy preset options will make your life easier. It uses the same pitcher for blending and processing, so there’s no need to switch between the two.

Ninja Foodi Power Blender Ultimate System

Like the other Ninja Foodi blenders on this list, this model can chop, knead and blend, but it also features discs for slicing, shredding and grating ingredients. This means it can do anything a standard food processor can do, without the need for a second appliance or a dedicated processing bowl.

Should you get an Instant Pot blender or a Ninja Foodi blender?

Ultimately, it depends on what you plan to use it for. Both brands are quality blenders, but one might fit your needs better than the other. If you want a blender that can cook food as well as blend it, an Instant Pot blender is the clear choice. However, if you want raw power and the ability to use your blending for some food processing tasks, a Ninja Foodi blender is likely a better fit.

