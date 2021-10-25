Not all portable blenders are the same. Check with the manufacturer to find out the best order to load your ingredients into your blender. Some recommend liquids first, while others suggest starting with solid food.

Which portable blenders are best?

Recently portable blenders have grown in popularity. Not to be confused with personal blenders, portable blenders allow consumers to blend their meals on the go. Because a kitchen, or any countertop, isn’t required to use them, they are remarkably convenient. Many of these handheld single-serving devices are rechargeable and can blend smoothies, crush ice and cut through fruits and vegetables.

Whether you plan to use your portable blender at work, after a workout or on a road trip, they are perfect for just about any occasion that requires being on the move.

What to know before you buy a portable blender

Portable blenders are unique from countertop blenders. A clear distinction is their smaller size and portability. As a result, portable blenders are not as powerful as larger ones. However, there are many advantages to owning a portable blender. To select the best portable blender for your needs, there are certain things to consider:

Charging time

Portable blenders are battery-powered, cordless devices. Many can be charged via USB, making it simple to charge from your laptop or car. Charging time varies between brands but typically takes between 3-5 hours to charge fully. A fully charged battery can last anywhere between 8-15 blend cycles. Blending times vary but can take anywhere from 20-45 seconds.

Portability

The best portable blenders should be portable. However, you can’t transport all portable blenders easily. Some have a wide base that won’t fit into your car cup holder and others are larger, making it difficult to fit neatly into a bag. Most cup holders have a diameter of about 3.15 inches. It’s a good idea to make sure the blender you choose can fit into this space if you like to have your protein shake in the car.

Also, consider any hand grips or handles that are attached to your blender. These make it easier to transfer your blender with less likelihood of dropping. Some blenders have a loop where you can attach the blender directly to your backpack.

Size

The container size of most portable blenders ranges from 10-16 ounces. Most weigh under 2 pounds. When selecting a portable blender, it’s wise to consider the width of the opening. The narrower it is, the more difficult it is to load ingredients like chunks of fruit and liquid into the blender without making a mess.

What to look for in a quality portable blender

Durability

Because portable blenders are meant to travel with you, they must be able to withstand impact. Not only can this cause damage to the appearance of your blender, but it can also impact their function. Portable blenders come in both plastic and glass, so use your best judgment when searching for the best blender for your needs.

Pushing your blender beyond its limits can cause it to leak, while using a blender with a low battery can reduce performance. Always read your blender’s manual for guidance on its capabilities.

Performance

A portable blender should perform seamlessly without hassle. Some portable blenders are better at blending liquids like protein shakes, while others are great at cutting through fibrous vegetables.

Most portable blenders come with a single button to operate the blender. Some only need to be pressed once. Others need to be double-pressed to access other functions.

The blades of your blender are also an indicator of what types of tasks your blender will best handle. Always look for sharp blades made of stainless steel. The best blenders for cutting and chopping food have an “X” shape, while blades with a wing shape are ideal for blending drinks with ice like cocktails and smoothies.

Cleaning

While a portable blender is convenient, it’s just as vital that it’s easy to clean. It can be challenging to clean the blades of a blender, particularly when the blade plate isn’t detachable. If not, water can damage the motor. The best portable blender allows the blades to be detached and offers easy access to clean the entire blade. Some blenders instruct users to run the blender with soap and water.

How much you can expect to spend on a portable blender

Most portable blenders are reasonably priced, with most costing under $30. However, the better-performing blenders can cost $40-$60.

Tips for using a portable blender

For the best results, flip your blender upside down before starting. When blending, flip the blender upright. This way, the blade is running at full speed when it comes into contact with your ingredients. It also helps prevent your blade from jamming.

Don’t fill your blender to the brim. Doing so can result in mediocre blends, jamming of the blade and possible spills. Fill the container no more than two-thirds of its capacity.

If choosing a portable blender made from plastic, choose one that is BPA-free. They’re food-grade and reduce your exposure to harmful chemicals.

Blenders with stainless steel blades are preferable because they’re the easiest to clean.

It’s best to clean your blender as soon as possible after each use. It can be difficult to clean food and dried liquid the longer it sits inside of your blender.

Portable blender FAQ

How many watts are in a portable blender?

A. The amount of watts in a portable blender varies, but most have between 125-185 watts. Because of their smaller size, portable blenders have smaller motors than larger ones. However, in combination with a great blade, they can perform exceptionally well.

Can I put hot liquids into my portable blender?

A. It is usually best to avoid putting hot liquids into your portable blender. Check with the manufacturer about your particular model to avoid damaging the blender. Most have a temperature limit for the items that you can place inside the container.

How long is the warranty?

A. The warranty varies by manufacturer. Ideally, look for a brand that offers a minimum two-year warranty.

What are the best portable blenders to buy?

Top portable blender

PopBabies Portable Blender

What you need to know: This 14-ounce portable blender is an excellent choice for those looking for an all-around blender that can handle anything from fine powders and leafy green vegetables to crushing ice and frozen fruit.

What you’ll love: This blender comes with a silicone funnel to add ingredients into the opening without making a mess. It’s dishwasher safe and comes with a mini ice tray, so you’ll always be prepared for your next drink. The container is detachable from the base and easily fits into cup holders. Additionally, the blender continues to work while charging and has bold measurement lines for accurate measuring.

What you should consider: Food has to be chopped fairly small to blend well.

Top portable blender for the money

BlendJet 2 Portable Blender

What you need to know: This blender is perfect for those too busy to use both hands to operate their blender while on the run.

What you’ll love: It’s one of the biggest portable blenders with a container size of 16 ounces. You can press the single button once on the front to turn it on, twice to pulse chopped food and pressed to lock the blender. It’s BPA-free making it a great option.

What you should consider: The blender isn’t dishwasher safe and isn’t ideal for pureeing leafy green vegetables. You can’t detach the container from the base.

Worth checking out

Oberly 2 Portable Blender

What you need to know: The Oberly 2 portable blender is an affordable option for those wanting an attractive-looking blender that can get the job done.

What you’ll love: Upgraded to a 4000mAh battery, the newer model will have your drink ready within 40 seconds, cutting the time from 90 seconds from the previous model. The 13-ounce blender also comes with a mini ice tray and a micro USB cable for charging.

What you should consider: This affordable blender is not as durable compared to its counterparts. Some users report that their blenders do not hold their charge for the amount of time advertised.

